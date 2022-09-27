Going into the 2022-2023 season, the Stanford men’s and women’s swim teams are coming off formidable performances. The women’s team, boosted by then-freshmen Olympians Regan Smith and Torri Huske, bounced back from their ninth-place finish at the NCAA Championships in 2021 to finish third this past March. The Cardinal also reclaimed the Pac-12 title after their four-year win streak was disrupted by Cal last year. Similarly, the men’s team showed improvement by finishing seventh at NCAAs, their highest placing since 2018. The result was preceded by a solid Pac-12 showing, where they led into the last day of the meet, ultimately falling to Cal but still taking second. Rising sophomore Andrei Minakov shone at NCAAs to give Stanford its first individual national title in four years.

STANFORD, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO