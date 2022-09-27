Local sporting events scheduled for Tuesday, September 27, 2022
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
Hannibal-LaGrange vs, Iowa Wesleyan at Bracewell Stadium, Burlington, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Culver-Stockton JV at SCC, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Keokuk at Burlington, 7:15 p.m.
Fort Madison at Mount Pleasant, 7:15 p.m.
WACO at Lone Tree quadrangular, 5:30 p.m.
New London at Central Lee, 7:30 p.m.
Van Buren County at Holy Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Illini West at West Hancock (Hamilton), 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Burlington, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Mount Pleasant, WACO at Washington, 4:45 p.m.
Central Lee, Holy Trinity, Van Buren County at Indian Lake Park, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Keokuk at Macomb, Illinois, 6 p.m.
Comments / 0