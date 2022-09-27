Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Commissioners host public hearing
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to host a public hearing. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. The public hearing took place during their Regular Session, and it was in regards to the Community Housing Impact and Preservation for the Lead Abatement Program (CHIP-LAP). Head of the grant department, Susan Laux, took the floor to give an overview of the program, how it would be funded, and what is all needed. She stated this public meeting was an opportunity to let everyone knows this program exists.
Daily Advocate
Prairie Days 2022 opens with a bang
GREENVILLE — The 2022 Prairie Days opened with a bang. In continuation of celebrating 50 years of Darke County Parks, thousands visited Shawnee Prairie on Sept. 24 and 25 for Prairie Days. Director Roger Van Frank, opened up the event by thanking everyone who had been involved with making the weekend a success.
countynewsonline.org
There are new dogs at the Shelter!
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 5 new dogs from 1 1/2 to 6 years old, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their...
Daily Advocate
Mehaffie sworn in as DCP board member
GREENVILLE – The Darke County Parks (DCP) is celebrating the addition of Darryl Mehaffie as its newest DCP Board Commissioner. Mehaffie was sworn in by Judge Jason Aslinger on Tuesday. Mehaffie has been active in the community on numerous boards and organizations for many years, including the Darke County...
Daily Advocate
Midmark hosts blood drive on Oct. 5
VERSAILLES — Honor October Breast Cancer Awareness Month and help save lives by donating at the Midmark Corp. community blood drive Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 St. Rt. 47, Versailles. Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center Oct....
Daily Advocate
Kirk Cameron speaks at Defending Hope Banquet
GREENVILLE — The Pregnancy Help Center raised over $46,000 to continuously help women and families in Darke County. The Pregnancy Help Center hosted a banquet on Friday, Sept. 23 at Romer’s Catering to help raise support and funds for their continued support of the community. This year’s theme: Defending Hope.
Daily Advocate
Students build stage at vets museum
TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy, continues to work on their new facility, and knew they needed a stage so that those in attendance could better see the speakers. The need of the museum was readily addressed when the Baird Funeral Home...
Daily Advocate
Your View
My name is Paula Cox and I am writing to enthusiastically support and encourage readers to vote for Sophia Rodriguez for Ohio House District #84 Representative in the upcoming November election. Ms. Rodriguez and I are friends and former colleagues. To describe her, is to recognize her passion for fair...
‘On the mooove’: Cow missing in Mercer County
The cow is thought to be located near Sharpsburg Road, Wourms Road and Burrville Road, according to police.
Daily Advocate
Free mental health first aid training
GREENVILLE — In response to our nation’s mental health crisis, Ohio State University Extension, Darke County will bring Youth Mental Health First Aid training to Darke County on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Final Bow Center for Children’s Performing Arts in Greenville from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. This groundbreaking skills-based course gives people who work with youth the tools to identify, understand and respond to someone who might be struggling with a mental health or substance use challenge — and connect them with appropriate support and resources when necessary. Participants will be required to complete the online pre-work (two hours) prior to attending the in-person training on Nov. 9. To register for this free training go to go.osu.edu/YouthMHFAnov22. The deadline to register is Oct. 30. Through community grants provided by United Way of Darke County and The Greenville Rotary Club this opportunity is offered at no cost to those who wish to become certified.
Eaton Register Herald
51st annual Pork Festival a success
EATON — Last weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, Preble County hosted the annual Pork Festival, bringing in craft shoppers and pork lovers from around the state and country. Despite not knowing if the festival would take place this year and an earlier cancellation, it turned out...
Daily Advocate
Darke county big winners at Tri-Village Patriot Invitational
NEW MADISON — It was a busy day at Tri-Village High School as they hosted the Patriot Invitational on Sept. 27. The mid-week cross country meet featured 10+ schools with a majority of the schools being from around Darke County. The event started with the junior high girls. Franklin...
Daily Advocate
Soil judging team takes second
VERSAILLES — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Versailles FFA participated in the County FFA Soil Judging competition. The Versailles FFA members participating included Maggie McGlinch, Luke Kaiser, Josie Pothast and Colin Batten. This team placed second overall in the county contest and Batten placed third overall, McGlinch placed fifth...
Dayton VA to host annual Veteran event
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will hold its 16th annual Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event on Friday. The Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 4100 W. Third St, in Dayton. According to the […]
WANE-TV
Public meeting set to discuss SR 124 upgrades
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — INDOT has scheduled a public informational meeting to detail proposed improvements to a stretch of S.R. 124 in Adams County. The improvements are needed along S.R. 124 between U.S. 27 and Keller Street in Monroe, INDOT said. “The existing pavement on S.R. 124 is...
Daily Advocate
WIN grant will help attract Bigs
SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County (BBBS) is proud to announce that they were selected to be the recipient of a $5,000 grant award from Emerson’s Women’s Impact Network (WIN). The WIN is one of many employee resource groups that Emerson provides to their employees in effort to promote diversity, equity and inclusion. By supporting female employees in the STEM field, WIN works to increase the number of women in leadership, attract a new generation of women through their many networking partnerships, and empower all women in their workforce. Other resource groups offered at Emerson include, but are not limited to, LGBTQ+ Allies, Diverse Abilities, and the Black Employee Alliance.
Daily Advocate
Fall fun around the area
Fall is one of my favorite times of the year, the cool crisp nights, and the warm sunshine during the day. The activities of fall are always calling and this week I did some research on things to do for fall fun. Do you know how Brumbaugh Fruit Farm started?...
GALLERY: Aircraft shelter from Hurricane Ian at Wright-Patterson AFB
Residents in the Miami Valley may see more aircraft than normal in the skies as they begin evacuating from several Air Force Bases near where Hurricane Ian is expected to hit.
Daily Advocate
Versailles FFA fruit sales begins Oct. 6
VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA fruit sales are set to begin on Oct. 6 and will continue through Nov. 4. The Versailles FFA will be purchasing their products from the same vendors as in the past. This year the Versailles FFA will be selling the following: Ohio Red Delicious...
Railroad work closes Miami Valley streets
Washington Street between Cincinnati Street and Germantown Street will be closed at the railroad crossing as well as Broadway Street south of Stewart Street at the railroad crossing.
