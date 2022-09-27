ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RocketCityMom

Fall Fun Abounds at JDM Family Farm in New Hope

Nestled below scenic mountains in Madison County, JDM Family Farm is the newest pumpkin farm to offer Fall family fun. Located in New Hope, this farm is convenient for Southeast Huntsville residents and easy to find (just two turns off of Highway 231). I drove from Madison to take my 9-year-old son and his friend for an afterschool excursion. The farm is not as big or busy as the other farms, but this provided a welcome experience for myself and the kiddos. I loved the relaxed atmosphere. My son and his friend enjoyed some quality, unhurried time with one another.
NEW HOPE, AL
crowdfundinsider.com

Young Adults Putting Lives “On Hold” in Cost of Living Crisis, Starling Bank Survey Reveals

Three quarters of young adults (76%) plan “to make major sacrifices or put life events on hold due to the cost of living crisis,” according to a survey by Starling Bank. The research, which questioned 2,000 UK adults, compared age groups and asked about stresses “relating to household budgets and actions being taken to mitigate rising costs.” The degree to which young people are being put under strain “highlights some stark differences between the generations.”
SOCIETY
RocketCityMom

RocketCityMom

Huntsville, AL
A hyperlocal website dedicated to all aspects of parenting in Huntsville and North Alabama. We share information that makes parenting in Huntsville easier.

