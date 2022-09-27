ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Chester County Independent

Yoga of Henderson joins Chester County chamber of commerce

Yoga of Henderson recently opened up in Henderson to serve as a place people in the community can do yoga for heart health, better sleep, muscle and flexibility, reduce anxiety and depression, enhance breathing and boost bone density. On Thursday, September 15, the local business joined the Henderson|Chester County Chamber of Commerce and had a ribbon cutting ceremony. “I feel Henderson needed a Yoga studio,” said owner and yoga instructor Diana Bailey. The other instructor is Annalena Johnston. Pictured are members of the community celebrating with Bailey and Johnston on joining the chamber. Currently, there are over 400 members. Yoga of Henderson is located at 1314 Highway 45 North Suite G. Classes are: Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.; Thursdays at 8 a.m.; Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and 8 a.m. on Saturdays when scheduled. Their phone number is 731-798-0078.
HENDERSON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Chester County, TN
Government
Henderson, TN
Government
County
Chester County, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Chester County Independent

News from Chester County Middle School

PTS will host their first FUN FRIDAY this week. They will provide all students with a fun treat at the end of the week. Our first Benchmark test will begin next week. Please make sure your child attends everyday if possible in order for them to complete the test. The testing window is September 26-October 7. Subjects tested are reading, math and science.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health
Chester County Independent

Chester Co. Junior High Softball goes undefeated 18-0

With multiple shutouts, the Chester County Junior High Softball team goes their entire season without losing a game in school competition. Their last game of the year was a great win over Decatur County last Tuesday with the final score being 16-2. “This is a very special team,” head coach Wes Murphy said. “They’re a really good group… There’s not a weak spot in the lineup. They can all hit. They all field really well. We also have some really good pitching. ”
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Chester County High Boys Golf wins regionals

Last week, the CCHS Boys Golf team bcame regional champions. Austin Ketchum won the fourth place medal with a score of a 77. Other team members include McKinley Hopkins, Jett Cox, Kase Cupples, Colton Owen and Ty Baker. This team is moving on to state in Sevierville.
HENDERSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
radio7media.com

Halloween Night Check Points

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE HIGHWAY 7 POINT 1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Fire destroys motor home on Interstate 40 in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Fire Department responded to a motor home fire over the weekend. According to the department, firefighters responded to the fire at the 102 mile marker on Interstate 40 early Sunday afternoon. The department says upon arrival, the vehicle was engulfed in flames,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Multiple people airlifted from wreck in northeast Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms multiple injuries in a Wednesday evening wreck. JPD reported the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Christmasville Road, between Ridgecrest Road and Bancorp South Parkway. According to police, two helicopters were needed to air lift the parties involved. Details...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Two teens arrested for Sept. 5 shooting, stabbing at Casey Jones Motel

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning after a shooting, stabbing and robbery at a Jackson motel earlier this month. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller confirmed the capture of 19-year-old Sonny Hudson, of Decaturville, along with a 17-year-old juvenile from Clifton. Both are facing charges of attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
JACKSON, TN
Chester County Independent

Chester County Board of Education votes to move ahead with process

The Chester County School Board met in regular session Thursday, September 22. All members were present, with Becky Hutcherson attending the meeting virtually. The meeting was held at East Chester Elementary, where students presented a “Leader in Me” program, outlining Seven Habits of Happy Kids. Clay Rogers was...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Freed-Hardeman University Theatre’s “Holmes And Watson” debuts this month, Mystery will keep audience guessing until the end

“Holmes And Watson,” is a theatrical mystery filled with so many red herrings, twists and turns that the play’s director FHU senior Courtney Willcut is extremely careful about spoiling any plot points when she talks about the production. “This play is entertaining and engaging for any audience member,...
HENDERSON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two teens shot outside Dyersburg apartments, police say

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — One man has been arrested and four more people are wanted for attempted murder after two children and a 19-year-old were shot at outside of an apartment complex in Dyersburg, Tennessee, according to the Dyersburg Police Department. Dyersburg Police said the gunfire happened on Price Street...
DYERSBURG, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy