WVNews
WVU volleyball to face TCU; Gold-Blue Debut set
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia volleyball team begins its first Big 12 Conference road trip in 2022 with a match against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday at the TCU Student Recreation Center. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday’s match will be streamed on Big...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Graham Harrell 9/27/22
West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell details the versatility of his running backs and counters that with the necessity of identifying the best plays and sets that a team can rely on again and again. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Justin Johnson 9/27/22
West Virginia running back Justin Johnson discusses being patient, yet taking advantage of his opportunities, in what has been a very productive running back room for the Mountaineers so far in 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
WVNews
RedStorm rugby routs WVU in season opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The University of Rio Grande men's rugby team successfully passed its first test Saturday afternoon after a step up in division for the 2022 season. William Spencer and Devon Scriber both recorded a pair of successful tries and Che Spiotti was good on four convert attempts as the RedStorm routed host West Virginia University, 53-11, at the Mylan Park Athletic Fields.
WVNews
IMG_6204.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The seventh annual Convoy for Kids was held Saturday, Sept. 24. Th…
WVNews
West Virginia Wesleyan College, Notre Dame High School formalize creative and performing arts partnership
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College and Notre Dame High School have signed a formal agreement to begin a creative and performing arts partnership between the institutions. Under the agreement executed Wednesday, WVWC will employ an instructor to teach in the Performing Arts Conservatory at Notre...
WVNews
Convoy for Kids completes 7th successful year
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The seventh annual Convoy for Kids was held Saturday, Sept. 24. The residents of Keyser got to observe the massive convoy of large trucks, bikes, and diesels rolling through Keyser with an unforgettable sound. This year, the convoy had 88 motorcycles, 28 diesel pickups and...
WVNews
Michael Stevens, MD
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Based on numbers from both across the world and in other parts of the Un…
WVNews
West Virginia Inventors Society
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Inventors from across the Mountain State will gather Oct. 11 o…
WVNews
officers onscene.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Residents seen a strong police presence in Keyser Wednesday night,…
WVNews
The Landing Dispensary to hold grand opening Friday in Bridgeport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Landing Cannabis Dispensary held an open house at its new facility in Bridgeport on Wednesday. The Landing will hold a grand opening from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday to welcome customers for the first time.
WVNews
Marion County (West Virginia) CVB wins marketing, social media awards at 2022 Governor's Conference
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this month, the Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau won two awards at the 2022 Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Huntington, showcasing the center’s marketing campaigns and social media presence. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 conference was moved online,...
WVNews
Rapes, fondling, robberies, aggravated assault & vehicle theft all up at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University reported increases in rapes, fondling, robbery, aggravated assault and motor vehicle theft on its Morgantown campus in 2021 vs. 2020, according to its latest Clery Act report. There was one homicide in 2020, vs. none in 2021 or 2019.
WVNews
U.S. 50 median at intersection with Fire Access Road to be closed Thursday for paving
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The median at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Fire Access Road, at mile marker 73.5 near the intersection of U.S. 50 and W.Va. 98, will be closed starting at noon Thursday. The road is expected to reopen after 5 p.m. Friday when paving...
WVNews
Mon EMS launches website, schedules public info sessions about levy
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — Mon EMS has launched an information webpage and scheduled multiple public information meetings about the EMS levy which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. Executive Director Forest Weyen spoke before the Monongalia County Commission at its regular meeting on Wednesday to inform the commissioners...
WVNews
Christopher Ray Maxwell
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Christopher Ray Maxwell, 47, of West Milford, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. He was born in Clarksburg on July 31, 1975, a son of Raymond Edward and Betty Jean Sommerville Maxwell, who...
WVNews
Harrison, West Virginia, man who served time for unlawful assault now accused of gun crime & reckless flight
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 26-year-old Meadowbrook man who served prison time for allegedly bringing a woman to an ambush beating now is accused of wrecking a motorcycle with a female passenger aboard while running from the law. Yancy Skinner was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and...
WVNews
The Landing Cannabis Dispensary to open Friday in Bridgeport
The Landing Cannabis Dispensary in Bridgeport will open its doors to the public on Friday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for a grand opening. Medical cannabis advisors will be on site to help folks curious about obtaining a medical cannabis card.
WVNews
Morgantown High School students walk out in protest of pride flag removal
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — In response to the decision to remove pride flags from classrooms, Morgantown High School students staged a walk out on Wednesday. About 200-250 students left the school following lunch, and a protest was held until the end of the school day. It began in front of the school and moved to the side of the building after about an hour.
WVNews
Harrison County Commission approves $40,000 elevator repair
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission approved the payout of over $133,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds and a $40,000 elevator repair during a regular meeting on Wednesday. Commissioners unanimously approved paying $133,150 of $1.39 million in ARPA funds pledged to Lake Floyd PSD for...
