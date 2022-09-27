Read full article on original website
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
bloomberglaw.com
Trump Was US Employee When He Denied Rape Claim, Court Rules (3)
Former President Donald Trump qualified as a government employee when he was in office, a federal appeals court ruled, putting at risk a defamation suit filed against him by New York columnist. E. Jean Carroll. . The finding Tuesday by a panel of the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals...
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
KESQ
In court brief, Musk says the SEC is unlawfully muzzling him
DETROIT (AP) — A lawyer for Tesla CEO Elon Musk says in court documents that U.S. Securities regulators are unlawfully muzzling his client. In a legal brief appealing a lower court’s decision, the lawyer accuses the Securities and Exchange Commission of violating Musk’s free speech rights. He contends in a brief filed late Tuesday that the SEC is continually trying to enforce the 2018 securities fraud settlement. The agency is chilling Musk’s speech with the threat of investigations and prosecution. Under the settlement, Musk and Tesla each agreed to pay $20 million in civil fines over Musk’s tweets about having the “funding secured” to take Tesla private at $420 per share. The agreement requires Musk to get tweets about the company approved by a lawyer before they are posted.
KESQ
JetBlue CEO first witness in US lawsuit against 2 airlines
A trial is underway in the federal government’s lawsuit aiming to kill a partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways in the Northeast. The government says the deal is, in effect, a merger that will cost consumers $700 million a year in higher fares. But the airlines say the pact — which has been in place for 18 months — is already letting them open new routes that are good for travelers. They say the deal boosts competition by helping American and JetBlue compete with Delta and United, especially in the New York area.
KESQ
First on CNN: Pennsylvania Democrat raises $25M this summer ahead of crucial governor’s race
Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee, will report on Tuesday that his campaign raised over $25 million from June to September, according to a campaign finance report provided to CNN, a sizable haul that dwarfs what Republican candidate Doug Mastriano raised over the same time. The race between Shapiro...
KESQ
VP Harris seeks computer chip partners in Tokyo
TOKYO (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will highlight a new U.S. law boosting support for computer chip manufacturing when she meets with Japanese technology executives on Wednesday. The meeting comes on Harris’ last full day in Tokyo, and it reflects an intense focus on boosting semiconductor production and expanding the supply chain for critical materials. At the same time, Japan is looking to rejuvenate its own computer chip industry, and there could be opportunities for new partnerships as the allies work together to counter China’s own technology investments.
KESQ
The Try Guys announce Ned Fulmer is no longer part of the group
The Try Guys are going to try being a trio. The group, which gained popularity at Buzzfeed for their viral videos and eventually departed to begin producing content through their own company, announced on Tuesday that founding member Ned Fulmer “is no longer working with The Try Guys.”. “As...
