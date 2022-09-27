ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kjzz.com

Guns found in Highland High School students' bags; school goes on secure alert

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Highland High School went into a secure alert protocol Monday morning after two students brought guns to school in their bags, police said. School officials were conducting a "separate criminal and administrative investigation" midmorning when the first gun was found during a bag check, according to a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
