ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Gov. Newsom Signs Laws to Boost Housing Production

They’ve become a familiar sight along the wide commercial corridors of America — empty buildings once filled by big retailers who have closed their doors, in part because many of their customers shop online. Now, two new laws in California would let developers build housing on that land...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Governor Signs ‘CA ID for All' Bill. Here's All About AB 1766

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill called AB 1766, known as the "CA ID for All," which would allow for undocumented persons to get California identification cards. The cards are intended for people who are non-drivers, and therefore don't have a restricted driver's license to use as a form of ID.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Gov. Newsom Signs Bills Meant to Crack Down on Catalytic Converter Theft

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office on Sunday announced that he signed two bills aimed at cracking down on catalytic converter theft. AB 1740 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) will require catalytic converter recyclers to include additional information in the written record, including the year, make, and model of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed and a copy of the title of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
Local
California Government
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California companies must share salary ranges with employees, potential hires under new law

Most California employers will soon be required to share salary ranges with potential hires as part of statewide effort to promote pay equity among workers. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed a bill from Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, that will compel firms with 15 or more workers to include pay scales in job postings and provide them to employees upon request.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Newsom Makes Strides to Allow More Access to Undocumented Californians Including State IDs for All

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday the passing of legislation aimed towards helping undocumented Californians gain access to more opportunities for economic inclusion. Some of the new legislation bills include AB 1766 brought forward by Assembly member Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley, AB 1232 by Assembly member Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, AB 2068 by Assembly member Matt Haney, D-San Francisco and AB 2193 by Assembly member Jesse Gabriel, D-Encino.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Gov. Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students going to school online during the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Wiener
Person
Gavin Newsom
NBC Bay Area

‘Horrifying Act of Violence:' Gov. Newsom Reacts to Oakland School Shooting

The office of Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement following Wednesday's school shooting in Oakland's Eastmont Hills. The governor's office posted a statement on its Twitter page, calling the shooting a "a horrifying act of violence that has grown too familiar. Yet again, our kids were in the crossfire." The office added the gun violence has "taken too much from our communities" and it cannot continue.
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

California governor rejects mandatory kindergarten law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students going...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

What Is a Business Under California Law?

One of the key principles in legislative drafting is consistency in language, including definitions. In looking at who is a business, there lacks the same definition across state law. In fact, California law provides dozens of different definitions of “business” throughout the Codes. Is this lack of a consistent definition problematic?
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Welfare#Dog#Animal Testing#Pain And Suffering#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Senate#The Humane Society#U S Newsom#Assembly
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Supervisors mocked Latino construction workers for not speaking English, feds say

Supervisors at a California construction company are accused of mocking Latino workers and telling them to go back to their country, federal officials said. Now Goodsell/Wilkins, Inc. is facing a federal lawsuit for subjecting Latino workers to racial and sexual harassment, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a Tuesday, Sept. 27 news release.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Insurers say California's inaction threatens auto policies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top U.S. insurance companies and associations say California is risking a crisis in the nation’s largest automobile insurance market by refusing to approve any rate increases for more than two years, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The companies already are cutting back...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
KCRA.com

Proposition 29 explained: The 3rd push for rules in kidney dialysis clinics

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the third election in a row, California voters will be asked to consider putting new rules in place for kidney dialysis clinics across the state. Proposition 29 would require a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant to be present – either virtually or in person – during treatment at outpatient kidney dialysis clinics. The measure would also require clinics to report infection data to the state and publicly disclose clinic ownership interests.
SACRAMENTO, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG shoots down controversial Mileage Tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Sept. 23 SANDAG voted to eliminate the Mileage Tax from the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $162.5 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy