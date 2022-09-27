ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

Remainder of Amador High Varsity football season canceled as investigation into "disturbing" chat continues

By CBS13 Staff
 2 days ago

SUTTER CREEK - The Amador High varsity football won't be returning to the field this season, after the investigation into a "highly inappropriate chat thread" involving members of the team escalated, and some allegations were referred to law enforcement.

The Amador County Unified School District made the announcement Monday after a September 17 chat thread the district calls "disturbing" was discovered. The district did not go into detail about the thread but some parents CBS13 spoke to said the chat had racial undertones.

As a result, games, and practices were put on hold and three staff members were placed on administrative leave. The school is not suspending any of the student-athletes on the team from going to classes.

The district said the thread involved a majority of the team and that an external investigator is handling the investigation. The district estimates the review could take at least 30 days. Following the conclusion of the investigation, the district says it will release the findings it's legally able to release.

School district Superintendent Torie F. Gibson made the announcement partly to allow schools that were scheduled to play Amador High to make other plans, and also to say that Amador High Varsity team activities were not "sanctioned, supervised, or sponsored" by the district.

You can read the full letter from the district superintendent below.

Kristopher L Elliot
1d ago

Racial undertones? Isn’t 99 percent in that high school white. Give me a break . 13 percent of population is black and if the13 only 4 percent work and pay taxes.yet they have the narrative. Come on people . Enough is enough . We who contribute . It’s time to take the platform back. Don’t let these liberal communists run our country into the ground . Stand up and speak up .

AP_000971.8a3b8014a06b4b3291af9db09a80e5f6.1521
1d ago

This is wrong! Where is the lesson in this? Who are these authoritarian buffoons?How about community service and acts to improve and acknowledge their wrong doings in participating in such nasty public comments. Own your mistakes and make right your wrongs.It works with God but not these wrongful leaders of righteousness.Lesson missed again….Wake up! Home school for healthy Americans

