Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
US stocks fall as the dollar continues to slam global currencies and sends the British pound to a record low
US stocks opened lower Monday as investors weighed recession odds. Turmoil in the UK spurred by a weakening British pound added to Wall Street's concerns. The pound hit an all-time low against the dollar Monday before recovering later. US stocks opened lower on Monday, as investors weighed mounting recession worries...
The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies
As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the odds of a ‘soft landing’ for the U.S. economy are now ‘uncomfortably low’ as 3 major economies face a reckoning
Mohamed El-Erian, former chief executive of Pacific Investment Management Co. (PIMCO), in 2016. Mohamed El-Erian has spent the past two years criticizing the Federal Reserve for what he calls a series of missteps that have put the U.S. economy in a no-win scenario. The economist says that by downplaying inflation...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'
Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
China acts to rein in yuan slump, poised to raise FX risk reserve ratio
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China’s central bank on Monday announced fresh steps to slow the pace of the yuan’s recent depreciation by making it more expensive to bet against the currency, as global policymakers grappled with the economic effects of a broad dollar rally.
msn.com
Dow posts 600-point gain Wednesday, stocks jump from bear-market lows
The Dow and S&P 500 snapped a six-session skid on Wednesday as equities rallied sharply and bond yields retreated after the Bank of England took a surprising U-turn with a new plan to buy U.K. government debt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 548 points, or 1.9%, ending near 29,683, ending a six-session decline, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 index advanced 2% and the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.1%. A decision tobuy unlimited amounts of U.K. long-dated government debt came after the pound fell to a record low after last Friday's U.K. budget announcement which sent bond yields soaring. The Dow entered its first bear market this week since 2020 as investors worried about the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening cycle and recession fears.
CNBC
Gold and crypto have been called 'inflation-proof' investments—so far in 2022, neither seems to be a great hedge
Gold and cryptocurrencies are often lumped together as inflation-proof investments, but with prices rising at their fastest pace in decades, neither asset has performed well amid rising inflation in 2022. Bitcoin, the world's most popular digital coin, is down nearly 71% from its all-time high of $65,000 in November, as...
The pound falls again versus the dollar after the Bank of England says it's monitoring financial markets following the currency's slide to a record low
"The Bank is monitoring developments in financial markets very closely," the BoE said but didn't take emergency action to stem the pound's slide.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could See Parabolic Rally to $150,000, Popular Crypto Strategist Suggests
A widely-followed cryptocurrency strategist has suggested that the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could undergo a parabolic rally to hit $150,000 in the future, based on technical analysis he conducted. In a tweet shared with their over 330,000 followers on the microblogging platform pseudonymous analyst Credible Crypto noted...
Reverse Currency War: Why central banks are trying to play catch-up with a record dollar and a hawkish Fed
Central banks around the world are racing to keep up with the rapidly appreciating dollar and hawkish US policymakers bent on reining in inflation.
Stocks Rebound, Powell, Pound, Starbucks and Hurricane Ian In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, September 27:. U.S. equity futures powered higher Tuesday, potentially snapping Wall Street's five-day losing streak, while the dollar retreated from its two-decade high amid a modest rebound in global stocks. The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket...
Yellen says 'monitoring' UK developments after pound plummets - FT
Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the United States was monitoring developments in Britain after the government unveiled a fiscal programme that sent the pound to a record low against the dollar, the Financial Times reported.
AOL Corp
3 reasons why the U.S. dollar is strengthening: Strategist
The U.S dollar's strength against other currencies is wreaking havoc in markets around the world and sending equity prices lower. American travelers overseas are getting their bang for their buck, but multinationals which derive part of their revenue in foreign countries are bringing in fewer dollars due to exchange rates.
104.1 WIKY
Cracks appear in UK gilt market as long-dated yields hit 5%
LONDON (Reuters) – British government 30-year bond yields hit a 20-year high on Wednesday, pushing past 5%, and bond strategists warned that markets were becoming close to untradeable due to volatility, something the Bank of England will be watching with alarm. In a sign of very poor liquidity, it...
Oil prices drop as dollar strengthens, demand weakens
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday after gaining more than $3 in the prior session, with a strong dollar capping oil demand and concerns over the faltering global economic outlook clouding market sentiment.
104.1 WIKY
Stocks bounce but sterling slippery after BoE buys bonds
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian share markets rose on Thursday after Britain’s central bank launched an emergency bond buying programme to stabilise a furious sell-off in gilts, though trade was skittish and sterling remained under pressure. The Bank of England said it will buy as much as £5 billion...
104.1 WIKY
Swedish business, consumer sentiment slides further in September
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sentiment among households and businesses in Sweden darkened further in September from an already low level, data from the NIER think tank showed on Wednesday. Consumer confidence fell to 49.7 points in September from a revised 57.8 points in the previous month. The overall sentiment index...
104.1 WIKY
Indonesia central bank expects pressure on rupiah to be temporary-official
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Pressure on Indonesia’s rupiah is expected to be temporary, a senior Bank Indonesia (BI) official said on Thursday, adding the currency is expected to strengthen to reflect its fundamental value later in the year. Edi Susianto, who heads the central bank’s monetary management department, told...
