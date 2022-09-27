DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds says the State of Iowa will end the 2022 fiscal year with a budget surplus of $1.91 billion. "Time and again over the last five years, we’ve ignored the self-appointed experts who insisted that tax cuts and economic prosperity wouldn’t be worth the cost,” says Governor Reynolds. “In fact, as today’s budget numbers show, they were worth every penny. It turns out that growth-oriented policies and fiscal restraint are a powerful combination.”

