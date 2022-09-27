Read full article on original website
Chester County Independent
Yoga of Henderson joins Chester County chamber of commerce
Yoga of Henderson recently opened up in Henderson to serve as a place people in the community can do yoga for heart health, better sleep, muscle and flexibility, reduce anxiety and depression, enhance breathing and boost bone density. On Thursday, September 15, the local business joined the Henderson|Chester County Chamber of Commerce and had a ribbon cutting ceremony. “I feel Henderson needed a Yoga studio,” said owner and yoga instructor Diana Bailey. The other instructor is Annalena Johnston. Pictured are members of the community celebrating with Bailey and Johnston on joining the chamber. Currently, there are over 400 members. Yoga of Henderson is located at 1314 Highway 45 North Suite G. Classes are: Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.; Thursdays at 8 a.m.; Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and 8 a.m. on Saturdays when scheduled. Their phone number is 731-798-0078.
WBBJ
Local nonprofit invites community to drive up, fill up on food essentials for Fall break
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local nonprofit gives back to help local families in need. “All Things Family, Inc.” held a free “Fall Break Fill-up”, Monday evening. The organization invited the community to come and receive cereal boxes at Destiny Church, on Wallace Road, in west Jackson.
WBBJ
Miss Jackson and Miss Madison County Volunteer have new title holders
JACKSON, Tenn.– Two crowns were awarded to new title holders. The Miss Jackson and Miss Madison County Pageant was held Sunday night with a large number of the community in attendance. All of the contestants displayed their beauty and talent at the pageant in hopes of winning the two...
Chester County Independent
Chester County BBQ Festival enjoyed by kids of all ages
The 44th Annual Barbecue Festival was deemed a success in Chester County.
Chester County Independent
Chester County High School celebrates 2022 Homecoming/ recognizes homecoming court
Before the big homecoming game last week against Obion County, Chester County High School recognized the homecoming royalty for this year. Senior Kristen Daniel was crowned Homecoming Queen that evening. Daniel is the survivor from a wreck that occurred in May 2020 which was fatal for three other girls and...
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on September 29, 2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 23 day of September, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the Estate of Martha Rhea Lewis who died August 4, 2022, were issued to Mary Rhea Long by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court for Chester County, Tennessee. All persons,...
Chester County Independent
News from Chester County Middle School
PTS will host their first FUN FRIDAY this week. They will provide all students with a fun treat at the end of the week. Our first Benchmark test will begin next week. Please make sure your child attends everyday if possible in order for them to complete the test. The testing window is September 26-October 7. Subjects tested are reading, math and science.
WBBJ
Tennessee Highway Patrol seeks to fill 130 vacant positions across the state
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for recruits in West Tennessee. Currently, THP has 130 positions vacant across the State of Tennessee. Job duties consist of traffic patrol, crash investigation, and drivers safety education. Starting pay is $46,000 annually. Applicants are expected to pass a physical...
Chester County Independent
Chester Co. Junior High Softball goes undefeated 18-0
With multiple shutouts, the Chester County Junior High Softball team goes their entire season without losing a game in school competition. Their last game of the year was a great win over Decatur County last Tuesday with the final score being 16-2. “This is a very special team,” head coach Wes Murphy said. “They’re a really good group… There’s not a weak spot in the lineup. They can all hit. They all field really well. We also have some really good pitching. ”
majorleaguefishing.com
Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Set for Pickwick Lake, Tennessee
COUNCE, Tenn. – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s Bama, LBL, Music City and South Carolina divisions will finish out their 2022 season next month in Counce, Tennessee, Oct. 13-15, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Presented by T-H Marine at Pickwick Lake.
Chester County Independent
Chester County High Boys Golf wins regionals
Last week, the CCHS Boys Golf team bcame regional champions. Austin Ketchum won the fourth place medal with a score of a 77. Other team members include McKinley Hopkins, Jett Cox, Kase Cupples, Colton Owen and Ty Baker. This team is moving on to state in Sevierville.
WBBJ
Drag show, Jackson Pride to go on as planned, officials confirm after closed-door meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — One upcoming event has caused controversy for the past couple of weeks, and Monday, some had the chance to voice their opinions in a closed meeting. A private meeting was held at City Hall to discuss the upcoming drag show that’s taking place at this year’s Jackson Pride Festival.
radio7media.com
Halloween Night Check Points
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE HIGHWAY 7 POINT 1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WBBJ
Fire destroys motor home on Interstate 40 in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Fire Department responded to a motor home fire over the weekend. According to the department, firefighters responded to the fire at the 102 mile marker on Interstate 40 early Sunday afternoon. The department says upon arrival, the vehicle was engulfed in flames,...
WBBJ
Multiple people airlifted from wreck in northeast Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms multiple injuries in a Wednesday evening wreck. JPD reported the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Christmasville Road, between Ridgecrest Road and Bancorp South Parkway. According to police, two helicopters were needed to air lift the parties involved. Details...
WBBJ
Two teens arrested for Sept. 5 shooting, stabbing at Casey Jones Motel
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning after a shooting, stabbing and robbery at a Jackson motel earlier this month. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller confirmed the capture of 19-year-old Sonny Hudson, of Decaturville, along with a 17-year-old juvenile from Clifton. Both are facing charges of attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
Chester County Independent
Chester County Board of Education votes to move ahead with process
The Chester County School Board met in regular session Thursday, September 22. All members were present, with Becky Hutcherson attending the meeting virtually. The meeting was held at East Chester Elementary, where students presented a “Leader in Me” program, outlining Seven Habits of Happy Kids. Clay Rogers was...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/27/22 – 09/28/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/27/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/28/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Chester County Independent
Freed-Hardeman University Theatre’s “Holmes And Watson” debuts this month, Mystery will keep audience guessing until the end
“Holmes And Watson,” is a theatrical mystery filled with so many red herrings, twists and turns that the play’s director FHU senior Courtney Willcut is extremely careful about spoiling any plot points when she talks about the production. “This play is entertaining and engaging for any audience member,...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Two teens shot outside Dyersburg apartments, police say
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — One man has been arrested and four more people are wanted for attempted murder after two children and a 19-year-old were shot at outside of an apartment complex in Dyersburg, Tennessee, according to the Dyersburg Police Department. Dyersburg Police said the gunfire happened on Price Street...
