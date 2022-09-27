ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool Star Trent Alexander-Arnold 'Real Possibility' For Barcelona

By Daniel Izquierdo
 2 days ago

According to recent claims, the La Liga giants have their sights set on the Liverpool right back.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been victim of criticism by many over the course of the past few weeks, after recent performances have exposed the 23-year old as a target man due to his 'lack' of defensive cover.

Although, this has always proven to be the case due to the tactics applied by manager Jurgen Klopp , which see the young fullback finding himself most of the time in the opposition's half, where he serves as a pivotal part of Liverpool's attack.

IMAGO / Xinhua

He has made a name for himself as one of the Premier League's top creators, and season after season the defender tops the charts in assists alongside some of the world's best midfielders and forwards.

An expectational player that despite making a transition from midfield to the fullback flank, it's still considered as one of the best right-backs in world football.

This has not gone under the radar, with now reports starting to emerge linking the player with a possible move out of Anfield to none other than Barcelona.

According to recent claims from the reliable Gerard Romero , La Liga side Barcelona see Trent Alexander-Arnold as 'a real possibility' to join the Camp Nou, and are not afraid of the more than likely high asking price for the defender since they are 'planning to spend big' on 2023.

The defender has been very public about his admiration for the La Liga giants and some of their iconic players in the past:

"I would say that my other favourite team is Barca. I feel that they have the same values as Liverpool, they like to use players from the academy. I grew up watching Messi and that special team with Iniesta, Xavi, Henry, Eto'o."

-Trent Alexander-Arnold

Ultimately, Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool board have nothing to worry about when it comes to his contract, since the player still has three years left on his deal and has never shown any signs or desire to leave the Merseyside club.

LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

