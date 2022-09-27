Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Gov. Newsom Signs Laws to Boost Housing Production
They’ve become a familiar sight along the wide commercial corridors of America — empty buildings once filled by big retailers who have closed their doors, in part because many of their customers shop online. Now, two new laws in California would let developers build housing on that land...
NBC Bay Area
Governor Signs ‘CA ID for All' Bill. Here's All About AB 1766
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill called AB 1766, known as the "CA ID for All," which would allow for undocumented persons to get California identification cards. The cards are intended for people who are non-drivers, and therefore don't have a restricted driver's license to use as a form of ID.
Opinion: Pressure Builds for Overhaul of California’s Workers’ Comp Program
Fair warning: This column will be about workers’ compensation, a topic that’s very complicated and totally lacking in sex appeal, but one that involves many billions of dollars and potentially affects millions of workers. Work comp, as it’s dubbed, has been in effect for more than a century...
NBC Bay Area
Gov. Newsom Signs Bills Meant to Crack Down on Catalytic Converter Theft
Gov. Gavin Newsom's office on Sunday announced that he signed two bills aimed at cracking down on catalytic converter theft. AB 1740 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) will require catalytic converter recyclers to include additional information in the written record, including the year, make, and model of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed and a copy of the title of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California companies must share salary ranges with employees, potential hires under new law
Most California employers will soon be required to share salary ranges with potential hires as part of statewide effort to promote pay equity among workers. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed a bill from Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, that will compel firms with 15 or more workers to include pay scales in job postings and provide them to employees upon request.
NBC Bay Area
Newsom Makes Strides to Allow More Access to Undocumented Californians Including State IDs for All
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday the passing of legislation aimed towards helping undocumented Californians gain access to more opportunities for economic inclusion. Some of the new legislation bills include AB 1766 brought forward by Assembly member Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley, AB 1232 by Assembly member Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, AB 2068 by Assembly member Matt Haney, D-San Francisco and AB 2193 by Assembly member Jesse Gabriel, D-Encino.
California’s CARE Court: A Step in the Right Direction or ‘Terrifying’ Step Backwards? ￼
Fed up with tent cities, officials up and down California have ironed a new approach to the publicly-visible homelessness crisis on their hands:. Putting homeless people in front of judges and potentially into treatment programs. The newly-approved and highly controversial system is known as CARE Court, and it isn’t exclusive...
Gov. Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students going to school online during the […]
NBC Bay Area
‘Horrifying Act of Violence:' Gov. Newsom Reacts to Oakland School Shooting
The office of Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement following Wednesday's school shooting in Oakland's Eastmont Hills. The governor's office posted a statement on its Twitter page, calling the shooting a "a horrifying act of violence that has grown too familiar. Yet again, our kids were in the crossfire." The office added the gun violence has "taken too much from our communities" and it cannot continue.
New California laws make it harder to steal and sell catalytic converters
Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed two new bills that make it harder to steal and sell catalytic converters in California, a crime that is on the rise.
California governor rejects mandatory kindergarten law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students going...
californiaglobe.com
What Is a Business Under California Law?
One of the key principles in legislative drafting is consistency in language, including definitions. In looking at who is a business, there lacks the same definition across state law. In fact, California law provides dozens of different definitions of “business” throughout the Codes. Is this lack of a consistent definition problematic?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Supervisors mocked Latino construction workers for not speaking English, feds say
Supervisors at a California construction company are accused of mocking Latino workers and telling them to go back to their country, federal officials said. Now Goodsell/Wilkins, Inc. is facing a federal lawsuit for subjecting Latino workers to racial and sexual harassment, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a Tuesday, Sept. 27 news release.
SFGate
Insurers say California's inaction threatens auto policies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top U.S. insurance companies and associations say California is risking a crisis in the nation’s largest automobile insurance market by refusing to approve any rate increases for more than two years, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The companies already are cutting back...
San Bernardino County Voting to Leave California; Establish 51st State
On November 8, San Bernardino County voters will be presented with a choice on their ballot — leave the state of California and create the 51st state or remain the largest county in the nation. A consortium in San Bernardino is the latest group of people proposing to alter...
Fox40
All-electric new cars by 2035? What mechanics say about California’s plan
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – On Aug. 25, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill announcing that “California now has a groundbreaking, world-leading plan to achieve 100 percent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035.”. The plan will be implemented in stages. In four years, 35% of all new cars sold...
California gas prices are spiking again, and it may get even worse. Here's why
California prices aren't yet at the record state average we saw in June, but they are quickly nearing that number. Experts say much of this is due to supply at California and Washington refineries where operation is at 81% of capacity.
KCRA.com
Proposition 29 explained: The 3rd push for rules in kidney dialysis clinics
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the third election in a row, California voters will be asked to consider putting new rules in place for kidney dialysis clinics across the state. Proposition 29 would require a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant to be present – either virtually or in person – during treatment at outpatient kidney dialysis clinics. The measure would also require clinics to report infection data to the state and publicly disclose clinic ownership interests.
beckerspayer.com
2 million Californians may need to switch insurance after Medi-Cal shakeup
Millions of Medi-Cal recipients may have to switch health insurers, and doctors, after the state awarded Molina a swath of Medicaid contracts in some of its largest counties, according to a Kaiser Health News report published by the Los Angeles Times Sept. 25. Molina won its largest-ever Medicaid contract Aug....
kusi.com
SANDAG shoots down controversial Mileage Tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Sept. 23 SANDAG voted to eliminate the Mileage Tax from the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $162.5 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit.
