ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
STOCKS
Fortune

The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies

As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Currency#Currency Intervention#Forex#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Japanese#Deutsche Bank S Currency#G7#British
Fortune

Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the odds of a ‘soft landing’ for the U.S. economy are now ‘uncomfortably low’ as 3 major economies face a reckoning

Mohamed El-Erian, former chief executive of Pacific Investment Management Co. (PIMCO), in 2016. Mohamed El-Erian has spent the past two years criticizing the Federal Reserve for what he calls a series of missteps that have put the U.S. economy in a no-win scenario. The economist says that by downplaying inflation...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'

Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
CURRENCIES
msn.com

Dow posts 600-point gain Wednesday, stocks jump from bear-market lows

The Dow and S&P 500 snapped a six-session skid on Wednesday as equities rallied sharply and bond yields retreated after the Bank of England took a surprising U-turn with a new plan to buy U.K. government debt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 548 points, or 1.9%, ending near 29,683, ending a six-session decline, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 index advanced 2% and the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.1%. A decision tobuy unlimited amounts of U.K. long-dated government debt came after the pound fell to a record low after last Friday's U.K. budget announcement which sent bond yields soaring. The Dow entered its first bear market this week since 2020 as investors worried about the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening cycle and recession fears.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
AOL Corp

3 reasons why the U.S. dollar is strengthening: Strategist

The U.S dollar's strength against other currencies is wreaking havoc in markets around the world and sending equity prices lower. American travelers overseas are getting their bang for their buck, but multinationals which derive part of their revenue in foreign countries are bringing in fewer dollars due to exchange rates.
MARKETS
104.1 WIKY

Cracks appear in UK gilt market as long-dated yields hit 5%

LONDON (Reuters) – British government 30-year bond yields hit a 20-year high on Wednesday, pushing past 5%, and bond strategists warned that markets were becoming close to untradeable due to volatility, something the Bank of England will be watching with alarm. In a sign of very poor liquidity, it...
MARKETS
104.1 WIKY

Stocks bounce but sterling slippery after BoE buys bonds

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian share markets rose on Thursday after Britain’s central bank launched an emergency bond buying programme to stabilise a furious sell-off in gilts, though trade was skittish and sterling remained under pressure. The Bank of England said it will buy as much as £5 billion...
STOCKS
104.1 WIKY

Swedish business, consumer sentiment slides further in September

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sentiment among households and businesses in Sweden darkened further in September from an already low level, data from the NIER think tank showed on Wednesday. Consumer confidence fell to 49.7 points in September from a revised 57.8 points in the previous month. The overall sentiment index...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Indonesia central bank expects pressure on rupiah to be temporary-official

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Pressure on Indonesia’s rupiah is expected to be temporary, a senior Bank Indonesia (BI) official said on Thursday, adding the currency is expected to strengthen to reflect its fundamental value later in the year. Edi Susianto, who heads the central bank’s monetary management department, told...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy