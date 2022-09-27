Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
It’s time for Minster’s Oktoberfest!
MINSTER — Ideal fall weather is forecast for the upcoming weekend as the Minster Oktoberfest, which annually draws more than 80,000 people to the Auglaize County village, kicks off its three-day run Friday evening. The festival celebrates the community’s German heritage, and this year’s event features a couple of...
Eaton Register Herald
51st annual Pork Festival a success
EATON — Last weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, Preble County hosted the annual Pork Festival, bringing in craft shoppers and pork lovers from around the state and country. Despite not knowing if the festival would take place this year and an earlier cancellation, it turned out...
Daily Advocate
Prairie Days 2022 opens with a bang
GREENVILLE — The 2022 Prairie Days opened with a bang. In continuation of celebrating 50 years of Darke County Parks, thousands visited Shawnee Prairie on Sept. 24 and 25 for Prairie Days. Director Roger Van Frank, opened up the event by thanking everyone who had been involved with making the weekend a success.
ohparent.com
2022 Trick or Treat / Beggar’s Night Times for Dayton and Miami Valley
Every child can agree that trick-or-treating on Halloween this the best day of the year. To help keep all the trick-or-treaters safe, please make sure to stick to your cities official trick or treat time. We are working to bring you all of the Dayton area trick-or-treat/beggar’s night times for...
Your guide to haunted houses in the Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a haunt-tastic event in the Miami Valley for the spooky season, check out this list of haunted houses. Brimstone Haunt – A five event experience including a NEW paintball attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Learn […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Rad Candy Company to open in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — The Rad Candy Company is coming to downtown Tipp City this fall, with a projected opening date sometime in late October or early November. “At the earliest, it’s probably going to be the end of October or sometime in the beginning of November,” owner Mark Underwood said.
Daily Advocate
Students build stage at vets museum
TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy, continues to work on their new facility, and knew they needed a stage so that those in attendance could better see the speakers. The need of the museum was readily addressed when the Baird Funeral Home...
Daily Advocate
Versailles FFA fruit sales begins Oct. 6
VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA fruit sales are set to begin on Oct. 6 and will continue through Nov. 4. The Versailles FFA will be purchasing their products from the same vendors as in the past. This year the Versailles FFA will be selling the following: Ohio Red Delicious...
Daily Advocate
Garden clubs begin wreath sale
GREENVILLE — The Ladybug Garden Club and Butterflies Junior Garden Club have kicked off their annual live wreath sale of fresh mixed wreaths, traditional door swags, roping and mixed bunches to decorate for the holidays. Each wreath is constructed of fresh Noble Fir, accented with Incense Cedar, Blue Berried...
countynewsonline.org
There are new dogs at the Shelter!
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 5 new dogs from 1 1/2 to 6 years old, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their...
Daily Advocate
Darke county big winners at Tri-Village Patriot Invitational
NEW MADISON — It was a busy day at Tri-Village High School as they hosted the Patriot Invitational on Sept. 27. The mid-week cross country meet featured 10+ schools with a majority of the schools being from around Darke County. The event started with the junior high girls. Franklin...
WHIO Dayton
Hurricane Ian strands Darke County man in Ohio, puts wife and son on the road with pet birds
ARCANUM — Matthew Kovacs planned to fly back to Florida as part of his job with the World Equestrian Center in Wilmington, but Hurricane Ian blew that plan out of the water and left him stranded in his native Darke County. >> LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Ian downgraded, but continues...
dayton.com
Phebe’s Café to close at end of October
Lonnie Sholar, owner of Phebe’s Café, confirmed with Dayton.com Tuesday evening that the downtown Dayton coffee shop and café in the Fifth Third Center is closing at the end of October. Phebe’s Café first announced the closure in a Facebook post earlier in the day.
Volunteers from Miami Valley prepare for Hurricane Ian to make landfall
"At this stage of the game, there's a lot of flexibility that's involved," American Red Cross Regional Communications Director for Central & Southern Ohio Marita Salkowski said.
Dayton VA to host annual Veteran event
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will hold its 16th annual Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event on Friday. The Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 4100 W. Third St, in Dayton. According to the […]
Daily Advocate
Arcanum and two golfers advance to golf district tournament
GREENVILLE — The southwest sectional tournament for Division III boys golf took place at Turtle Creek Golf Course on Sept. 27. A majority of the Darke County teams competed to earn a spot in the district tournament. The top four teams advance while the top four individual golfers that didn’t qualify on a team advanced as well.
New Warped Wing location to open in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company is planning a new location, just north of the city. According to a release, ‘Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom’ aims to open a new location in Huber Heights at 6602 Executive Blvd. in the Spring or Summer of 2023. The new location will offer smoked […]
Railroad work closes Miami Valley streets
Washington Street between Cincinnati Street and Germantown Street will be closed at the railroad crossing as well as Broadway Street south of Stewart Street at the railroad crossing.
Some Ohioans are stuck in Hurricane Ian’s path
“I don't know, I don't know what to do, there’s nine-feet of water out there, I can't go anywhere, if it starts flooding I have nowhere to go and I don't have a boat,” said Retired WDTN Photographer Neil Black. “There is no electricity, that went out hours ago.”
Daily Advocate
Versailles shows out at home cross country meet
VERSAILLES — The 21st annual Versailles Tour De Sewer Cross Country Invitational took place on Sept. 24. Around 20 schools competed in both the junior high and high school divisions. The high school girls started things off. From Versailles, Meredith Barga finished third in the event with a time...
