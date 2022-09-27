ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Bed Bath & Beyond closures include 4 GA locations. Is Warner Robins one of them?

By Mona Moore
 2 days ago

Feel free to include Bed Bath & Beyond in you holiday shopping plans. The Warner Robins location will not be one of the 150 locations the company closes before the year ends.

Since Macon lost its location on Presidential Parkway in 2020 , the only Bed Bath & Beyond in the area is located at Crossroads Marketplace on Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins . The brand sells everything from furniture to kitchen appliances, but it is best known for its plethora of 20% off coupons and focus on college campus living, including a registry.

News of the closures came earlier this month when the company gave a presentation to stockholders. The lowest-performing stores — which represent about 20% of Bed Bath & Beyond’s locations — will close as the company strengthens and restructures its brand.

According to Footwearnews.com, the closures began before the stockholder meeting with at least 37 U.S. locations across 19 states shutting their doors.

The early closures included stores in Atlanta and Marietta. Georgia will lose two additional stores in Suwanee and Snellville, according to Bed Bath & Beyond.

For Warner Robins and the remaining stores, expect to see a change in store inventory as the company adds additional products from brands like Calphalon and KitchenAid.

Bed Bath and Beyond will also discontinue three of its nine store brands: Haven, Wild Sage and Studio 3B. The brand products run the gamut from bath towels to home decor.

Glenda McCarty
1d ago

They would lower their prices on some of their items They would probably have better business Some people can afford Thanks in this store.

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour's drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer's journalism program.

