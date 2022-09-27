ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Hurricane evacuation zones: Here's what you need to know in St. Johns County

By Staff
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago
During a tropical storm or hurricane, the biggest threats to life and property often come from storm surges and flooding from rain.

To help residents determine whether their homes are in danger, evacuation zones have been established. Here's what you need to know.

Hurricane season: Here's what you should know to prepare for a tropical storm or hurricane

Address search | Find out which evacuation zone you are in

What evacuation zone am I in?

In St. Johns County, learn your evacuation zone by visiting the St. Johns County Emergency Management website. Knowing your zone lets you know when an evacuation has been ordered in your area. (Sign up for alerts.)

When should I evacuate?

When a hurricane or tropical storm approaches, emergency management officials will put out evacuation announcements well before the storm hits, which will be released through public officials.

What should I know about evacuating?

Your plan should include evacuation routes and ways to communicate and a place to meet up if people are separated. Make evacuation plans measured in tens of miles, not hundreds, so think about relatives or friends whose homes can become places to meet or to leave word for your family if you become separated. Practice the plan with your family so everybody knows what to do. Share the information with people you trust.

Comments / 4

veronews.com

