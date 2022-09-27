Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
kjzz.com
Guns found in Highland High School students' bags; school goes on secure alert
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Highland High School went into a secure alert protocol Monday morning after two students brought guns to school in their bags, police said. School officials were conducting a "separate criminal and administrative investigation" midmorning when the first gun was found during a bag check, according to a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department.
KSLTV
Investigators say former Utah County therapist is ‘threat to children’ for ‘egregious crimes’
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Former therapist David Lee Hamblin, 68, was said to be “a threat to the children and citizens of Utah County” in court documents that also request he be held without bail for “egregious crimes against a child.”. Investigators also said despite having...
ksl.com
2 brothers took guns to Salt Lake high school as 'status symbol,' police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Two brothers were arrested at Highland High School on Monday after police say guns were found in their backpacks. The boys did not make any specific threats, according to a statement from Salt Lake police, but rather "brought the guns to school as a status symbol."
kjzz.com
Police identify man killed in South Salt Lake officer-involved shooting
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — The man killed in Monday's officer-involved shooting in South Salt Lake has been identified by police. South Salt Lake police said Wednesday that Jebb Muir, 44, is the man an officer shot and killed after a gun exchange between the two. Officials have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.com
Neighbor forced to take cover after waking to gunfire in fatal South Salt Lake shooting
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A neighbor was forced to take cover after waking up to gunfire in a fatal South Salt Lake officer-involved shooting. She described hearing the gunshots in her neighborhood as her son ran into the room and yelled, "mom, that's gunfire!" She was sitting on the couch at the time of the incident and stated that she had just dozed off and was about to go to bed when it woke her up.
Utah man sentenced probation after killing girlfriend in 2019
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2019 was sentenced to supervised probation following a trial. Steven Scruggs, now 50, was charged in 2019 with the second degree felony of manslaughter and the second degree felony of possession of a dangerous weapon. Scruggs had killed his girlfriend, 56-year-old […]
kjzz.com
Father of Orem Mayor calls schools 'evil' during prayer at city council meeting
OREM, Utah — Alan Young, the 93-year-old father of Orem Mayor David Young, was invited by his son to give the invocation at the Orem City Council Meeting on Sept. 27. Young prayed to God, lamenting about the “evil” being taught in schools. He then prayed for the passage of Prop 2 in November.
kjzz.com
No evidence found of 'inappropriate contact' between first-grade teacher, students
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — The Granite School District says an elementary school teacher arrested on suspicion of felony child sexual abuse of a relative had only been at the school since the start of this year. 70-year-old Dale Andreason, a first-grade teacher at Elk Run Elementary, was arrested last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SLC man claiming to be millionaire pleads guilty to felony assault charges
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man claiming to be a millionaire pled guilty to three counts of of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony on Tuesday. Ramone Martinez, 41, was arrested in December of 2021 and charged with multiple felony offenses including one count of aggravated kidnapping, five counts of aggravated […]
kslnewsradio.com
UPD looking for suspect in morning robbery
RIVERTON, Utah –An armed robbery was reported at a Chevron gas station on Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. Melody Cutler, from Unified Police Department, the robbery occurred just after 6 a.m. The incident happened at the Kearns Chevron located at 4700 S. and 4000 W. The suspect was described...
Utah man arrested for soliciting minors on son’s phone
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Brigham City man is facing multiple counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor after allegedly using his son’s confiscated phone to contact minors on his Instagram’s friend list. According to the police report, the Brigham City Police Department (BCPD) was notified by a mother that her husband used […]
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City ponders after Gadson resigns as superintendent
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's the end of a tense few months in the Salt Lake City School District. Dr. Timothy Gadson has stepped down as superintendent after a short tenure. Our Crisis in the Classroom reporter Chris Jones broke the story in July of Gadson being placed on paid administrative leave, however the situation around Gadson left a bad taste in some people's mouths.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjzz.com
Using phones while driving would be banned in Utah under renewed proposal
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah lawmaker is gearing up to try again to target distracted drivers by cracking down on holding phones while driving. Rep. Carol Spackman Moss (D-Holladay) told KUTV 2News she will likely run a bill that last failed in 2021, believing passing it would deter people from doing things that contribute to distracted driving crashes.
kslnewsradio.com
Voters could see an increase in police presence at the polls
SALT LAKE CITY — Local elections official said Utah is likely to see more uniformed officers at polling places as mid-term elections approach. Utah hasn’t historically had a heavy police presence at polling places. Weber County Clerk, Ricky Hatch said he suspects we might see more uniformed officers or patrol cars given the current political climate.
ksl.com
Utahn who fired at neighbor's apartment said he mistook gun for flashlight, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville man who claims who mistook his gun for a flashlight is facing a criminal charge accusing him of firing into his neighbor's apartment. The 64-year-old man was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with shooting in the direction of a person, a third-degree felony. On...
The Justice Files: Accomplice in golf course murder granted parole
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Spencer Cater claimed he just wanted to fit in. It was February of 2009 when Cater was part of a West Valley gang. But police and prosecutors claimed he was more than just an observer. They said Cater was the one who convinced a 14-year old to pull the […]
UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
'Selfless' Utah Woman Is Killed, Boyfriend Is Suspect — and Sister Says She'd Just Made Plan to Leave Him
When Tyrese Cisneros last spoke to her older sister Lyberdee, Lyberdee said she had formulated a plan to leave a two-year relationship she described as abusive. Two hours after that conversation, Lyberdee Cisneros had been shot dead at the age of 24. "The last thing she had messaged me was...
kjzz.com
Victim, suspect identified in alleged domestic violence shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police on Monday released the identity of a woman shot and killed in what they believe is a domestic violence incident. The department also named two men who were taken into custody as part of the investigation. According to a statement...
‘The Letter:’ As grief turns to rage, Snarr family searches for peace
Zachary Snarr was murdered in Salt Lake City in 1996. “The Letter” explores the Snarr family’s grief, the realities of reclaiming lives shattered by violence and the possibilities of forgiveness.
Comments / 0