WDEF
Acuna Homers Twice as Braves Down Washington 8-2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win, moving them into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets. Orlando Arcia also...
History! Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits No. 61 in Blue Jays beatdown
TORONTO — Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled aside Aaron Judge late Tuesday night. The Yankees had just clinched the American League East crown. “What do you think about tomorrow?” Boone said. Judge had played in 47 straight games since Aug. 6. While Judge could have used a break,...
Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone
NEW YORK — (AP) — With the Mets needing a comeback in the pressure of a tight pennant race, Eduardo Escobar was a one-man show. Escobar homered and drove in five late runs — including the game-winning single in the 10th inning — to rally New York past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday night and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East.
Yardbarker
Judge Watch: Probable Starters for Yankees-Blue Jays Series in Toronto
After being held without a home run in his last five games, Aaron Judge enters a three-game series in Toronto in pursuit of his 61st home run. With one swing of the bat, the New York Yankees outfielder would make history, tying Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record that hasn't been touched in 61 years. The Yankees would also clinch the American League East with a win over the Blue Jays this week.
Don Mattingly begins final week with Marlins in series vs. Mets
The relationship between Don Mattingly and Buck Showalter goes back more than 40 years. But this week might mark the
numberfire.com
Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday
The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022
The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays will finish their three-game series with a Wednesday night matchup at Rogers Centre in Toronto. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below. New...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Marlins' Nick Fortes sitting versus Mets Tuesday
The Miami Marlins did not list Nick Fortes in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Fortes will take the evening off while Jacob Stallings handles catching duties and bats seventh against the Mets. Fortes is projected to make 13 more plate appearances this season, with 2...
