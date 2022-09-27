Nestled below scenic mountains in Madison County, JDM Family Farm is the newest pumpkin farm to offer Fall family fun. Located in New Hope, this farm is convenient for Southeast Huntsville residents and easy to find (just two turns off of Highway 231). I drove from Madison to take my 9-year-old son and his friend for an afterschool excursion. The farm is not as big or busy as the other farms, but this provided a welcome experience for myself and the kiddos. I loved the relaxed atmosphere. My son and his friend enjoyed some quality, unhurried time with one another.

NEW HOPE, AL ・ 22 DAYS AGO