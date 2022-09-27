Read full article on original website
Coolio death: Snoop Dogg, Denzel Curry and Ice Cube lead tributes to Gangster’s Paradise rapper
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Denzel Curry are among the big names in the rap industry who have paid tribute to Coolio following news of his death.The US rapper, known for his 1995 hit “Gangsta’s Paradise”, died on Wednesday (28 September).Coolio’s management firm, Trinity Artists International, confirmed the news of his death to The Independent.“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon,” they said in a statement. “He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly.“Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened...
hypebeast.com
Ye Previews New Songs Recorded With James Blake
Ye continues to make a splash with his attendance at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 in London just last night when he took over the DJ booth at the afterparty. Footage of Ye spinning tunes at the afterparty shows the artist previewing a new track he produced with James Blake. Those in attendance were able to hear a short snippet of the song, which was later confirmed by Blake himself that it was not a “sample” but rather a whole new song. Blake took to Twitter to retweet a video of Ye behind the DJ decks playing their new song, “Always.” He wrote, It’s my birthday and [West] is playing tracks we made I’m good for presents thanks.” In another series of tweets, Blake revealed that he produced the track along with two other songs.
thesource.com
Diddy Delivers Hits, Joined by King Combs and Bryson Tiller at iHeartRadio Music Festival
At the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Sean “Diddy” Combs performed live. His set included hits such as “Victory,” “Bad Boy 4 Life,” “All About the Benjamins,” “I Need A Girl,” “Last Night,” “Been Around The World,” and Biggie’s “Juicy” as well as other timeless songs.
hypebeast.com
Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama Announce New 'Gangsta Grillz' Project 'I Still Got It'
Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama are teaming up for a brand new Gangsta Grillz project. The producer took to Instagram to make the announcement, revealing the title of I Still Got It and its release date of October 20. Drama uploaded a photo of him and Snoop on a video call, but did not share other details like the record’s features and its tracklist.
hypebeast.com
Kid Cudi Shares ‘Entergalactic’ Tracklist Featuring Don Toliver, Steve Aoki and More
Less than a week out from the release of Entergalactic, Kid Cudi has released a tracklist for the album. The project is slated to drop this Friday, September 30, doubling as Cudi’s tenth studio album and the soundtrack for his eponymous Entergalactic series on Netflix. The adult animated series,...
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk High "Purple/Black"
Since global popularity hit Nike’s Dunk silhouettes in 2020, highs and lows have been blasted on shelves in every colorway imaginable. However, the Swoosh sees no signs of hitting the breaks as it prepares to launch a slew of pairs to keep you locked and loaded for the fall season. Tan suede recently hit the basketball silhouette, while recognizable “Panda” tones returned with a worn-out makeover.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas" Leads This Week's Best Footwear Drops
There are only but a few days left to go in the month of September 2022, and all of your favorite sneaker brands such as. , Jordan Brand, New Balance and others have their eyes set on ringing in the fall season with some coveted collaborations and general launches. But before we sum those up for you, let’s take a little stroll back into last week to comb through all of the action that went down in sneakers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akademiks Doubles Down On Hip Hop Pioneers: "Yall Didn't Do Nothin'"
Things got heated on Thursday (September 22) after DJ Akademiks slammed some of the pioneers of hip hop, calling them "dusty" while suggesting that they've all mishandled their finances. However, LL Cool J, one of the most successful emcees of the genre, took to social media to address the media personality's hot take, explaining that the belief that someone not having money means they don’t have any value is “a bad idea” and “misinformed.”
NME
Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”
Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
Lil Kim Once Shared How Nicki Minaj Caused a Rift Between Her and Diddy
Lil’ Kim was once involved in a heavily publicized feud with Nicki Minaj, which created a misunderstanding and rift with Kim’s relationship with Diddy.
BET
Family Tree - Dr. Dre and Warren G
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
hypebeast.com
First Look at a Split-Colored New Balance 9060 "Red/Blue"
Introduced by New Balance with a colorful Joe Freshgoods collaboration, the 9060 has shined throughout 2022. Following the duo’s release and the official launch of the silhouette, the sneaker has seen a variety of looks since, with plenty more on the way. Once again, the New Balance 9060 arrives...
thesource.com
Kid Cudi Releases Tracklist for ‘Entergalactic’ Album Set to Drop Friday
Kid Cudi is ready to drop his Entergalactic album. Ahead of the release of the project and its coordinating Netflix series, Cudi has released the tracklist. The album is 15 tracks in length and features Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz, Steve Aoki, Dot Da Genius, and Don Toliver. “Entergalactic is...
hypebeast.com
adidas adiFOM Q Appears With White Cages and Grey Booties
While the adiFOM Q has sparked controversy between and Ye over its strong resemblance to the YEEZY FOAM RNNR, the model has still been a hot topic of conversation amongst the sneaker community. After debuting in white and black colorways, the new silhouette is quickly growing its catalog with yet another neutral-focused palette.
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta's Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
hypebeast.com
HUMAN MADE Readies Limited-Edition “Lion Rock”-Inspired Capsule
Following the release of the black Tram Tee, HUMAN MADE and HBX have teamed up again to unveil a special “Lion” capsule collection to extend the celebration of the Japanese brand’s first-ever pop-up store in Asia at The Landmark BELOWGROUND, Hong Kong. Like its earlier released counterpart,...
hypebeast.com
'TAGGED' Explores Pharrell's Unmatched Jewelry Collection
Pharrell is a longtime thought leader and trendsetter in music and fashion alike — with a jewelry collection that’s unmatched among his peers in both scope and value. From the iconic million-dollar NERD chain he commissioned from Jacob the Jeweler in 2006 to his more recent standout pieces like diamond-encrusted teardrop-shaped glasses made in collaboration with Tiffany & Co., Skateboard P’s influence in the jewelry space has been felt for nearly two decades and Hypebeast is exploring it in the latest episode of our TAGGED series.
hypebeast.com
Noah Readies '80s-Inspired Red Hot Chili Peppers Collection
After dropping a tour tee taking inspiration from the Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ performance in New York for its Unlimited Love world tour, Noah now unveils its full RHCP collection celebrating the four-man rock band. Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are one of the best-selling bands of all time with the record for most number-one singles ever, producing legendary tracks such as “Californication,” “Can’t Stop,” and “Otherside.”
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 Utility Shines in "Neutral Olive"
Joining its Fall 2022 releases, Jordan Brand is now readying a new take on the Air Jordan 1 Utility. Sporting a metallic sheen, the Air Jordan 1 Utility “Neutral Olive” explores a mix of “Neutral Olive/Taxi/Light Steel Grey/Black” in a familiar color-blocking scheme. The upcoming release...
