Sidney Daily News
STAR House recognizes graduates, recovery journeys
SIDNEY — In support of National Recovery Month, the STAR House held a picnic at Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 24, recognizing the program’s past graduates, as well as current residents and their recovery journeys. There was much support from the community either participating in the event or donating items for game prizes, including donations from Agape Distributions and several local businesses.
Eaton Register Herald
51st annual Pork Festival a success
EATON — Last weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, Preble County hosted the annual Pork Festival, bringing in craft shoppers and pork lovers from around the state and country. Despite not knowing if the festival would take place this year and an earlier cancellation, it turned out...
Daily Advocate
Students build stage at vets museum
TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy, continues to work on their new facility, and knew they needed a stage so that those in attendance could better see the speakers. The need of the museum was readily addressed when the Baird Funeral Home...
Daily Advocate
Kirk Cameron speaks at Defending Hope Banquet
GREENVILLE — The Pregnancy Help Center raised over $46,000 to continuously help women and families in Darke County. The Pregnancy Help Center hosted a banquet on Friday, Sept. 23 at Romer’s Catering to help raise support and funds for their continued support of the community. This year’s theme: Defending Hope.
Daily Advocate
Fall celebration at the Johnston Farm
PIQUA — Have you ever wondered what the Miami and Erie Canal looked like in the fall? Join Johnston Farm on Saturday, Oct. 1, noon to 5 p.m., for this special day of activities at the Johnston Farm. There will be three canal boat rides aboard the General Harrison...
Sidney Daily News
See You at the Pole
Christian Academy Schools students participated in the annual See You at the Pole event Wednesday morning before school started. Students across the United States participated in the event where they prayed for the nation. The students said the Pledge of Allegiance, sang the National Anthem and prayed.
Bradfield Center executive director resigns
LIMA — The Bradfield Community Center is looking for a new executive director, after its leader for the past eight years turned in her resignation. Kesha Drake turned her resignation in to the Bradfield Community Association’s board of trustees, effective Oct. 7. “When I was first offered the...
Daily Advocate
Versailles FFA Members of the Month selected
VERSAILLES — At the September Versailles FFA meeting, the chapter played softball against St. Henry FFA and announced the September FFA members of the month. Molly White-Shappie, Paige Gehret, and Eden Barga were selected as the FFA Members of the Month. White-Shappie was selected as a Versailles FFA member...
Daily Advocate
Prairie Days 2022 opens with a bang
GREENVILLE — The 2022 Prairie Days opened with a bang. In continuation of celebrating 50 years of Darke County Parks, thousands visited Shawnee Prairie on Sept. 24 and 25 for Prairie Days. Director Roger Van Frank, opened up the event by thanking everyone who had been involved with making the weekend a success.
Daily Advocate
Your View
My name is Paula Cox and I am writing to enthusiastically support and encourage readers to vote for Sophia Rodriguez for Ohio House District #84 Representative in the upcoming November election. Ms. Rodriguez and I are friends and former colleagues. To describe her, is to recognize her passion for fair...
Daily Advocate
Free mental health first aid training
GREENVILLE — In response to our nation’s mental health crisis, Ohio State University Extension, Darke County will bring Youth Mental Health First Aid training to Darke County on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Final Bow Center for Children’s Performing Arts in Greenville from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. This groundbreaking skills-based course gives people who work with youth the tools to identify, understand and respond to someone who might be struggling with a mental health or substance use challenge — and connect them with appropriate support and resources when necessary. Participants will be required to complete the online pre-work (two hours) prior to attending the in-person training on Nov. 9. To register for this free training go to go.osu.edu/YouthMHFAnov22. The deadline to register is Oct. 30. Through community grants provided by United Way of Darke County and The Greenville Rotary Club this opportunity is offered at no cost to those who wish to become certified.
Daily Advocate
Midmark hosts blood drive on Oct. 5
VERSAILLES — Honor October Breast Cancer Awareness Month and help save lives by donating at the Midmark Corp. community blood drive Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 St. Rt. 47, Versailles. Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center Oct....
Daily Advocate
Commissioners host public hearing
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to host a public hearing. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. The public hearing took place during their Regular Session, and it was in regards to the Community Housing Impact and Preservation for the Lead Abatement Program (CHIP-LAP). Head of the grant department, Susan Laux, took the floor to give an overview of the program, how it would be funded, and what is all needed. She stated this public meeting was an opportunity to let everyone knows this program exists.
Daily Advocate
Versailles FFA fruit sales begins Oct. 6
VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA fruit sales are set to begin on Oct. 6 and will continue through Nov. 4. The Versailles FFA will be purchasing their products from the same vendors as in the past. This year the Versailles FFA will be selling the following: Ohio Red Delicious...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy 2022 homecoming court announced
The 2022 Troy homecoming court includes, front row from left to right, Nicholas McKibbon, Carter Evans, Nick Kawecki, Colin Stoltz, Connor Hutchinson, Trey Thomas-Ward, Kamron Khatibloo, Connor Moeller, Chris King , John Yelley, and back row from left to right, Kendra Kovacs, Leah Harnish, Hannah Duff, Kara Steinke, Hannah Bridge, Maci Addington, Allison Wolfe, Hannah Brooks, Reagan Duff and Danielle Duff. The king and queen will be announced before Friday’s game against Tippecanoe at Troy Memorial Stadium.
Daily Advocate
Schedule a screening mammography
DAYTON — Premier Health is making it easier for busy women to get their annual mammogram screening with its mobile mammography coach that travels to businesses, public venues and events throughout Southwest Ohio. Equipped with advanced imaging equipment, the coach offers traditional 2D and Genius™ 3D Mammography™ technology to...
hometownstations.com
ABATE Toy Run helps bring smiles to kids at Christmas
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - It definitely didn’t sound like sleigh bells, but it was traveling around West Central Ohio to help Santa put smiles on the faces of kids at Christmas Time. ABATE OHIO Region 3 held their 37th annual Toy Run Sunday afternoon. Over 230 motorcycles crisscrossed Allen County to help raise money to buy presents for kids. Last year, they raised around $18,000 to help provide gifts to over 100 kids. Besides the run, there were auction items, a raffle, and other fundraising going on at the fairgrounds to help as many children as possible this Christmas.
miamivalleytoday.com
Rad Candy Company to open in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — The Rad Candy Company is coming to downtown Tipp City this fall, with a projected opening date sometime in late October or early November. “At the earliest, it’s probably going to be the end of October or sometime in the beginning of November,” owner Mark Underwood said.
Daily Advocate
HSEM encourages you to be prepared
GREENVILLE — When it comes to preparing for an emergency, each person’s needs and abilities are unique, and by evaluating your own personal needs and making an emergency plan, you can be prepared for any type of emergency situation. The Darke County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency...
WHIO Dayton
Richmond homeless community gives ‘most valuable gift’ in honor of fallen officer
RICHMOND, Ind. — A small gesture has left a permanent mark on the Richmond Police Department in the wake of Officer Seara Burton’s death. At Burton’s funeral Monday, Lt. Donnie Benedict recounted the “most valuable gift” he’d seen given to honor her life and service.
