SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County (BBBS) is proud to announce that they were selected to be the recipient of a $5,000 grant award from Emerson’s Women’s Impact Network (WIN). The WIN is one of many employee resource groups that Emerson provides to their employees in effort to promote diversity, equity and inclusion. By supporting female employees in the STEM field, WIN works to increase the number of women in leadership, attract a new generation of women through their many networking partnerships, and empower all women in their workforce. Other resource groups offered at Emerson include, but are not limited to, LGBTQ+ Allies, Diverse Abilities, and the Black Employee Alliance.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO