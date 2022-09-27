Read full article on original website
East Texas News
Trojans blank the Red Devils
COLDSPRING — The Coldspring Trojans came back from a disappointing loss to post a 40-0 win over the Huntington Red Devils on Friday to open district play. The Trojans were on the scoreboard in just a matter of minutes, setting the tempo for the entire game; with 9:10 on the clock, the Trojans posted the first of 6 TDs of the night.
East Texas News
Unbeaten in non-district play
Corrigan-Camden finished a perfect non-district record with a 56-20 road victory against the Hempstead Bobcats on Friday. The recently reorganized Bulldog offensive lineup continued to fire on all cylinders in the blowout win Friday, mixing it up in the run and long passing game. “I feel really good about calling...
East Texas News
Defensive pride
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Livingston football ruined homecoming in Madisonville, taking a 21-9 win behind a stellar defensive performance and consistent ground game. The Lions rushed for 185 yards and threw for another 43, but the defense would top...
Look: College Football Coach Reacts To Team Losing 98-0
Over the weekend, the Stephen F. Austin football team defeated Warner by a final score of 98-0. No, that's not a misprint. The two teams were part of one of the most lop-sided games in the history of college football. Despite the nearly triple-digit loss, Wagner head coach Dialleo Burks...
Stephen F. Austin’s football team scored a record-breaking 98 points without even playing a full game
DALLAS — It was a football game with a basketball-like score. At least for one of the teams. Stephen F. Austin State University put up 98 points against Warner University on Saturday in Nacogdoches, Tex. Warner missed one field goal. Another attempt was blocked. And Warner could not get...
Canton ISD mourns the loss of a student after ‘accident’
CANTON, Texas (KETK) — Canton ISD suffered a tragic loss of a student according to Wills Point ISD, who made a Facebook post in support of their neighboring school district. Wills Point ISD asks their community to wear green in support of Canton ISD on Friday. “Please keep this family in your prayers, as well […]
People Seem to Love This Local Pharmacy in Tyler, TX–Here’s Why
Recently, people were talking about how much they love being a customer of one particular locally-owned pharmacy in Tyler, Texas. Typically when people discuss businesses they adore, it often is a local restaurant or boutique or something along those lines. However, when a pharmacy gets this much local love, we perk up our ears and take notice. Customer service like this deserves to be talked about and we are here for it.
Bubba’s 33 to Open Soon in Tyler, Texas and Looks to Hire 200 Employees
Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in East Texas. Their steaks are great and those rolls with the cinnamon butter is...is...an outer worldly experience. Yes, they're that good. Something you may not know is that Texas Roadhouse has a cousin in Bubba's 33. Instead of steaks and rolls, here you get stone baked pizza, burgers, wings and more. There is already a location in Longview, Texas that stays packed and the newest location will be opening soon in Tyler and is looking to hire about 200 employees.
Good Towns: Tyler, Texas
EDITOR’S NOTE: We first visited Tyler, Texas, three years ago, just before the pandemic hit. It was 90-year-old Winn Morton’s last year to serve as costume designer of the annual Texas Rose Festival. Morton passed away on April 22, 2022, at the age of 93, but his legacy lives on. Here, we revisit this previously unpublished Good Town, and the memory of one of the town’s most beloved costume designers.
53-Year-Old Eric C. Eitel Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Smith County (Smith County, TX)
Texas Department of Public Safety reported a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday in Smith County. The officials stated that the crash happened north of Winona at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
WebXtra: TxDOT Lufkin takes on biggest project ever with Corrigan Relief Route
Chapel Hill students gather for See You at the Pole event. Despite the recent catastrophic events that have occurred on school campuses, student Keziah Knight says she’s happy to pray for positive change and to speak about God to her friends through music. Updated: 50 minutes ago. Proceeds from...
Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas hoping to hire 200 staff members
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The new Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas is looking to hire 200 staff members. The restaurant is going to be located on 4504 S. Broadway Avenue in Tyler and they are searching for full and part-time employees to be pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. […]
This Hidden Park In Texas Will Have The Most Brilliant Fall Foliage Soon (PHOTOS)
If the recent taste of cooler temperatures across Texas haven gotten you even more excited for the Fall season approaching, then you might enjoy this hidden gem of a park in the eastern part of the state. Tucked inside Sam Houston State University's campus in Nacogdoches, TX is the Ruby...
74-Year-Old Lucy Geishaker Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the police, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Thursday afternoon. Officials reported that 74-year-old Lucy Geishaker was pronounced dead at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Texas-based company acquires Tyler’s Times Square Grand Slam
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, Austin-based EVO Entertainment announced the acquisition of Tyler’s Times Square Grand Slam. As a gathering place for birthdays, date nights, family fun, and more, Times Square Grand Slam has been an important part of the Tyler community. With that in mind, owner Howard Charba entrusted EVO and its CEO […]
Police: Woman found beaten, lying unconscious in Tyler critically injured
TYLER, Texas — A woman is in critical condition after police say she was assaulted and found lying on the ground unconscious in Tyler Tuesday morning. Police said the woman was found near the intersection of N. Fannin Ave and E. Valentine Street around 9 a.m. She was lying on the ground unconscious and appeared to have been assaulted. She also had trauma to her head.
Car crashes into garage of house in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A car struck a house in the 5200 block of Julia Drive in Tyler on Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Jacqueline Newsom, resident of the house, told KETK News that she and her husband heard a loud noise just after they pulled into their garage. Newsom said that […]
Woman from Spurger injured in wreck that blocked bridge at Dam B
One person was injured and traffic was backed up for miles following a Tuesday morning crash on the Highway 190 Dam B Bridge. It happened at about 7:30 on the Tyler County side of the Neches River. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2018 Ford...
One dead following an accident on Hwy 190 in Tyler County
One person is dead following an accident that occurred on Highway 190 in Tyler County on Tuesday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 10:00, about midway between Dam B and Woodville. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2017 Kenworth truck was pulling a trailer loaded...
Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant in Canton has burned on Monday night. The Q & Brew at the Silver Spur Resort on Hwy 19, just north of Interstate 20, caught on fire Monday. Canton Fire Department said the call came in between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Canton and South Van Zandt Fire Departments are at the scene.
