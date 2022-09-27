Yoga of Henderson recently opened up in Henderson to serve as a place people in the community can do yoga for heart health, better sleep, muscle and flexibility, reduce anxiety and depression, enhance breathing and boost bone density. On Thursday, September 15, the local business joined the Henderson|Chester County Chamber of Commerce and had a ribbon cutting ceremony. “I feel Henderson needed a Yoga studio,” said owner and yoga instructor Diana Bailey. The other instructor is Annalena Johnston. Pictured are members of the community celebrating with Bailey and Johnston on joining the chamber. Currently, there are over 400 members. Yoga of Henderson is located at 1314 Highway 45 North Suite G. Classes are: Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.; Thursdays at 8 a.m.; Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and 8 a.m. on Saturdays when scheduled. Their phone number is 731-798-0078.

