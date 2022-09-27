Michael Anthony “Mike” Borth, age 63, of Plymouth, Indiana passed away Monday, September 26, 2022. Mike was born October 23, 1958 in Watseka, Illinois. He was a very loving uncle, great uncle and friend. He loved to tickle and play. He was a very strong man and would pick us up and spin us around when we were kids. He loved to wrestle with his great niece and nephews. Mike would always, without fail, ask how everyone in the family was doing. He was just a kind man! Mike enjoyed sports; especially when he could talk about baseball and basketball. Mike could always tell you who was leading in the conference and why the team was not doing well or why they were doing well. He would attend Plymouth high school basketball and football games regularly. Mike assisted the basketball team by sweeping the floor after the 2nd quarter and was in charge of the football kicking tee for all the home football games. Mike attended a local church, Plymouth Wesleyan Church for many years and attended the Bereans class. He enjoyed going on outings and having friends that would surround him with Christ’s love. Mike was a staple at Marshall-Starke where he had many friends and staff members who have loved him dearly over the years. While at Marshall-Starke, he would make lunches for St. Thomas Head Start and take them to the children. Mike would participate in recycling for MSDC weekly, and helped at Kaleidoscope in Plymouth. He enjoyed helping with Meals on Wheels as well as bowling, watching movies and attending sporting events with his friends.

