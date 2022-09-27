ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota will be part of $90 million effort to fight infectious disease threats

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota is getting $18 million to improve its handling of microbial public health threats. The money from the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention (CDC) is a five-year award for the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the University of Minnesota, and the Mayo Clinic. The partnership will aim to help Minnesota detect more pathogens, and detect them sooner, by developing new sequencing tools, improved workflows, and other technologies.
Gov. Reynolds: Iowa has $1.91 billion budget surplus

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds says the State of Iowa will end the 2022 fiscal year with a budget surplus of $1.91 billion. "Time and again over the last five years, we’ve ignored the self-appointed experts who insisted that tax cuts and economic prosperity wouldn’t be worth the cost,” says Governor Reynolds. “In fact, as today’s budget numbers show, they were worth every penny. It turns out that growth-oriented policies and fiscal restraint are a powerful combination.”
Minnesota mother accused of killing son ruled competent

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge in Minnesota has ruled a mother accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son is mentally competent and can assist with her own defense. Julissa Thaler is charged with second-degree murder in the May 20 death of Eli Hart. The suburban Minneapolis woman is accused of shooting her son multiple times and then hiding his body in the trunk of her car.
Big donation to Howard-Winneshiek school construction project

CRESCO, Iowa – The effort to connect the elementary/junior high with the high school in Cresco has gotten a big boost. Cresco Bank and Trust has committed $150,000 to the Howard-Winneshiek Community School District’s Cadet Capital Campaign. In addition to connecting the schools, the project also includes a new alternative learning center, weight room, auxiliary gym, wrestling room, locker rooms, storage, training rooms, coaches offices, officials rooms, corridor, new classroom space, and vestibule.
Troopers make 335 stops for dangerous driving behavior in SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than 300 citations and arrests were made over the weekend by Minnesota State Patrol as part of an extra enforcement effort called Project 20(22). It's aimed to target the most dangerous driving behaviors including speeding, impairment, distraction and even not using a seat belt. In Rochester...
Rochester's Red Cross on standby for Hurricane Ian relief efforts

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Roughly 32 Red Cross volunteers in the Midwest region are on standby for relief efforts as Hurricane Ian continues to ravage Florida. Local Red Cross Executive Director Melanie Tschida said at least four emergency disaster vehicles were set to leave for Florida Wednesday night or Thursday morning as well.
'Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue' makes a stop in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A North Dakota based animal rescue is on a road trip to give adoptable pets a new home. On Tuesday night, they made a stop in Rochester to drop off a newly adopted kitten. KIMT News 3 was there for the exchange as the kitten was put...
Heating homes this winter: keeping the heat up but the costs low

MINNESOTA - Families are expected to pay an average of 17-percent more for home heat this coming season compared to last winter. As that first frost hits Tuesday night, heating our homes is on our minds sooner than we maybe thought it would be. First time applications for low-income home...
Search warrant executed after Rochester residence hit by gunfire

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A gunshot that hit a dryer inside a home is under investigation in a Rochester neighborhood. Police said it happened around 7 p.m. at Oak Terrace Estates when a mobile home was hit with a bullet. There were four people inside at the time and they noticed a dryer starting to smoke. When they pulled it away from the wall, a bullet fell to the floor.
Rochester man sentenced for Fillmore County burglary

PRESTON, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced for crimes in Fillmore County while still awaiting trial in northeast Iowa. Nathan Randal Gossman, 37, was ordered Monday to spend five years in prison, with credit for 245 days already served, and must pay $478.71 in restitution. In October 2021, Gossman was charged with first, second, and third-degree burglary as well as a charge of misdemeanor theft.
Several pounds of cocaine, meth and marijuana seized at Rochester hotel

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Several pounds of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana were seized during the execution of a search warrant last week. Officers located the narcotics at a hotel in northwest Rochester on Sept. 22. The following people were arrested:. Coby McKinley, age 29 from Red Wing, and Venus Melendez,...
Body found near Rochester train tracks is ruled a suicide

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The body found near train tracks over the weekend has been identified. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 25-year-old found dead near the intersection of Broadway Avenue N. and Civic Center Driver Northeast as Robert J. Hall of Rochester. Rochester police...
Luke Bryan concert boosts tourism in small farming community

EYOTA, Minn. - Tens of thousands of Luke Bryan fans descended on the city of Eyota this weekend as part of the country singer's 2022 Farm Tour. With an estimated 20,000 fans showing up to Gar-Lin Dairy Farm the city of Eyota, with a population of 2,000, was booming with tourists ready to enjoy the music and hit the town.
Keep Jack Frost from nipping at your plants

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's really come up a lot quicker than a lot of us expected...but that first frost of the season has come and passed. Now is the time to protect the ones we may love the most - our plants. Sargent's Garden Center Manager Steve Burich recommends brining...
