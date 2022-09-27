ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

iheart.com

Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed

----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

3 Bold Predictions For The Indianapolis Colts Week 4 Game

The following bold predictions for the Indianapolis Colts Week 4 game are exactly that, bold. That means there is a good chance that these predictions will fall flat, but the small chance of something fantastic happening is what keeps sports fans coming back time and time again. 3 Bold Predictions...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
