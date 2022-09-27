ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ian just shy of a Category 5 hurricane as it nears Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., — (AP) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida's southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state's heavily populated Gulf Coast, with the Naples to Sarasota region at "highest risk" of a devastating storm surge.
