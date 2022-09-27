Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Schedule a screening mammography
DAYTON — Premier Health is making it easier for busy women to get their annual mammogram screening with its mobile mammography coach that travels to businesses, public venues and events throughout Southwest Ohio. Equipped with advanced imaging equipment, the coach offers traditional 2D and Genius™ 3D Mammography™ technology to...
Daily Advocate
Free mental health first aid training
GREENVILLE — In response to our nation’s mental health crisis, Ohio State University Extension, Darke County will bring Youth Mental Health First Aid training to Darke County on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Final Bow Center for Children’s Performing Arts in Greenville from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. This groundbreaking skills-based course gives people who work with youth the tools to identify, understand and respond to someone who might be struggling with a mental health or substance use challenge — and connect them with appropriate support and resources when necessary. Participants will be required to complete the online pre-work (two hours) prior to attending the in-person training on Nov. 9. To register for this free training go to go.osu.edu/YouthMHFAnov22. The deadline to register is Oct. 30. Through community grants provided by United Way of Darke County and The Greenville Rotary Club this opportunity is offered at no cost to those who wish to become certified.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners host public hearing
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to host a public hearing. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. The public hearing took place during their Regular Session, and it was in regards to the Community Housing Impact and Preservation for the Lead Abatement Program (CHIP-LAP). Head of the grant department, Susan Laux, took the floor to give an overview of the program, how it would be funded, and what is all needed. She stated this public meeting was an opportunity to let everyone knows this program exists.
Daily Advocate
Indiana man arraigned in Common Pleas Court
GREENVILLE — Indiana man arraigned in Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Anthony D. Jackson, 44, of Union City, Ind., entered a not guilty plea to a six count incitement: count one of assault, felony of the fourth degree, count two of obstructing official business, a felony of the fifth degree, count three of physical control, a misdemeanor of the first degree, count four of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, count five of driving under suspension, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and count six of theft, also a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Daily Advocate
Your View
My name is Paula Cox and I am writing to enthusiastically support and encourage readers to vote for Sophia Rodriguez for Ohio House District #84 Representative in the upcoming November election. Ms. Rodriguez and I are friends and former colleagues. To describe her, is to recognize her passion for fair...
Daily Advocate
HSEM encourages you to be prepared
GREENVILLE — When it comes to preparing for an emergency, each person’s needs and abilities are unique, and by evaluating your own personal needs and making an emergency plan, you can be prepared for any type of emergency situation. The Darke County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency...
Daily Advocate
Versailles FFA fruit sales begins Oct. 6
VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA fruit sales are set to begin on Oct. 6 and will continue through Nov. 4. The Versailles FFA will be purchasing their products from the same vendors as in the past. This year the Versailles FFA will be selling the following: Ohio Red Delicious...
Daily Advocate
Kirk Cameron speaks at Defending Hope Banquet
GREENVILLE — The Pregnancy Help Center raised over $46,000 to continuously help women and families in Darke County. The Pregnancy Help Center hosted a banquet on Friday, Sept. 23 at Romer’s Catering to help raise support and funds for their continued support of the community. This year’s theme: Defending Hope.
Daily Advocate
Soil judging team takes second
VERSAILLES — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Versailles FFA participated in the County FFA Soil Judging competition. The Versailles FFA members participating included Maggie McGlinch, Luke Kaiser, Josie Pothast and Colin Batten. This team placed second overall in the county contest and Batten placed third overall, McGlinch placed fifth...
Daily Advocate
WIN grant will help attract Bigs
SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County (BBBS) is proud to announce that they were selected to be the recipient of a $5,000 grant award from Emerson’s Women’s Impact Network (WIN). The WIN is one of many employee resource groups that Emerson provides to their employees in effort to promote diversity, equity and inclusion. By supporting female employees in the STEM field, WIN works to increase the number of women in leadership, attract a new generation of women through their many networking partnerships, and empower all women in their workforce. Other resource groups offered at Emerson include, but are not limited to, LGBTQ+ Allies, Diverse Abilities, and the Black Employee Alliance.
Daily Advocate
Students build stage at vets museum
TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy, continues to work on their new facility, and knew they needed a stage so that those in attendance could better see the speakers. The need of the museum was readily addressed when the Baird Funeral Home...
Daily Advocate
Mehaffie sworn in as DCP board member
GREENVILLE – The Darke County Parks (DCP) is celebrating the addition of Darryl Mehaffie as its newest DCP Board Commissioner. Mehaffie was sworn in by Judge Jason Aslinger on Tuesday. Mehaffie has been active in the community on numerous boards and organizations for many years, including the Darke County...
Daily Advocate
Prairie Days 2022 opens with a bang
GREENVILLE — The 2022 Prairie Days opened with a bang. In continuation of celebrating 50 years of Darke County Parks, thousands visited Shawnee Prairie on Sept. 24 and 25 for Prairie Days. Director Roger Van Frank, opened up the event by thanking everyone who had been involved with making the weekend a success.
Daily Advocate
Fall fun around the area
Fall is one of my favorite times of the year, the cool crisp nights, and the warm sunshine during the day. The activities of fall are always calling and this week I did some research on things to do for fall fun. Do you know how Brumbaugh Fruit Farm started?...
Daily Advocate
St. John congregation reminded of God’s faithfulness
GREENVILLE — St. John Lutheran Church, 7418 St. Rt. 121 N. Greenville, celebrated its 170th Anniversary on Sept. 11. The anniversary celebration for this historic milestone was planned by the Anniversary Committee which included Pastor Alliyah Greaver, Barbara Anthony, Carol Hoop, Donna Howdieshell, Birdie Kitchen, Louise Lucas, Lori Trittschuh, Ann Starks, and Bruce Strobel.
Daily Advocate
Ford sentenced on a two count indictment
GREENVILLE — Melvin J. Ford, III, sentenced on a two count indictment. Ford, of Fort Recovery, was sentenced on a two count indictment. Count one of the charge was having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree, and count two was unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance, a felony of the fifth degree. The weapons under disability stemmed from another case for possession that prohibited him from having a weapon.
Daily Advocate
Darke county big winners at Tri-Village Patriot Invitational
NEW MADISON — It was a busy day at Tri-Village High School as they hosted the Patriot Invitational on Sept. 27. The mid-week cross country meet featured 10+ schools with a majority of the schools being from around Darke County. The event started with the junior high girls. Franklin...
Daily Advocate
Versailles FFA Members of the Month selected
VERSAILLES — At the September Versailles FFA meeting, the chapter played softball against St. Henry FFA and announced the September FFA members of the month. Molly White-Shappie, Paige Gehret, and Eden Barga were selected as the FFA Members of the Month. White-Shappie was selected as a Versailles FFA member...
Daily Advocate
Arcanum and two golfers advance to golf district tournament
GREENVILLE — The southwest sectional tournament for Division III boys golf took place at Turtle Creek Golf Course on Sept. 27. A majority of the Darke County teams competed to earn a spot in the district tournament. The top four teams advance while the top four individual golfers that didn’t qualify on a team advanced as well.
Daily Advocate
Versailles shows out at home cross country meet
VERSAILLES — The 21st annual Versailles Tour De Sewer Cross Country Invitational took place on Sept. 24. Around 20 schools competed in both the junior high and high school divisions. The high school girls started things off. From Versailles, Meredith Barga finished third in the event with a time...
