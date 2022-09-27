ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Hurricane evacuation zones: Here's what you need to know in Clay County

By Staff
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRnGr_0iBaKGG400

During a tropical storm or hurricane, the biggest threats to life and property often come from storm surges and flooding from rain.

To help residents determine whether their homes are in danger, evacuation zones have been established. Here's what you need to know.

Hurricane season: Here's what you should know to prepare for a tropical storm or hurricane

Address search | Find out which evacuation zone you are in

What evacuation zone am I in?

In Clay County, learn your evacuation zone by visiting the Clay County government website. Knowing your zone lets you know when an evacuation has been ordered in your area. (Download the map.)

When should I evacuate?

When a hurricane or tropical storm approaches, emergency management officials will put out evacuation announcements well before the storm hits, which will be released through public officials.

What should I know about evacuating?

Your plan should include evacuation routes and ways to communicate and a place to meet up if people are separated. Make evacuation plans measured in tens of miles, not hundreds, so think about relatives or friends whose homes can become places to meet or to leave word for your family if you become separated. Practice the plan with your family so everybody knows what to do. Share the information with people you trust.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clay County, FL
Government
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Government
alachuachronicle.com

Hurricane Ian Update – Storm Update, Evacuations, Waste Pickup, and Other Information

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Tropical Storm Watch and a Flood Watch are in effect in Alachua County. Strong winds, extreme flooding, and flash flooding are large concerns for Alachua County. Torrential rainfall in rain bands will move up from the south today and continue into Friday. Extreme river and tributary flooding is possible. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous. Driving conditions could become hazardous with heavy winds, rainfall, and flooded roads. Numerous downed trees, power outages, and damage to structures and mobile homes are possible. Isolated tornadoes are possible.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County asks residents east of I-95 to prepare to evacuate

Flagler County is urging residents to complete their hurricane preparations Tuesday. Additionally, residents who live east of Interstate 95 – or in mobile homes or low-lying flood prone areas – should be prepared to evacuate. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

Evacuations in some Clay County areas 'highly recommended'

Hurricane Ian is making its way through Florida. Clay County issues evacuations beginning at noon Wednesday for Zones A, B, C.National Hurricane Center. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward issued evacuation orders beginning at noon on Wednesday for zones A, B and C, as well as the North and South prongs of Black Creek.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Evacuation#Hurricanes#Need To Know#What You Need
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Action News Jax

Hurricane Ian: Residents around Black Creek prepare for flooding

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County residents living near Black Creek are battening down the hatches in anticipation of severe flooding resulting from Hurricane Ian. On Monday afternoon at the Black Creek Boat Ramp, we ran into two gentlemen pulling their jet skis out of the water. One of...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Evacuations issued in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuations were ordered in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian, effective at noon Wednesday. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that the evacuations are for zones A, B and C, as well as the North and South prongs of Black Creek.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County sees Hurricane Ian coming, declares state of emergency

A tropical storm warning was in effect for eastern Nassau County as of noon Tuesday. Getting ahead of Tuesday’s tropical storm and storm surge warnings, the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency regarding Hurricane Ian, freeing up the county’s funds and personnel.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Clay County, Florida Emergency Management

This is Superintendent David Broskie with an update on the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian on our school district. District leadership is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian around the clock alongside our partners at Clay County Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, and local meteorologists. Due to the projection and potential aftermath of the storm, in partnership with Emergency Management and our mutual agreement for the use of our schools that operate as hurricane shelters, we are closing schools and district offices for Wednesday, September 28, through Friday, September 30. After school activities and athletics will continue as normal for today, Tuesday, September 27th, 2022.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy