Trojans blank the Red Devils
COLDSPRING — The Coldspring Trojans came back from a disappointing loss to post a 40-0 win over the Huntington Red Devils on Friday to open district play. The Trojans were on the scoreboard in just a matter of minutes, setting the tempo for the entire game; with 9:10 on the clock, the Trojans posted the first of 6 TDs of the night.
GOATBUSTERS - Crockett knocks off unbeaten Groesbeck
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. CROCKETT– Crockett and Groesbeck battled down to the final buzzer as the Bulldogs fended off the unbeaten Goats to win 39-34 at Driskell Stadium on Friday night. "Again, it came down to a handful...
Unbeaten in non-district play
Corrigan-Camden finished a perfect non-district record with a 56-20 road victory against the Hempstead Bobcats on Friday. The recently reorganized Bulldog offensive lineup continued to fire on all cylinders in the blowout win Friday, mixing it up in the run and long passing game. “I feel really good about calling...
‘Dogs win homecoming game against Overton
COLMESNEIL – In Bulldog Country, homecoming night proved a good game and a good win for the ‘Dogs. The ‘Dogs hosted the Overton Mustangs at Taylor Field. Colmesneil AD/HC Cody Day said he was proud of his team. “We got better this week,” he said.
Grapeland chalks up first win
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. GRAPELAND– The Grapeland Sandies tasted their first victory of the season against Groveton, 44-26, in a game that was moved up to Thursday night due to a shortage of officials. Grapeland only led 16-13...
Man steals vehicle, leaves child
A Splendora man is in the Polk County Jail after and stealing a vehicle and abandoning his child Saturday morning on Youngs Lane in Livingston. The Livingston Police Department received a phone call from Union Pacific Railroad Saturday at approximately 3:30 a.m. that their train had possibly struck an individual laying parallel to the track in Livingston.
