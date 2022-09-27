ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD Honors Recognize Hilfiger, Anderson, Sartori and Burke

By Evan Clark
 2 days ago
When the world’s top fashion executives gather in person next month for the WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit, they’ll not only compare notes on how to manage the unruly market, but stop to celebrate their own in a time of ceaseless change.

The summit — entitled “An Era of Agility: The Path Ahead” — will be held Oct. 25 and 26 at Cipriani South Street in New York City and will feature the WWD Honors awards on the first night, recognizing companies and individuals who have stepped up, embraced change and come out ahead.

“In a year of unpredictability across not only our industry and the world at large, it is our great honor to celebrate the brands who have risen to the occasion and performed at exceptional levels,” said James Fallon, WWD editorial director. “The distinguished creative and business leaders being recognized at this year’s event truly define the impact of agility in overcoming obstacles to stay on top and will be the ones to watch as we navigate the path forward.”

Topping the bill at the Honors ceremony is Tommy Hilfiger who will receive the John B. Fairchild Honor recognizing a career of influence and distinction, as previously revealed.

Hilfiger came from humble beginnings to build what has become a $9.3 billion global retail business, successfully keeping his brand current by capitalizing on celebrities, music and entertainment.

That kind of agility — which Hilfiger has proven to have in spades — is a common thread among the movers and shakers who will also be taking home honors at the ceremony this year.

Jonathan Anderson will receive the WWD Honor for Women’s Wear Designer of the Year, marking his work at Loewe, where he has been pushing the Spanish house to be more arty, experimental and playful.

Alessandro Sartori

Alessandro Sartori will receive the WWD Honor for Men’s Wear Designer of the Year recognizing his work as artistic director of Ermenegildo Zegna, where his spring collection pointed to a new path for the brand. “The suit now becomes a combination of separates,” he said.

Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer at Louis Vuitton, will receive the Honor for Creative Leadership. Burke has steered Louis Vuitton since 2012 and, most recently, managed to lead the powerhouse luxury brand from strength to strength through pandemic, war, inflation, the threat of recession and more.

Michael Burke

And Burberry landed the Corporate Citizenship Honor, acknowledging the brand’s efforts to push the environmental, social and governance boundaries — in a good way. The brand’s operations are carbon neutral globally and 84 percent of its products have at least three social or environmental benefits.

WWD will also recognize top performing firms in fashion, retail and beauty with Honors by category. The winners are:

• Hermès, Best-Performing Fashion Company, Large-Cap

• Jacquemus, Best-Performing Fashion Company, Small-Cap

• Macy’s Inc., Best-Performing Retailer, Large-Cap

• Jenni Kayne, Best-Performing Retailer, Small-Cap

Ulta Beauty Inc., Best-Performing Beauty Company, Large-Cap

• Amyris, Best-Performing Beauty Company, Small-Cap

“This year’s list of honorees is exceptional not only in their performance in the market, but for leading through an unprecedented time of change. We are all in a moment of learning and growing as leaders and we are thrilled to be honoring the best of the best at this year’s event,” said Fairchild Media Group president Amanda Smith.

And just how far and how fast fashion has come will become even more clear at the Summit, where executives from across the industry weigh in on all that change.

The speaking lineup includes Louis Vuitton’s Burke, Roblox’s head of fashion and beauty partnerships Winnie Bure, Kohl’s Corp.’s CEO Michelle Gass, model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss and many more.

Collectively, they will go deep on the burning topics of the moment, from sustainability and managing through crisis, to creativity, technology and just how the next generation is going to handle it all.

WWD

Burberry Shares Surge After Daniel Lee Named Chief Creative Officer

LONDON — Burberry’s share price was on the rise in mid-morning trading on Wednesday after new chief executive officer Jonathan Akeroyd revealed his first big hire: former Bottega Veneta designer Daniel Lee as chief creative officer. Burberry’s shares on the London Stock Exchange were up 4.4 percent to 17.58 pounds in mid-morning trading. Overall, the FTSE 100 was down 1.1 percent at 6,910.6 in a market rattled by Prime Minister Liz Truss’ mini-budget, the plummeting pound and fears of spiraling inflation.More from WWDCrystals, Fringe and Sequins Are Trending at Milan Fashion WeekBottega Veneta RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023 Analysts were...
WWD

The Luxury of Repair: How High-end Handbags Are Being Restored, Primped and Prepped

There is a very right and wrong way to perform repair in the world of luxury depending on who you ask. Though as old as time, the storied (and highly skilled) art of repair is seeing disruption as interest in clothing and accessory care rises. As with resale, alterations is a billion-dollar game. The average American family spent roughly $1,700 on clothes in 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, or some $140 a month (despite other reports signaling much higher). For clothing, tailoring fees can cost anywhere from $30 to $200 and up but can stretch the lives...
WWD

Tapestry and Kate Spade New York Partner With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Tapestry Inc. and Kate Spade New York are the latest to align with Harlem’s Fashion Row. As part of their efforts to further the next generation of diverse creatives, Tapestry and Kate Spade New have forged a three-year partnership with HFR’s annual HBCU Fashion Summit. Through this initiative, students at Bowie State University, the oldest Historically Black University in Maryland, will have the opportunity to engage with and learn from Kate Spade New York executives and designers.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibit Arrives...
Robb Report

Meet Winnie, a New Menswear Brand From a Savile Row-Trained Tom Ford Alum

At the height of the pandemic, the average Joe’s style transitioned from suits and ties in the office to tees and joggers at home. Fast forward two years and relaxed tailoring offerings are abundant. As designers continue to lean into comfortable designs that can go from day to night, there’s one emerging, sustainability-minded label you’ll want to have on your radar. Launched in 2018 by Nigerian designer Idris Balogun, Winnie New York draws inspiration from both the Big Apple’s urbanity and the polish of London’s Savile Row. Since its debut, the brand has unveiled five menswear collections with a focus on...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Christie’s Launches Department X

Christie’s is going deeper into the streetwear industry with a new auction vertical. The auction house unveiled the launch of Department X, its new department that specializes in auctions of luxury streetwear, sneakers and sports collectibles, on Monday. Christie’s Department X will host live and online auctions, as well as private selling exhibitions, and focus on selling items across fashion, music, culture and sports.More from WWDA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second DropLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventBreakout Style Star Julia Fox's Best Style Moments “We at Christie’s have a pulse on the market and I think it’s something...
WWD

Eyewear’s Biggest Players Feeling Optimistic at Vision Expo West

At this year’s Vision Expo West — held at the Sands Expo Convention Center and the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino — the mood was optimistic among eyewear’s biggest players for the road ahead. The show was bigger than ever, counting more than 380 exhibitors, and in spite of an uncertain economy, eyewear manufacturers are steadfast, evolving their sustainability programs, developing the latest in innovation and continuing to launch new brands.More from WWDIconic Eyewear Options for Spring 2023Women's Sunglasses: Shout It OutSunglasses Trend Spring 2023: Athleticism EssilorLuxottica “We have seen strong sales across North America,” said Ludo Ladreyt, chief commercial officer of EssilorLuxottica Wholesale NA....
hypebeast.com

70 Years of Moncler With Remo Ruffini

From the Alpine slopes of Monestier-de-Clermont to the back streets of London and Fifth Avenue’s glossy windows,. is a brand that has carved out a niche of its own. Born in 1952 in that aforementioned French town, Moncler is identified by its signature quilted Maya jacket – a staple that defined the Milanese Paninaro trend of the ‘80s. Despite it being a down jacket designed for keeping you warm, many of its wearers couldn’t be further away from the cold – unless you count their drip. A statement in itself, the Maya jacket has become the quintessential piece for Moncler, a brand that’s always decided to approach fashion in a, well, rather non-fashion way. But its wearers disagree, and seven decades on, Moncler has celebrated its birthday with a landmark fashion show in Milan’s Piazza del Duomo, bringing almost 18,000 people together.
WWD

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator and Ambassador

PARIS — Puma and Skepta are together for the long haul. Not only was he tapped as ambassador for the German sports brand in the run-up to its spring 2023 show in New York, but this was just the opening move in a wider creative collaboration that will encompass product design and curation of global marketing campaigns.More from WWDFront Row at Puma Futrograde RTW Spring 2023Puma Futrograde RTW Spring 2023The Avril Lavigne by Killstar Collection What does Puma expects from Skepta? Nothing short of “helping [the brand] revolutionize [its] progressive space,” according to Puma chief executive officer Björn Gulden. The executive described Skepta’s future...
WWD

Ones to Watch in Paris for Spring 2023

PARIS — For spring 2023, Paris Fashion Week will feature 105 brands over nine days, including the debuts of these six designers. Anna October Six months after fleeing to Paris in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, designer Anna October was back in Kyiv, putting the final touches to the spring 2023 collection she will show on Friday.More from WWDKoche RTW Spring 2023Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Spring 2023Anrealage RTW Spring 2023 To sum up her state of mind, October conjured the words of British poet Vita Sackville-West: “Small pleasures must correct great tragedies, therefore of gardens in the midst of war I bold...
WWD

At 10, Victoria/Tomas Is the Little Label That Can

PARIS — Amid a spate of major brand milestones this year — Yohji Yamamoto is celebrating 50 years in business, while Akris turns 100 — one small independent label is proudly ringing in its 10th anniversary. Victoria/Tomas, the brand founded by Victoria Feldman and Tomas Berzins, first caught the industry’s attention when they became the youngest finalists at the Hyères International Festival of Fashion and Photography in 2013 with an edgy collection made of black leather.More from WWDHoliday Windows 2019The Chloé Party at Hyères Fashion FestivalTen Hot Places to Visit in Between London Shows The duo, who met at Paris fashion school...
WWD

Burberry RTW Spring 2023

In what is widely believed to have been his swan song for the brand, Riccardo Tisci did what he does best: Riccardo Tisci. Spring 2023 looked like the sort of slinky collection that Tisci had always wanted to do, but couldn’t, because of the constraints of working with a heritage brand — and one with royal warrants, no less.
WWD

Macy’s Marketplace Play: What It Means

Macy’s has launched its digital marketplace platform, significantly expanding its offering of categories and brands available on macys.com and providing sellers with a wider audience of potential shoppers. This fall, via its marketplace, macys.com will make available 400 brands not previously sold at Macy’s, across 20 categories. Of the...
WWD

Paris Scene: What’s New and Hot

PARIS — Paris Fashion Week is back in full swing and with it is a plethora of new shops, eateries and exhibits to check out. Shops That Pop L’Ingénieur Chevallier traces its roots back to 1740, when the grandfather of Jean Gabriel Augustin Chevallier became optician to France’s King Louis XV. Chevallier went on to invent the microscope and opera glasses, with his company eventually becoming official supplier of the French army. Now owned by family-held eyewear specialist Maison Bonnet, its Rue des Pyramides store, first opened in the ’20s, has been revamped by noted designer Pierre Bonnefille. It will offer limited-edition models handmade in...
