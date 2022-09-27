ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Badger Herald

UWPD arrests Madison man after several incidents in Witte Hall

The University of Wisconsin Police Department arrested a Madison man early Thursday morning following several incidents in Witte Hall, according to a UWPD incident report. The suspect – David C. Clash-Miller, 22, from Madison – referred charges of two counts of disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer, an additional count of disorderly conduct, eight counts of bail jumping, one count of resisting arrest and one count of threats to a law enforcement officer.
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect was dancing all alone in the middle of the night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after a caller alerted police someone was “dancing around in the middle of the nowhere by himself.”. The suspect was still in the 5400 block of High Crossing Blvd., and still dancing shortly before 3 a.m. when...
nbc15.com

MPD: Officer dragged behind vehicle, second suspect on the loose

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department officer was dragged behind a vehicle Wednesday night after trying to arrest a wanted person and a second suspect is on the loose. The officer saw a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Dr. around 7:40 p.m. when an officer...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Illinois man who pleaded guilty to selling drugs in Madison sentenced

MADISON, Wis. — An Illinois man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to selling drugs in Madison was sentenced to nine years in federal prison Tuesday. Department of Justice officials said Myron Macon, 50, of Hazel Crest, Ill. pleaded guilty in June to distributing crack cocaine, possessing crack cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm...
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for Huber inmate who did not return from work

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for an inmate who they said walked away from a worksite Monday. Ryan Wolter, 30, is part of the county’s Huber program, meaning he has work release privileges. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said Wolter did not return after working in Watertown Monday. He reportedly has several ties to the area.
nbc15.com

Lake Monona drowning victim’s death still under investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak with anyone who may have been in contact with the Milwaukee man whose body was recovered from Lake Monona in the days or weeks leading up to his death. In a statement Wednesday morning, the Sheriff’s...
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
WEAU-TV 13

Altoona homicide suspect appears in court, preliminary hearing postponed

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the two people charged in the death of an Altoona man appeared in Eau Claire County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday, however, the preliminary hearing was postponed. 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and hiding...
nbc15.com

Illinois man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man was sentenced Tuesday to federal prison for drug trafficking in Madison and illegal possession of a gun, the U.S. Department of Justice stated. Myron Macon, 50, will serve nine years for distributing crack cocaine, possessing crack cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Police: Officer dragged by vehicle while trying to arrest wanted man at north side Kwik Trip

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being dragged by a vehicle while trying to arrest a man on outstanding felony warrants Wednesday night, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said an officer saw the wanted man walk into a Kwik Trip convenience store in the 1400 block of Northport Drive just...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vehicle pulled from pond on Rimrock Road Wednesday night; no injuries reported

MADISON, Wis. — No one was hurt when a vehicle ended up in a pond along Rimrock Road in the town of Madison Wednesday night, officials said. Police were called to the area near Rimrock Road and Latitude 43 Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were not able to confirm whether any shots were fired and that no injuries or damage were reported from the incident.
Daily Cardinal

Dane County passes ordinance prohibiting investigations into abortion ban

The Dane County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance Thursday prohibiting the county from signing contracts with businesses investigating, arresting and/or prosecuting violators of Wisconsin’s abortion ban. Now, residents are left wondering how the ordinance will affect the county. The ordinance prohibits the county from signing contracts with agencies...
nbc15.com

Richland Co. substitute teacher accused of identity theft

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A substitute teacher in the Ithaca School District appeared in court Monday after being accused of identity theft. Officials allege that Jenny Edwards, 46, created a Facebook account using the name of another person, birthday, employment information and pictures. According to a criminal complaint, this was all done without the other person’s permission and was reported to police in February.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

9-year-old hit and killed by car in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 9-year-old was struck by a car Wednesday and later died, Janesville Police reported. According to police, the incident happened around 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. Police said the death is still under investigation and did not release the victim’s name. […]
nbc15.com

Madison PD search for suspect accused of inappropriately touching victim

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly asked a woman for money and then touched her inappropriately over the weekend. Officers met with the victim around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 400 block of North Thompson Drive and said she worked at an address nearby.
MADISON, WI

