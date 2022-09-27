After being held without a home run in his last five games, Aaron Judge enters a three-game series in Toronto in pursuit of his 61st home run. With one swing of the bat, the New York Yankees outfielder would make history, tying Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record that hasn't been touched in 61 years. The Yankees would also clinch the American League East with a win over the Blue Jays this week.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO