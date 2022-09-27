ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

WVU volleyball to face TCU; Gold-Blue Debut set

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia volleyball team begins its first Big 12 Conference road trip in 2022 with a match against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday at the TCU Student Recreation Center. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday’s match will be streamed on Big...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Graham Harrell 9/27/22

West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell details the versatility of his running backs and counters that with the necessity of identifying the best plays and sets that a team can rely on again and again. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Justin Johnson 9/27/22

West Virginia running back Justin Johnson discusses being patient, yet taking advantage of his opportunities, in what has been a very productive running back room for the Mountaineers so far in 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

RedStorm rugby routs WVU in season opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The University of Rio Grande men's rugby team successfully passed its first test Saturday afternoon after a step up in division for the 2022 season. William Spencer and Devon Scriber both recorded a pair of successful tries and Che Spiotti was good on four convert attempts as the RedStorm routed host West Virginia University, 53-11, at the Mylan Park Athletic Fields.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

IMG_6204.jpg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The seventh annual Convoy for Kids was held Saturday, Sept. 24. Th…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Convoy for Kids completes 7th successful year

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The seventh annual Convoy for Kids was held Saturday, Sept. 24. The residents of Keyser got to observe the massive convoy of large trucks, bikes, and diesels rolling through Keyser with an unforgettable sound. This year, the convoy had 88 motorcycles, 28 diesel pickups and...
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Michael Stevens, MD

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Based on numbers from both across the world and in other parts of the Un…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

officers onscene.jpg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Residents seen a strong police presence in Keyser Wednesday night,…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Mon EMS launches website, schedules public info sessions about levy

MORGANTOWN (WV News) — Mon EMS has launched an information webpage and scheduled multiple public information meetings about the EMS levy which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. Executive Director Forest Weyen spoke before the Monongalia County Commission at its regular meeting on Wednesday to inform the commissioners...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Christopher Ray Maxwell

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Christopher Ray Maxwell, 47, of West Milford, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. He was born in Clarksburg on July 31, 1975, a son of Raymond Edward and Betty Jean Sommerville Maxwell, who...
WEST MILFORD, WV
WVNews

Morgantown High School students walk out in protest of pride flag removal

MORGANTOWN (WV News) — In response to the decision to remove pride flags from classrooms, Morgantown High School students staged a walk out on Wednesday. About 200-250 students left the school following lunch, and a protest was held until the end of the school day. It began in front of the school and moved to the side of the building after about an hour.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Harrison County Commission approves $40,000 elevator repair

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission approved the payout of over $133,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds and a $40,000 elevator repair during a regular meeting on Wednesday. Commissioners unanimously approved paying $133,150 of $1.39 million in ARPA funds pledged to Lake Floyd PSD for...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

