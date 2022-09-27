Read full article on original website
Related
tricountytimes.com
TCT sports round-up for Sept. 12-18: Paityn Noe places second at Griak Invitational
Ballard senior Paityn Noe took second at the prestigious Roy Griak Invitational cross country meet in Minnesota Friday. The top-ranked girls runner in Class 3A also won another top-notch meet at the Heartland Classic in Pella Sept. 17. As a team Ballard placed 23rd at the Griak Invite and ninth at the Heartland Classic.
tricountytimes.com
Cast your vote for the top Ames-area high school sports performer for Sept. 19-25
The Ames football team saw a record-setting passing performance and a wide receiver turn in a huge breakout game in a 57-28 victory at Sioux City North Friday. The win put the Little Cyclones at 4-1 on the season. Nevada, ranked fifth in Class 3A, won a 25-22 thriller over...
tricountytimes.com
Lois Joan Stoltz Becker
Lois Joan Stoltz Becker, a former Slater resident, passed peacefully in her sleep on September 17, 2022 in Arlington, Texas at the age of 92. She is survived by Lester “Pete” Becker, her husband of 71 years, daughter Jean Becker Inman, daughter Kay Becker (Maddox) and husband Wayne, 3 grandchildren Katy Mendez (Robert), Benjamin Grajeda, and David Grajeda (Robin), 9 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her daughter Gail Becker Husband. Memorial service will be held on October 15 at 10:30am at All Saints Lutheran Church on Green Oaks in Arlington, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations to the music programs at All Saints Lutheran Church or Wartburg College, Habitat for Humanity, or Salvation Army.
tricountytimes.com
Boring snowplows? Not in Nevada, where students painted fresh new designs
City snowplows in Nevada will pop against any snow this winter thanks to the artistic touches of local elementary school students. Though it was a fall-like day Monday, Central Elementary Students spent time painting squiggles on snowplows. The day was not yet snowy, but windy — blowing around fallen colorful leaves and paint alike.
Comments / 0