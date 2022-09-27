Read full article on original website
Stanford Daily
From the community | Imagining a different future for the Doerr School
Imagine: Come this fall, the new Doerr School of Sustainability will welcome its first cohort of students onto the Stanford campus. They will be joining a team of leading scholars, practitioners, and students to advance sustainability solutions at the speed and scale required to address the urgent climate crisis. Transdisciplinary scholarship and a commitment to environmental justice will be embedded across research projects. Instead of providing research funding to sustain their current business models, fossil fuel companies will look to the School to implement ambitious and credible action plans aligned with the Paris Agreement, entailing immediate, systems-scale investments in clean energy.
Stanford Daily
Letter from the editors: Regarding Monday’s opinion piece
On Monday, Sept. 26 at 11 p.m., The Daily published a piece titled “From the Community | The reason elite universities are out of touch” which was submitted by a person who is not a member of The Daily’s staff. We were made aware that the piece contained sentences that were either identical or extremely similar to a New York Times op-ed. The Daily immediately removed the article from our website.
Stanford Daily
Get to know Stanford swimming’s stellar incoming freshmen
Going into the 2022-2023 season, the Stanford men’s and women’s swim teams are coming off formidable performances. The women’s team, boosted by then-freshmen Olympians Regan Smith and Torri Huske, bounced back from their ninth-place finish at the NCAA Championships in 2021 to finish third this past March. The Cardinal also reclaimed the Pac-12 title after their four-year win streak was disrupted by Cal last year. Similarly, the men’s team showed improvement by finishing seventh at NCAAs, their highest placing since 2018. The result was preceded by a solid Pac-12 showing, where they led into the last day of the meet, ultimately falling to Cal but still taking second. Rising sophomore Andrei Minakov shone at NCAAs to give Stanford its first individual national title in four years.
Stanford Daily
Letter from the editors: A brand new chapter
Hey everyone! Ells Boone and Zach Zafran here, the co-managing editors of the sports section for Volume 262 of The Stanford Daily. We have been hard at work over the past couple of months getting ready for the volume and trying to cover as many sporting events as we could in the summer months. With the school year now underway and everyone back on campus, we’re excited to be covering things in person again, and also to be welcoming a new group of writers to the section in the next couple of weeks.
Stanford Daily
Students look up, notice trees during campus-wide blackout
A power outage left students floundering on the main Stanford campus this Sunday. With phones, laptops and game consoles dying just one day before the fall quarter started, students had no option but to look away from their screens for the first time. “I was astonished by what I saw...
Stanford Daily
Frosh failure hasn’t even sold single startup by end of New Student Orientation
Freshmen have many questions during new student orientation. How many units should I take? Which clubs should I join? How many custom cloth masks should I shamelessly steal from the archery club’s activities fair booth before they get suspicious? Fortunately, most freshmen situate themselves before their classes start. However, some have already failed Stanford, not selling even one startup before the end of orientation.
Stanford Daily
Stanford Film Study: Y-Cross
This installation of film study will dive into Stanford’s version of the Y-Cross. Some of the most explosive college offenses in the past decade have bludgeoned their opponents with this concept. This includes Lincoln Riley’s offenses at Oklahoma and LSU’s 2019 national championship team. The concept involves...
Stanford Daily
Behind the (security) camera: 2 guards say Stanford Health Care suppressed unionization efforts
At the end of the summer, Teamsters, a union to represent security staff at Stanford Health Care (SHC) alleged in a report to a federal agency that SHC illegally threatened employees for organizing. Now, two SHC security officers have come forward to The Daily to share how their distrust in...
Stanford Daily
Stanford staple cafe Olives to reopen on the first day of classes
With the new school year already here, the first day of classes also brings back a Stanford classic: The beloved cafe Olives reopens Monday and is here to stay for the year, serving sandwiches and more to students in the morning and for lunch. For students unfamiliar with the cafe,...
Stanford Daily
Starting running back E.J. Smith out for season
The Stanford football team received more unfortunate news on Tuesday. Stanford head coach David Shaw announced that junior running back E.J. Smith, the team’s starter, is out for the season due to injury concerns. This news comes at the heels of other injury-related news for the Cardinal, including the...
Stanford Daily
This Week in Sports: Undefeated streaks remain alive
Welcome to This Week In Sports. We are The Daily’s sports editors, Zach Zafran and Ells Boone, and we’ll be walking you through the major games, events and stories from the past week, as well as providing a brief preview of what’s coming up this week. Just...
Stanford Daily
Police Blotter: Grand theft, hit and run, assault
This report covers a selection of incidents from September 17 to September 27 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here. This story contains references to sexual assault. Saturday,...
