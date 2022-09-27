Gov. Gavin Newsom's office on Sunday announced that he signed two bills aimed at cracking down on catalytic converter theft. AB 1740 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) will require catalytic converter recyclers to include additional information in the written record, including the year, make, and model of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed and a copy of the title of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed.

