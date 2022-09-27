Read full article on original website
East Texas News
Trojans blank the Red Devils
COLDSPRING — The Coldspring Trojans came back from a disappointing loss to post a 40-0 win over the Huntington Red Devils on Friday to open district play. The Trojans were on the scoreboard in just a matter of minutes, setting the tempo for the entire game; with 9:10 on the clock, the Trojans posted the first of 6 TDs of the night.
East Texas News
Defensive pride
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Livingston football ruined homecoming in Madisonville, taking a 21-9 win behind a stellar defensive performance and consistent ground game. The Lions rushed for 185 yards and threw for another 43, but the defense would top...
East Texas News
GOATBUSTERS - Crockett knocks off unbeaten Groesbeck
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. CROCKETT– Crockett and Groesbeck battled down to the final buzzer as the Bulldogs fended off the unbeaten Goats to win 39-34 at Driskell Stadium on Friday night. "Again, it came down to a handful...
East Texas News
‘Dogs win homecoming game against Overton
COLMESNEIL – In Bulldog Country, homecoming night proved a good game and a good win for the ‘Dogs. The ‘Dogs hosted the Overton Mustangs at Taylor Field. Colmesneil AD/HC Cody Day said he was proud of his team. “We got better this week,” he said.
