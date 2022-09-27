Read full article on original website
Curbed
Grimes Is a YIMBY
The city of Austin, which has seen rents for a one-bedroom apartment spike by 108 percent over the past year, has gotten so expensive that even a pop star from outer space claims she can’t buy the house she wants without the help of the billionaire she used to date. “I couldn’t afford to buy a house that fits my kids in Austin atm without help from their dad which is INSANE,” Grimes tweeted on Monday, fighting it out in the comments with random people after calling on her “fellow Texans” to support a Change.org housing petition.
Willie Nelson Set to Play Beto O’Rourke Rally Sunday in Austin, Texas
The 89-year-old Willie Nelson is slated to play an upcoming rally for Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Sunday (October 2) in Austin, Texas. In fact, Nelson is hosting the rally for the Democratic candidate. Clearly, Nelson is throwing his proverbial cowboy hat into the ring for O’Rourke and...
Gary Spellman looks to disrupt Austin politics
With hair to his shoulders, an aggressive distaste for politics and officially $0 raised, Gary Spellman is hardly what one imagines when envisioning a typical candidate for elected office – something he embraces wholeheartedly. Recounting an interaction, he says, “I told them I don’t want to be a politician....
Harry Styles jabs Texas politics at Austin concert
British pop star Harry Styles did some "Late Night Talking" on Texas politics during night two of his "Love On Tour 2022" at Moody Center, with several messages hinting at a disdain for policies in the Lone Star State.
Grimes Promotes Texas Affordable Housing Petition, Gets Mixed Response
The musician's other recent Twitter activity before the affordable housing call included posts about white face tattoos and praise for "House of the Dragon."
Former Playland Park carousel to be revived at new Austin venue
Take a ride down memory lane.
Nau's, stalwart Austin drugstore, to close
Clarksville standby Nau's Enfield Drug, open since 1951, will soon close its doors permanently. Driving the news: The drugstore was never able to recover from the pre-pandemic shuttering of its old-school soda fountain. The diner portion had closed due to a mix of labor shortages and property upkeep needs. "If...
Eater
Popular Los Angeles Sushi and Steakhouse Restaurants Are Coming to Austin
Two popular Los Angeles restaurants are making their way into Texas in the downtown Austin area next year. First, there’s the Japanese restaurant Sushi Roku, which will open on 405 Colorado Street starting sometime in 2023. Then there’s the American restaurant BOA Steakhouse, to open on 300 West Fifth Street in spring 2023.
epbusinessjournal.com
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
Mobile homes are a vital source of affordable housing for around 2 million Texans. But as Texas cities grow, many mobile home parks are being closed and redeveloped, pushing out longtime residents. “They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.”...
fox7austin.com
WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
enchantingtexas.com
16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas
Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
spectrumlocalnews.com
UT football coach Steve Sarkisian's Austin home listed at $7.5 million
AUSTIN, Texas — UT football coach Steve Sarkisian lists his home on the market at a whopping $7.5 million, according to the San Antonio Express News. The Rollingwood estate located on the corner of Park Hills Drive and Hatley Drive features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage.
LIST: Central Texas pumpkin patches, fall events for 2022
Though it may not feel like autumn for us in Central Texas, it's not going to stop us from celebrating this beautiful season.
Dallas Observer
Texas Monthly Announces Final Pitmaster Lineup for 13th Annual BBQ Fest
Texas Monthly will host its 13th annual BBQ Fest in Lockhart on Nov. 5 and 6. Most of the spots from their Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list will be at the small-town smoke fest. Lockhart is a meaningful location as it's the official the Barbecue Capital of Texas per a resolution passed by the Texas Senate in 2003. This town of 14,000 (on a busy Saturday) is nestled in Central Texas, about 35 miles south of Austin, in an area where German settlers have for generations stuck to slow and low smoking methods in unfussy settings. According to a city website, 5,000 people visit Lockhart each week just for the barbecue restaurants. In the past decade, the style of barbecue championed here has attained a rock star status similar to neon and spandex in the '80s.
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
‘Difficult, heartbreaking’: Austin musician identified as homicide victim in Portland
On Tuesday, Portland police identified 26-year-old Erika Evans as the victim of a fatal shooting at the park on Friday night.
Here Are The Top Texas High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, a multi-vehicle collision was reported. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved in a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
post-register.com
More residential units planned for Lockhart￼
Public hearings were held for a pair of zoning changes within Lockhart’s City Limits at last week’s City Council meeting, both likely to draw more traffic on already busy roads, yet both bringing needed residential units to town. The first zoning change was for 1.746 acres at 202...
