Overton, TX

East Texas News

Trojans blank the Red Devils

COLDSPRING — The Coldspring Trojans came back from a disappointing loss to post a 40-0 win over the Huntington Red Devils on Friday to open district play. The Trojans were on the scoreboard in just a matter of minutes, setting the tempo for the entire game; with 9:10 on the clock, the Trojans posted the first of 6 TDs of the night.
HUNTINGTON, TX
East Texas News

Unbeaten in non-district play

Corrigan-Camden finished a perfect non-district record with a 56-20 road victory against the Hempstead Bobcats on Friday. The recently reorganized Bulldog offensive lineup continued to fire on all cylinders in the blowout win Friday, mixing it up in the run and long passing game. “I feel really good about calling...
HEMPSTEAD, TX
East Texas News

Defensive pride

Livingston football ruined homecoming in Madisonville, taking a 21-9 win behind a stellar defensive performance and consistent ground game. The Lions rushed for 185 yards and threw for another 43, but the defense would top...
MADISONVILLE, TX
The Spun

Look: College Football Coach Reacts To Team Losing 98-0

Over the weekend, the Stephen F. Austin football team defeated Warner by a final score of 98-0. No, that's not a misprint. The two teams were part of one of the most lop-sided games in the history of college football. Despite the nearly triple-digit loss, Wagner head coach Dialleo Burks...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Overton, TX
Texas Sports
Texas Football
Colmesneil, TX
Cushing, TX
101.5 KNUE

People Seem to Love This Local Pharmacy in Tyler, TX–Here’s Why

Recently, people were talking about how much they love being a customer of one particular locally-owned pharmacy in Tyler, Texas. Typically when people discuss businesses they adore, it often is a local restaurant or boutique or something along those lines. However, when a pharmacy gets this much local love, we perk up our ears and take notice. Customer service like this deserves to be talked about and we are here for it.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Bubba’s 33 to Open Soon in Tyler, Texas and Looks to Hire 200 Employees

Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in East Texas. Their steaks are great and those rolls with the cinnamon butter is...is...an outer worldly experience. Yes, they're that good. Something you may not know is that Texas Roadhouse has a cousin in Bubba's 33. Instead of steaks and rolls, here you get stone baked pizza, burgers, wings and more. There is already a location in Longview, Texas that stays packed and the newest location will be opening soon in Tyler and is looking to hire about 200 employees.
TYLER, TX
doingmoretoday.com

Good Towns: Tyler, Texas

EDITOR’S NOTE: We first visited Tyler, Texas, three years ago, just before the pandemic hit. It was 90-year-old Winn Morton’s last year to serve as costume designer of the annual Texas Rose Festival. Morton passed away on April 22, 2022, at the age of 93, but his legacy lives on. Here, we revisit this previously unpublished Good Town, and the memory of one of the town’s most beloved costume designers.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas-based company acquires Tyler’s Times Square Grand Slam

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, Austin-based EVO Entertainment announced the acquisition of Tyler’s Times Square Grand Slam. As a gathering place for birthdays, date nights, family fun, and more, Times Square Grand Slam has been an important part of the Tyler community. With that in mind, owner Howard Charba entrusted EVO and its CEO […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Police: Woman found beaten, lying unconscious in Tyler critically injured

TYLER, Texas — A woman is in critical condition after police say she was assaulted and found lying on the ground unconscious in Tyler Tuesday morning. Police said the woman was found near the intersection of N. Fannin Ave and E. Valentine Street around 9 a.m. She was lying on the ground unconscious and appeared to have been assaulted. She also had trauma to her head.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Car crashes into garage of house in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A car struck a house in the 5200 block of Julia Drive in Tyler on Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Jacqueline Newsom, resident of the house, told KETK News that she and her husband heard a loud noise just after they pulled into their garage. Newsom said that […]
TYLER, TX
kjas.com

Woman from Spurger injured in wreck that blocked bridge at Dam B

One person was injured and traffic was backed up for miles following a Tuesday morning crash on the Highway 190 Dam B Bridge. It happened at about 7:30 on the Tyler County side of the Neches River. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2018 Ford...
SPURGER, TX
kjas.com

One dead following an accident on Hwy 190 in Tyler County

One person is dead following an accident that occurred on Highway 190 in Tyler County on Tuesday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 10:00, about midway between Dam B and Woodville. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2017 Kenworth truck was pulling a trailer loaded...
KLTV

Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant in Canton has burned on Monday night. The Q & Brew at the Silver Spur Resort on Hwy 19, just north of Interstate 20, caught on fire Monday. Canton Fire Department said the call came in between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Canton and South Van Zandt Fire Departments are at the scene.
CANTON, TX

