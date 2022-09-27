ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 3

Related
Curbed

Grimes Is a YIMBY

The city of Austin, which has seen rents for a one-bedroom apartment spike by 108 percent over the past year, has gotten so expensive that even a pop star from outer space claims she can’t buy the house she wants without the help of the billionaire she used to date. “I couldn’t afford to buy a house that fits my kids in Austin atm without help from their dad which is INSANE,” Grimes tweeted on Monday, fighting it out in the comments with random people after calling on her “fellow Texans” to support a Change.org housing petition.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Gary Spellman looks to disrupt Austin politics

With hair to his shoulders, an aggressive distaste for politics and officially $0 raised, Gary Spellman is hardly what one imagines when envisioning a typical candidate for elected office – something he embraces wholeheartedly. Recounting an interaction, he says, “I told them I don’t want to be a politician....
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Axios

Nau's, stalwart Austin drugstore, to close

Clarksville standby Nau's Enfield Drug, open since 1951, will soon close its doors permanently. Driving the news: The drugstore was never able to recover from the pre-pandemic shuttering of its old-school soda fountain. The diner portion had closed due to a mix of labor shortages and property upkeep needs. "If...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Popular Los Angeles Sushi and Steakhouse Restaurants Are Coming to Austin

Two popular Los Angeles restaurants are making their way into Texas in the downtown Austin area next year. First, there’s the Japanese restaurant Sushi Roku, which will open on 405 Colorado Street starting sometime in 2023. Then there’s the American restaurant BOA Steakhouse, to open on 300 West Fifth Street in spring 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruhollah Khomeini
Person
Alanis Morissette
enchantingtexas.com

16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas

Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Foundation#Creative Commons License#Liberty Lunch#Hispanic#The University Of Texas
spectrumlocalnews.com

UT football coach Steve Sarkisian's Austin home listed at $7.5 million

AUSTIN, Texas — UT football coach Steve Sarkisian lists his home on the market at a whopping $7.5 million, according to the San Antonio Express News. The Rollingwood estate located on the corner of Park Hills Drive and Hatley Drive features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage.
AUSTIN, TX
Dallas Observer

Texas Monthly Announces Final Pitmaster Lineup for 13th Annual BBQ Fest

Texas Monthly will host its 13th annual BBQ Fest in Lockhart on Nov. 5 and 6. Most of the spots from their Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list will be at the small-town smoke fest. Lockhart is a meaningful location as it's the official the Barbecue Capital of Texas per a resolution passed by the Texas Senate in 2003. This town of 14,000 (on a busy Saturday) is nestled in Central Texas, about 35 miles south of Austin, in an area where German settlers have for generations stuck to slow and low smoking methods in unfussy settings. According to a city website, 5,000 people visit Lockhart each week just for the barbecue restaurants. In the past decade, the style of barbecue championed here has attained a rock star status similar to neon and spandex in the '80s.
LOCKHART, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
post-register.com

More residential units planned for Lockhart￼

Public hearings were held for a pair of zoning changes within Lockhart’s City Limits at last week’s City Council meeting, both likely to draw more traffic on already busy roads, yet both bringing needed residential units to town. The first zoning change was for 1.746 acres at 202...
LOCKHART, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin Monitor

Austin, TX
777
Followers
2K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.

 https://www.austinmonitor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy