Oil industry: 'No logic' to Tlaib's demands that banks fund no new fossil fuel production
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is demanding that leaders of the seven largest banks in the U.S. agree to halt funding any new fossil fuel production. The Democrat from Michigan made the demands at a recent House Financial Services Committee hearing. “You have all committed, as...
Manchin’s infrastructure bill includes federal power grab for high-voltage transmission
Last month, the wind and solar sectors got a massive boost when President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 into law. That measure gives tens of billions of dollars in new tax credits to the companies that build wind and solar projects. Last week, Sen. Joe Manchin, the...
Washington Examiner
Natural gas can’t be replaced by green sources, industry argues
U.S. natural gas industry leaders are amping up calls for the Biden administration and other governments to embrace the energy source ahead of a tough winter for much of the West. Europe's acute energy crisis, the pricey winter facing New England, and California's grid woes illustrate a need to increase...
Judge Tosses Air Permits For $9.4 Billion Louisiana Plastics Plant￼
Citing a litany of failures by Louisiana environmental regulators, including their analyses of environmental justice and climate impacts, a state judge has thrown out the air permits for a giant plastics manufacturing complex to be located 55 miles west of New Orleans. The decision is another major blow to the...
Record methane leak flows from damaged Baltic Sea pipelines
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Methane leaking from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines is likely to be the biggest burst of the potent greenhouse gas on record, by far. The Nord Stream pipeline leaks that were pumping huge volumes of methane into the Baltic Sea and atmosphere could discharge as much as five times as much of the potent greenhouse as was released by the Aliso Canyon disaster, the largest known terrestrial release of methane in U.S. history. It is also the equivalent of one third of Denmark’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions, a Danish official warned Wednesday. “Whoever ordered this...
Natural gas dependence puts Mass. in danger of winter energy shortage, officials say
The New England region’s overreliance on natural gas may produce an energy shortage in Massachusetts this winter — when regional natural gas usage peaks as people warm their homes during the frigid winter months — due to Russia’s war in Ukraine continuing to disrupt the global supply of liquified natural gas, according to officials.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Renewable energy production through first half of 2022 surpassed coal by more than 18%
Domestic production and consumption of renewable energy (e.g., biofuels, biomass, geothermal, hydropower, solar, wind) reached a record high as of mid-year 2022, according to a SUN DAY Campaign analysis of new data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The latest issue of EIA’s “Monthly Energy Review” report (with...
Offshore wind farms are 125 times better for US taxpayers than oil and gas
Economic gains are calculated from lease sale rates per acre.
CNBC
The airline race for a breakthrough fuel to cut one billion tons of carbon is just starting
The airline industry likes to point out that it is responsible for "just" 2% of CO2 emissions globally. But as the auto industry is transformed rapidly by electric vehicles, aviation's share will grow, especially if projections for air travel to triple by 2050 hold. Airlines and startups in the sustainable...
At a Global Conference on Clean Energy, Granholm Announces Billions in Federal Aid for Carbon Capture and Emerging Technology
PITTSBURGH—As world leaders gathered in New York City last week for the 77th U.N. General Assembly, another international conference focused on a global transition to clean, renewable energy took place here in what has been the epicenter of the American steel industry. At stake was how trillions of dollars...
Huge expansion of oil pipelines endangering climate, says report
More than 24,000km of new oil pipelines are under development around the world, a distance equivalent to almost twice the Earth’s diameter, a report has revealed. The projects, led by the US, Russia, China and India, are “dramatically at odds with plans to limit global warming to 1.5C or 2C”, the researchers said.
Climate Law a ‘Game Changer’ for Highways and Bridges
Concrete trucks wait to be refilled at a plant in Rapid City, S.D., on Feb. 14, 2022. (Matthew Defeo/The New York Times) The manufacturing of the concrete, steel and asphalt needed to build the nation’s bridges and highways is a dirty business. Companies that make those materials produce a lot of the emissions that are heating the planet.
The Verge
The US wants to become a hydrogen production powerhouse
Ramping up production of hydrogen fuel is now a high priority for the Biden administration as it tries to put an end to the fossil fuel pollution causing climate change. The Department of Energy wants to produce 10 million metric tons of “clean” hydrogen by 2030, according to a draft National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap released yesterday.
Newsom vetoes bill aimed at preventing light pollution
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill aimed at reducing light pollution, citing concerns about costs.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Mining's Sustainable Electricity Mix May Be Declining, Says Cambridge University Research Organization
Cambridge University's Centre for Alternative Finance's (CCAF) latest research into bitcoin mining suggests the mix of sustainable electricity used is in decline. The CCAF, which is part of the Cambridge Judge Business School, uses publicly available data to run a theoretical model to estimate the environmental footprint of bitcoin mining. It does this by breaking down its electricity mix and calculating its greenhouse gas carbon dioxide (CO2) emission intensity per kilowatt-hour (gCO2e/kWh).
Ethanol Producer Magazine
IRENA: Global biofuel, bioenergy jobs at 12.7 million in 2021
Worldwide renewable energy employment reached 12.7 million last year, according to a report released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) on Sept. 22. Liquid biofuels, solid biomass and biogas accounted for a combined 3.44 million, or roughly 27 percent, of those jobs, down from 3.52 million jobs in 2020.
VTDigger
Stuart Blood: The PUC should reject the Vermont Gas contract
This commentary was written by Stuart Blood of Thetford, a retired software engineer. Vermont Gas Systems is seeking approval from the Public Utility Commission for a contract that will allow it to sell fracked gas, yet claim it as renewable. The “renewable natural gas” is produced at the notorious Seneca Meadows Landfill in Waterloo, New York, and although Vermont Gas claims that the contract aligns with the requirements of Vermont’s Global Warming Solutions Act, at the same time, it acknowledges that the amount of renewable natural gas delivered to customers from the landfill will be negligible.
‘A much-needed step’: The EPA creates a new environmental justice office
The Biden administration announced a new environmental justice initiative over the weekend, with $3 billion in block grants to go to communities and neighborhoods hard hit by pollution. Michael Regan, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, said the new Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights will have...
