Daily Advocate
WIN grant will help attract Bigs
SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County (BBBS) is proud to announce that they were selected to be the recipient of a $5,000 grant award from Emerson’s Women’s Impact Network (WIN). The WIN is one of many employee resource groups that Emerson provides to their employees in effort to promote diversity, equity and inclusion. By supporting female employees in the STEM field, WIN works to increase the number of women in leadership, attract a new generation of women through their many networking partnerships, and empower all women in their workforce. Other resource groups offered at Emerson include, but are not limited to, LGBTQ+ Allies, Diverse Abilities, and the Black Employee Alliance.
Daily Advocate
Kirk Cameron speaks at Defending Hope Banquet
GREENVILLE — The Pregnancy Help Center raised over $46,000 to continuously help women and families in Darke County. The Pregnancy Help Center hosted a banquet on Friday, Sept. 23 at Romer’s Catering to help raise support and funds for their continued support of the community. This year’s theme: Defending Hope.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners host public hearing
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to host a public hearing. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. The public hearing took place during their Regular Session, and it was in regards to the Community Housing Impact and Preservation for the Lead Abatement Program (CHIP-LAP). Head of the grant department, Susan Laux, took the floor to give an overview of the program, how it would be funded, and what is all needed. She stated this public meeting was an opportunity to let everyone knows this program exists.
Bradfield Center executive director resigns
LIMA — The Bradfield Community Center is looking for a new executive director, after its leader for the past eight years turned in her resignation. Kesha Drake turned her resignation in to the Bradfield Community Association’s board of trustees, effective Oct. 7. “When I was first offered the...
Daily Advocate
HSEM encourages you to be prepared
GREENVILLE — When it comes to preparing for an emergency, each person’s needs and abilities are unique, and by evaluating your own personal needs and making an emergency plan, you can be prepared for any type of emergency situation. The Darke County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency...
Daily Advocate
Your View
My name is Paula Cox and I am writing to enthusiastically support and encourage readers to vote for Sophia Rodriguez for Ohio House District #84 Representative in the upcoming November election. Ms. Rodriguez and I are friends and former colleagues. To describe her, is to recognize her passion for fair...
Daily Advocate
Students build stage at vets museum
TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy, continues to work on their new facility, and knew they needed a stage so that those in attendance could better see the speakers. The need of the museum was readily addressed when the Baird Funeral Home...
Sidney Daily News
See You at the Pole
Christian Academy Schools students participated in the annual See You at the Pole event Wednesday morning before school started. Students across the United States participated in the event where they prayed for the nation. The students said the Pledge of Allegiance, sang the National Anthem and prayed.
Eaton Register Herald
51st annual Pork Festival a success
EATON — Last weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, Preble County hosted the annual Pork Festival, bringing in craft shoppers and pork lovers from around the state and country. Despite not knowing if the festival would take place this year and an earlier cancellation, it turned out...
Daily Advocate
Prairie Days 2022 opens with a bang
GREENVILLE — The 2022 Prairie Days opened with a bang. In continuation of celebrating 50 years of Darke County Parks, thousands visited Shawnee Prairie on Sept. 24 and 25 for Prairie Days. Director Roger Van Frank, opened up the event by thanking everyone who had been involved with making the weekend a success.
Dayton VA to host annual Veteran event
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will hold its 16th annual Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event on Friday. The Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 4100 W. Third St, in Dayton. According to the […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy 2022 homecoming court announced
The 2022 Troy homecoming court includes, front row from left to right, Nicholas McKibbon, Carter Evans, Nick Kawecki, Colin Stoltz, Connor Hutchinson, Trey Thomas-Ward, Kamron Khatibloo, Connor Moeller, Chris King , John Yelley, and back row from left to right, Kendra Kovacs, Leah Harnish, Hannah Duff, Kara Steinke, Hannah Bridge, Maci Addington, Allison Wolfe, Hannah Brooks, Reagan Duff and Danielle Duff. The king and queen will be announced before Friday’s game against Tippecanoe at Troy Memorial Stadium.
Daily Advocate
Fall celebration at the Johnston Farm
PIQUA — Have you ever wondered what the Miami and Erie Canal looked like in the fall? Join Johnston Farm on Saturday, Oct. 1, noon to 5 p.m., for this special day of activities at the Johnston Farm. There will be three canal boat rides aboard the General Harrison...
Daily Advocate
Soil judging team takes second
VERSAILLES — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Versailles FFA participated in the County FFA Soil Judging competition. The Versailles FFA members participating included Maggie McGlinch, Luke Kaiser, Josie Pothast and Colin Batten. This team placed second overall in the county contest and Batten placed third overall, McGlinch placed fifth...
Lima’s tobacco-free parks and spaces on hold
LIMA — The City of Lima has partnered with Activate Allen County and the Allen County Creating Healthy Communities program to combat second-hand smoke. The goal is to create healthier communities. Although tobacco became illegal indoors in 2006, recent studies show second-hand smoke can still have an impact. In...
Primex to build mural for Seara Burton from recycled materials
A Richmond-based plastics manufacturer is helping to keep the memory of slain officer Seara Burton alive in an environmentally-friendly way.
countynewsonline.org
There are new dogs at the Shelter!
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 5 new dogs from 1 1/2 to 6 years old, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their...
Daily Advocate
Versailles FFA Members of the Month selected
VERSAILLES — At the September Versailles FFA meeting, the chapter played softball against St. Henry FFA and announced the September FFA members of the month. Molly White-Shappie, Paige Gehret, and Eden Barga were selected as the FFA Members of the Month. White-Shappie was selected as a Versailles FFA member...
hometownstations.com
Spartan Inn opens next week
Press Release from Lima City Schools: The Spartan Inn will open its doors for lunch beginning next Tuesday, Oct. 4. The culinary student-run restaurant will be open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.
WHIO Dayton
Richmond homeless community gives ‘most valuable gift’ in honor of fallen officer
RICHMOND, Ind. — A small gesture has left a permanent mark on the Richmond Police Department in the wake of Officer Seara Burton’s death. At Burton’s funeral Monday, Lt. Donnie Benedict recounted the “most valuable gift” he’d seen given to honor her life and service.
