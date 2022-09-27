Read full article on original website
Badger Herald
UWPD arrests Madison man after several incidents in Witte Hall
The University of Wisconsin Police Department arrested a Madison man early Thursday morning following several incidents in Witte Hall, according to a UWPD incident report. The suspect – David C. Clash-Miller, 22, from Madison – referred charges of two counts of disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer, an additional count of disorderly conduct, eight counts of bail jumping, one count of resisting arrest and one count of threats to a law enforcement officer.
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect was dancing all alone in the middle of the night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after a caller alerted police someone was “dancing around in the middle of the nowhere by himself.”. The suspect was still in the 5400 block of High Crossing Blvd., and still dancing shortly before 3 a.m. when...
nbc15.com
MPD: Officer dragged behind vehicle, second suspect on the loose
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department officer was dragged behind a vehicle Wednesday night after trying to arrest a wanted person and a second suspect is on the loose. The officer saw a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Dr. around 7:40 p.m. when an officer...
Illinois man who pleaded guilty to selling drugs in Madison sentenced
MADISON, Wis. — An Illinois man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to selling drugs in Madison was sentenced to nine years in federal prison Tuesday. Department of Justice officials said Myron Macon, 50, of Hazel Crest, Ill. pleaded guilty in June to distributing crack cocaine, possessing crack cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm...
Madison police say they are being ‘inundated’ with reports of rent scams
Madison police say they are currently being 'inundated' with fraud complaints about rental scams across the city.
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for Huber inmate who did not return from work
WATERTOWN, Wis. — Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for an inmate who they said walked away from a worksite Monday. Ryan Wolter, 30, is part of the county’s Huber program, meaning he has work release privileges. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said Wolter did not return after working in Watertown Monday. He reportedly has several ties to the area.
nbc15.com
Lake Monona drowning victim’s death still under investigation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak with anyone who may have been in contact with the Milwaukee man whose body was recovered from Lake Monona in the days or weeks leading up to his death. In a statement Wednesday morning, the Sheriff’s...
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
WEAU-TV 13
Altoona homicide suspect appears in court, preliminary hearing postponed
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the two people charged in the death of an Altoona man appeared in Eau Claire County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday, however, the preliminary hearing was postponed. 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and hiding...
Bond set at $350K for man accused of blowing up Lyndon Station bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — A judge on Tuesday set a $350,000 cash bond for the owner of a Lyndon Station bar accused of blowing it up earlier this month. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, faces five felony charges — including arson of a building with intent to defraud — stemming from the Sept. 1 explosion and fire at Beagles Bar on West Flint Street.
WIFR
Man tries to escape Rockford police; busted with cocaine, heroine and guns
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 39-year-old Rockford man is out on bond this week after a police chase turned into a major drug and firearms bust. Michael Hodges tried to escape a traffic stop Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the 2300 block of Auburn Street in Rockford. Police attempted to pull...
nbc15.com
Illinois man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man was sentenced Tuesday to federal prison for drug trafficking in Madison and illegal possession of a gun, the U.S. Department of Justice stated. Myron Macon, 50, will serve nine years for distributing crack cocaine, possessing crack cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to...
Madison Police: Officer dragged by vehicle while trying to arrest wanted man at north side Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being dragged by a vehicle while trying to arrest a man on outstanding felony warrants Wednesday night, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said an officer saw the wanted man walk into a Kwik Trip convenience store in the 1400 block of Northport Drive just...
Vehicle pulled from pond on Rimrock Road Wednesday night; no injuries reported
MADISON, Wis. — No one was hurt when a vehicle ended up in a pond along Rimrock Road in the town of Madison Wednesday night, officials said. Police were called to the area near Rimrock Road and Latitude 43 Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were not able to confirm whether any shots were fired and that no injuries or damage were reported from the incident.
Daily Cardinal
Dane County passes ordinance prohibiting investigations into abortion ban
The Dane County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance Thursday prohibiting the county from signing contracts with businesses investigating, arresting and/or prosecuting violators of Wisconsin’s abortion ban. Now, residents are left wondering how the ordinance will affect the county. The ordinance prohibits the county from signing contracts with agencies...
nbc15.com
Richland Co. substitute teacher accused of identity theft
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A substitute teacher in the Ithaca School District appeared in court Monday after being accused of identity theft. Officials allege that Jenny Edwards, 46, created a Facebook account using the name of another person, birthday, employment information and pictures. According to a criminal complaint, this was all done without the other person’s permission and was reported to police in February.
9-year-old hit and killed by car in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 9-year-old was struck by a car Wednesday and later died, Janesville Police reported. According to police, the incident happened around 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. Police said the death is still under investigation and did not release the victim’s name. […]
Police: Rockford man arrested for attempted murder at hotel
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested last Tuesday for attempted murder after a shooting at a local hotel, police said. The Cherry Valley Police Department was dispatched to Day’s Inn, 220 S. Lyford Road, for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. Officers developed a suspect […]
Police confiscate loaded stolen gun from teen after chase
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a teenager Sunday after a chase who they said had a loaded stolen gun. Officers were sent to the 5700 block of Raymond Road at around 6:10 p.m. after a caller reported that a man was chasing another man with a gun. Officers located a group of people on Russett Road, and a few...
nbc15.com
Madison PD search for suspect accused of inappropriately touching victim
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly asked a woman for money and then touched her inappropriately over the weekend. Officers met with the victim around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 400 block of North Thompson Drive and said she worked at an address nearby.
