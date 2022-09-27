ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Washington Examiner

Natural gas can’t be replaced by green sources, industry argues

U.S. natural gas industry leaders are amping up calls for the Biden administration and other governments to embrace the energy source ahead of a tough winter for much of the West. Europe's acute energy crisis, the pricey winter facing New England, and California's grid woes illustrate a need to increase...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Record methane leak flows from damaged Baltic Sea pipelines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Methane leaking from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines is likely to be the biggest burst of the potent greenhouse gas on record, by far. The Nord Stream pipeline leaks that were pumping huge volumes of methane into the Baltic Sea and atmosphere could discharge as much as five times as much of the potent greenhouse as was released by the Aliso Canyon disaster, the largest known terrestrial release of methane in U.S. history. It is also the equivalent of one third of Denmark’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions, a Danish official warned Wednesday. “Whoever ordered this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
solarpowerworldonline.com

Renewable energy production through first half of 2022 surpassed coal by more than 18%

Domestic production and consumption of renewable energy (e.g., biofuels, biomass, geothermal, hydropower, solar, wind) reached a record high as of mid-year 2022, according to a SUN DAY Campaign analysis of new data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The latest issue of EIA’s “Monthly Energy Review” report (with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Verge

The US wants to become a hydrogen production powerhouse

Ramping up production of hydrogen fuel is now a high priority for the Biden administration as it tries to put an end to the fossil fuel pollution causing climate change. The Department of Energy wants to produce 10 million metric tons of “clean” hydrogen by 2030, according to a draft National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap released yesterday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Mining's Sustainable Electricity Mix May Be Declining, Says Cambridge University Research Organization

Cambridge University's Centre for Alternative Finance's (CCAF) latest research into bitcoin mining suggests the mix of sustainable electricity used is in decline. The CCAF, which is part of the Cambridge Judge Business School, uses publicly available data to run a theoretical model to estimate the environmental footprint of bitcoin mining. It does this by breaking down its electricity mix and calculating its greenhouse gas carbon dioxide (CO2) emission intensity per kilowatt-hour (gCO2e/kWh).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ethanol Producer Magazine

IRENA: Global biofuel, bioenergy jobs at 12.7 million in 2021

Worldwide renewable energy employment reached 12.7 million last year, according to a report released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) on Sept. 22. Liquid biofuels, solid biomass and biogas accounted for a combined 3.44 million, or roughly 27 percent, of those jobs, down from 3.52 million jobs in 2020.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
VTDigger

Stuart Blood: The PUC should reject the Vermont Gas contract

This commentary was written by Stuart Blood of Thetford, a retired software engineer. Vermont Gas Systems is seeking approval from the Public Utility Commission for a contract that will allow it to sell fracked gas, yet claim it as renewable. The “renewable natural gas” is produced at the notorious Seneca Meadows Landfill in Waterloo, New York, and although Vermont Gas claims that the contract aligns with the requirements of Vermont’s Global Warming Solutions Act, at the same time, it acknowledges that the amount of renewable natural gas delivered to customers from the landfill will be negligible.
VERMONT STATE

