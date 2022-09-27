Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Andy Reid’s stern message on Matt Ryan-Chris Jones beef in loss to Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs have moved on from their upset 20-17 loss on the road to the previously winless bunch of Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts, but there are still some discussions around the controversial penalty call on Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones in that contest. The Chiefs would...
iheart.com
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed
----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
NFL・
Doc's Sports Service
Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Odds/Point Spread: Colts (-3.5) The Tennessee Titans (1-2) are headed to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday where they will meet the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1). Tennessee opens as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under has been set at 44.5. The Tennessee Titans head into this matchup 1-2 for this season. The last time...
Ex-Lions linebacker released by Chiefs after appearing in first 3 games
ALLEN PARK -- The Kansas City Chiefs have released linebacker Elijah Lee. The former Lions linebacker had recently bounced between Kansas City’s practice squad and roster while appearing in the first three games. Lee saw most of his work on special teams, with only eight on defense in the...
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Look: NFL Owner Predicts Prominent Franchise Will Be For Sale
Will an NFL franchise be up for sale soon? Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay certainly thinks so. Irsay believes the Seattle Seahawks could end up having new ownership in 2024. "There’s going to be a few,” Irsay told Bloomberg.com. “Seattle — with Paul Allen my friend unfortunately passing away and...
If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Titans on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) will meet for the first time this season in Week 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium. With both teams coming off of their first wins of the season, this should make for an interesting matchup. Neither team has played up to expectation, but getting that first win out of the way was huge.
Yardbarker
3 Bold Predictions For The Indianapolis Colts Week 4 Game
The following bold predictions for the Indianapolis Colts Week 4 game are exactly that, bold. That means there is a good chance that these predictions will fall flat, but the small chance of something fantastic happening is what keeps sports fans coming back time and time again. 3 Bold Predictions...
BREAKING: Thunder And Hawks Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder made a trade on Tuesday.
