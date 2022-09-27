ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destrehan, LA

Destrehan takes top spot in the 2022 Class 5A LSWA football poll after Karr infraction

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
 2 days ago
Karr spent just one week atop the LSWA Class 5A statewide football poll thanks to sanctions imposed by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. The LHSAA ruled Karr used an ineligible player in its first three games and must forfeit those victories.

That allowed undefeated Destrehan (4-0) to move into the top spot in Louisiana’s top class. Karr (1-3) only dropped to No. 3. Archbishop Rummel (4-0) and John Curtis (3-1) moved into the 5A poll after victories in Week 4. Neville (3-1) moved up to No. 2 in Class 4A after defeating North Caddo (3-1).

In Class 3A, Union Parish (3-1) and record setting running back Trey Holly moved back to No. 1 with a win combined with an E.D. White loss. There were no newcomers in the 2A poll, but Glenbrook Academy (4-0) in Minden joined the 1A poll for the first time as an LHSAA member.

Here’s a look at Week 5 of the LSWA football polls.

Class 5A

School 1st rec pts prev

  1. Destrehan (4) 4-0 113 2

2. Catholic-Baton Rouge 3-1 99 3

3. Karr (6) 1-3 98 1

4. Zachary 2-1 89 4

5. Ruston 3-1 78 6

6. Acadiana 3-1 74 5

7. Byrd 4-0 62 9

8. Brother Martin 3-1 50 10

9. Archbishop Rummel 4-0 30 NR

10. John Curtis 3-1 25 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Augustine 20, Captain Shreve 17, Parkway 16, West Monroe 5, Southside 5, Carencro 1.

ARCH MANNING: Country's No. 1 quarterback talks about Many's footbaUll atmosphere

BEST IN THE STATE: USC commit Tackett Curtis getting recruited to Texas

RECORD HOLDER: Union Parish's Trey Holley sets state rushing record

Class 4A

School 1st rec pts prev

  1. Westgate (10) 4-0 120 1

2. Neville 3-1 100 4

3. Lafayette Christian 3-1 95 2

4. St. Thomas More 3-1 89 3

5. Warren Easton 3-1 83 5

6. De La Salle 4-0 69 7

7. Lutcher 3-1 61 8

8. Leesville 4-0 43 9

9. North DeSoto 4-0 29 T10

10. Belle Chasse 4-0 26 T10

Others receiving votes: Teurlings Catholic 23, Northwood-Shreveport 20, West Feliciana 13, Huntington 4, Cecilia 2, Plaquemine2.

Class 3A

School 1st rec pts prev

  1. Union Parish (6) 3-1 113 2

2. E.D. White (1) 3-1 103 1

3. University (2) 2-2 97 3

4. Church Point (1) 4-0 92 4

5. Amite 3-1 77 6

6. Madison Prep 2-2 61 7

7. Abbeville 3-1 52 8

8. St. James 3-1 50 9

9. Lake Charles Prep 2-2 28 10

10. Iowa 3-1 26 NR

Others receiving votes: Sterlington 25, John F. Kennedy 17, Parkview Baptist 12, Bogalusa 11, Carroll 7, St. Martinville 6, Westlake 3.

Class 2A

School 1st rec pts prev

  1. Many (12) 4-0 120 1

2. Newman 3-1 109 2

3. Oak Grove 3-1 82 6

4. Notre Dame 3-1 78 3

5. St. Charles Catholic 2-2 77 4

6. North Caddo 3-1 63 5

7. Dunham 3-1 54 7

8. Calvary Baptist 2-2 53 8

9. Mangham 3-1 51 9

10. Avoyelles 3-1 39 10

Others receiving votes: Episcopal-Baton Rouge 29, Rosepine 10, Grand Lake 9, Welsh 4, General Trass 1.

Class 1A

School 1st rec pts prev

  1. Ouachita Christian (9) 4-0 119 1

2. Homer (1) 3-1 109 2

3. Southern Lab 2-1 98 3

4. Kentwood 4-0 91 4

5. Logansport 3-1 79 5

6. Vermilion Catholic 4-0 77 6

7. St. Frederick 39. -1 47 9

8. Riverside Academy 3-1 41 10

9. Glenbrook Academy 4-0 39 NR

10. Ascension Catholic 3-1 36 8

Others receiving votes: Haynesville 24, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 18, Central Catholic-Morgan City 5, St. Martin’s 3, Arcadia 1, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 1.

