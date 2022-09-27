ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Local sporting events scheduled for Tuesday, September 27, 2022

By The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40TvKZ_0iBaKJuF00

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Hannibal-LaGrange vs, Iowa Wesleyan at Bracewell Stadium, Burlington, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Culver-Stockton JV at SCC, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Keokuk at Burlington, 7:15 p.m.

Fort Madison at Mount Pleasant, 7:15 p.m.

WACO at Lone Tree quadrangular, 5:30 p.m.

New London at Central Lee, 7:30 p.m.

Van Buren County at Holy Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Illini West at West Hancock (Hamilton), 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Burlington, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Mount Pleasant, WACO at Washington, 4:45 p.m.

Central Lee, Holy Trinity, Van Buren County at Indian Lake Park, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Keokuk at Macomb, Illinois, 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa

Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
IOWA STATE
davenportlibrary.com

The Davenport Conspiracy

Mid-September through mid-October marks Iowa Archaeology Month, the perfect occasion to tell the story of Davenport’s most notorious adventures in archaeology. In January of 1877, the Reverend Jacob Gass, a Swiss-born minister serving the First Lutheran Church and aspiring antiquarian, uncovered two slate tablets in a burial mound on the Cook Farm in southwest Davenport. One depicted cremation and hunting scenes on each of two sides; the other appeared to be a calendar. The discovery excited members of the Davenport Academy of Sciences, who believed the tablets could support the theory that an ancient civilization of “Mound Builders” once existed on the North American continent. The Academy encouraged Gass, now among its members, to dig again. The following January, Mound 11 at the Cook Farm yielded a limestone tablet with a red-colored figure holding a bow and sitting astride a sun icon. Above the figure were two images of bird-shaped pipes.
DAVENPORT, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Sept. 12-16, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Steve H. Mangold and Cheryl A. Mangold of Camp Point sold...
QUINCY, IL
Radio Iowa

Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery

A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, IA
City
Fort Madison, IA
City
New London, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Burlington, IA
Burlington, IA
Sports
Local 4 WHBF

No injuries in Borghi USA fire

No injuries were reported in a commercial fire in West Burlington yesterday afternoon. The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to a structure fire at Borghi USA, 402 W. Division Street in West Burlington at about 4:22 p.m. on Monday, September 26. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the […]
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

BFD release details of fire at Borghi USA

West Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department has released details regarding a fire Monday, September 26th, at Borghi USA. According to a news release, on Monday at 4:22 PM the Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were dispatched for a structure fire at Borghi USA, 402 West Division Street in West Burlington. Burlington Firefighters arrived on scene at 4:26 pm to find heavy smoke showing from the west side of the commercial manufacturing facility with employees evacuating the structure.
BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record - Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

09/27/22 - 5:35 a.m. - Fort Madison Police cited William Francis Rankin, 43, of Donnellson in the 1100 block of 21st Street on a charge of driving while barred. 09/27/22 - 5:57 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 2000 block of 303rd Avenue.
FORT MADISON, IA
97X

We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois

Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Lake Park#Holy Trinity#High School#Illinois#Iowa Wesleyan#Culver Stockton Jv#Scc
Pen City Current

Seither & Cherry hits 150 years

Seither & Cherry Co. celebrated it’s 150th anniversary in business with a celebration Wednesday at Victory Park in Keokuk, Iowa. Seither & Cherry Co. is a multi-discipline contractor providing structural steel erection, heavy rigging, electrical service, piping, conveyor installation, mechanical installation, equipment installation, carpentry, industrial concrete and industrial maintenance services throughout the Midwest. They specialize in working in industrial settings. Their family of companies also includes Tri-State Sheet Metal and McDowell Crane & Rigging. Tri-State Sheet Metal provides custom sheet metal fabrication, installation of ventilation and dust collection systems, equipment lining services, tank fabrication and more. McDowell Crane & Rigging offers short term and long term crane rentals.
KEOKUK, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Inmate escapes custody while in medical treatment

East Davenport, Iowa — On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment. She had been sentenced to the Anchor Center in Cedar Rapids, IA. A detainer...
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
aledotimesrecord.com

Police: Student, 14, videoed while changing clothes at Galesburg High School

GALESBURG — A 14-year-old told police on Friday evening that she was recorded while changing clothes at Galesburg High School. Officers responded to the girl’s residence at 7:28 p.m. where a parent told them that the two individuals had recorded the girl at the school. The parent said he does want to press charges.
GALESBURG, IL
97X

Get Ready for the Weekend! We’ve Got Your Gun & Knife Show Tickets

It's called a "Gun & Knife Show" but there is a lot more to it than that!. There’s nothing quite like the atmosphere of the gun and knife show, with its rows of vendors showcasing their wares on tables and booths scattered throughout the venue, each vendor hoping to have everything you're looking for. They'll be selling guns, ammo, hunting-related items, collectibles, outdoor items, army surplus supplies, and more!
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
ourquadcities.com

School receives another threat that’s unsubstantiated

Five days after a threat at Davenport West High School was found to be a hoax, a similar threat of violence Wednesday morning was found to be unsubstantiated. At 10:51 a.m., families of West students were notified that an air drop threat was made Wednesday morning, similar to that from Friday, Sept. 23, at the school, 3505 W. Locust St., Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

School district faces possible bus driver strike

The Davenport Community School District announced bus services may be affected by a potential drivers’ strike. At issue is the possibility that some bus drivers represented by the Teamsters 371 Union may decide to strike on Monday, October 3. The school district has the following statement on its website:
DAVENPORT, IA
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 25, 2022

Austin M Schneider (19) of Mendon, arrested for FTA No Valid Driver’s License at 13th and State. Lodged 161/139. Michelle Henson (31) Quincy, Illinois for Possession of Methamphetamine and Retail Theft, lodged, 162 104. Danny D Will (63) of Quincy, citation for Improper Driving at 9th and Maine. PTC...
QUINCY, IL
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy