Columbus, GA

Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of stores closing. See if Columbus Park Crossing is one of them

By Mona Moore
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 2 days ago

Feel free to include Bed Bath & Beyond in you holiday shopping plans. The Columbus Park Crossing branch will not be one of the 150 locations the company closes before the year ends.

News of the closures came earlier this month when the company gave a presentation to stockholders. The lowest-performing stores — which represent about 20% of Bed Bath & Beyond’s locations — will close as the company strengthens and restructures its brand.

According to Footwearnews.com, the closures began before the stockholder meeting with at least 37 U.S. locations across 19 states shutting their doors.

The early closures included stores in Atlanta and Marietta. Georgia will lose two additional stores in Suwanee and Snellville, according to Bed Bath & Beyond.

For Columbus and the remaining stores, expect to see a change in store inventory as the company adds additional products from brands like Calphalon and KitchenAid.

Bed Bath and Beyond will also discontinue three of its nine store brands: Haven, Wild Sage and Studio 3B. The brand products run the gamut from bath towels to home decor.

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

