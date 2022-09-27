Lois Joan Stoltz Becker, a former Slater resident, passed peacefully in her sleep on September 17, 2022 in Arlington, Texas at the age of 92. She is survived by Lester “Pete” Becker, her husband of 71 years, daughter Jean Becker Inman, daughter Kay Becker (Maddox) and husband Wayne, 3 grandchildren Katy Mendez (Robert), Benjamin Grajeda, and David Grajeda (Robin), 9 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her daughter Gail Becker Husband. Memorial service will be held on October 15 at 10:30am at All Saints Lutheran Church on Green Oaks in Arlington, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations to the music programs at All Saints Lutheran Church or Wartburg College, Habitat for Humanity, or Salvation Army.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO