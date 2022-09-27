Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
max983.net
Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Coroner Investigate Fatal Accident
Officers from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and Marshall County Coroner John Grolich investigated a fatal accident in the area of an access road in the 7900 west block U.S. 6 in Bremen. An investigation reportedly found a 2016 Mazda3 had been traveling westbound on the access road and...
max983.net
Argos Woman Arrested on Several Charges Following Marshall County Traffic Stop
An Argos woman was arrested Tuesday, September 27 following a traffic stop in the area of State Road 331 and 2B Road. Bremen Police say 28-year-old Kaila Mishael Tapia was taken into custody on preliminary charges of driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia, identity deception, possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, and possession of methamphetamine.
max983.net
Michael Anthony “Mike” Borth
Michael Anthony “Mike” Borth, age 63, of Plymouth, Indiana passed away Monday, September 26, 2022. Mike was born October 23, 1958 in Watseka, Illinois. He was a very loving uncle, great uncle and friend. He loved to tickle and play. He was a very strong man and would pick us up and spin us around when we were kids. He loved to wrestle with his great niece and nephews. Mike would always, without fail, ask how everyone in the family was doing. He was just a kind man! Mike enjoyed sports; especially when he could talk about baseball and basketball. Mike could always tell you who was leading in the conference and why the team was not doing well or why they were doing well. He would attend Plymouth high school basketball and football games regularly. Mike assisted the basketball team by sweeping the floor after the 2nd quarter and was in charge of the football kicking tee for all the home football games. Mike attended a local church, Plymouth Wesleyan Church for many years and attended the Bereans class. He enjoyed going on outings and having friends that would surround him with Christ’s love. Mike was a staple at Marshall-Starke where he had many friends and staff members who have loved him dearly over the years. While at Marshall-Starke, he would make lunches for St. Thomas Head Start and take them to the children. Mike would participate in recycling for MSDC weekly, and helped at Kaleidoscope in Plymouth. He enjoyed helping with Meals on Wheels as well as bowling, watching movies and attending sporting events with his friends.
max983.net
Special Olympics in Marshall, Starke Counties to Return
Special Olympics is planning a return in Marshall and Starke Counties. There is new management at the helm and officials plan to start with an adult and youth basketball program. It will depend on interest and participation by athletes and volunteers to expand sports offerings. Currently, volunteers, coaches and athletes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
max983.net
Culver Town Council Holds Public Hearing on Pier Rental Fee Increase
The Culver Town Council members opened a public hearing Tuesday night to take comments on the proposed pier slip rental fee increases. Park Superintendent Amber Cowell explained that Culver and Union Township residents would pay $1,200 for an interior slip and $1,450 for an exterior slip. Non-residents would pay $1,450 for an interior slip and $1,700 for an exterior slip.
max983.net
Culver Town Council Accepts Resignation of Building Commissioner
The Culver Town Council members were presented with the resignation of Building Commissioner Chuck DeWitt Tuesday night. There was no discussion beyond that, and the council accepted the resignation. As a result, the council agreed to appoint Town Manager Ginny Bess Munroe into the interim position until a plan is made moving forward in that office.
max983.net
Bremen Town Council Approves Bond Ordinance
The Bremen Town Council reviewed a bond ordinance concerning the construction of a new Wastewater Treatment Facility for approval during their meeting this week. Jeff Rowe from Baker Tilly explained that the ordinance is to authorize the construction of the anticipated Wastewater Treatment Facility, and that the town will seek long-term funding from the State Revolving Fund Loan Program or USDA funding, or a combination of both for the estimated $16.3 million project.
max983.net
Argos Town Council Approves Rezoning Ordinance
The Argos Town Council reviewed a rezoning ordinance last week that pertains to Deerfield Meadows Subdivision. Argos Town Attorney Derek Jones informed the council that this matter was brought up to the Plan Commission prior to that night. The Plan Commission also held a public hearing and passed a resolution regarding this matter, giving the rezoning a favorable recommendation. A public hearing had been scheduled for that night. The ordinance, once passed, would rezone Deerfield Meadows from Heavy Industrial to Residential 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
max983.net
Plymouth City Council Acts on Amended Ordinance Concerning Elected Officials Salaries
The Plymouth City Council members discussed an ordinance Monday night concerning the salaries for elected officials for 2023. The ordinance addresses salaries of the mayor, clerk-treasurer, and common council. Councilman Don Ecker, Jr. made a motion to amend the ordinance to freeze the salaries of the common council members, and...
Comments / 0