District Court Rejects Right of Publicity Claim on "Parody" Grounds

From Steele v. Goodman, decided Thursday by Judge John A. Gibney, Jr. (E.D. Va.):. The plaintiffs assert that [Jason] Goodman violated [the right of publicity statute] by publishing videos and selling merchandise on the website Red Bubble that depicted [David] Steele's face on the hind end of an animal and on a cartoon body. The Court finds that Goodman's creations, while repugnant, are parody images protected by the First Amendment.
Oklahoma bathroom law challenged in federal lawsuit

Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of three transgender Oklahoma schoolchildren, arguing the state's new law requiring students use only the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate is unconstitutional. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City lists the State Department...
Judge says alleged clinic shooter can be forcibly medicated

A mentally ill man charged with killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 because it offered abortion services can be forcibly medicated to try to make him competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled Monday.The prosecution of Robert Dear, 64, has stalled because he has been repeatedly found mentally incompetent since his arrest and he has refused to take anti-psychotic medication for delusional disorder.During a three-day hearing this summer, prosecutors argued that medication had a substantial likelihood, based on research and the experience of government experts, to make Dear well enough to meet the legal...
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
AOC Rival’s Family Caught in Drug and Gun Bust

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s long-shot Republican opponent has labeled the left-wing lawmaker a “crime surge creator”—but in fact, the GOP candidate’s own family have been part of the uptick in illegal activity she has lamented.A Snopes investigation earlier this year revealed that Tina Forte has a long history of flirting with the political right’s violent fringes: posting photos on social media of herself with the leader of the Proud Boys gang, sharing QAnon-flavored slogans, and even participating in events around Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 rally that culminated in the bloody rampage through the U.S. Capitol. But as a candidate for Congress,...
Migrants bused from Texas moved to village in Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of migrants who were bused to Chicago from the Texas-Mexico border have been moved from their location in Burr Ridge. The mayor of Burr Ridge announced that the migrants, initially from Venezuela, were transported from a Hampton Inn hotel to a different village in Cook County. He did not know which village. The mayor went on to call out the state for not being transparent with their plans for the migrants. The Illinois Department of Human Services previously said it is working on a minute-by-minute situation. 
Former Navy engineer and wife plead guilty in plot to sell nuclear submarine secrets

A US Navy nuclear engineer and his wife have entered new guilty pleas in connection to an alleged scheme to sell secrets about nuclear-powered submarines.Prosecutors say the FBI posed as foreign officials to exchange encrypted messages with Jonathan Toebbe, 43, using code names, negotiate dead-drop locations, and send $100,000 in US dollars in the Monero cryptocurrency before he allegedly shared a memory card with top-secret plans inside a peanut butter sandwich, a Band-Aid and a chewing gum package.Diana Toebbe, a 46-year-old private school teacher, was accused of being a lookout as the couple left the memory cards containing at...
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes goes on trial for seditious conspiracy over January 6 riots - as attorneys argue that he and others in the far-right group won't get a fair hearing in DC

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes will go on trial next week for seditious conspiracy over the January 6 riots on the US Capitol, considered one of the most serious cases to emerge from the insurrection. Jury selection began Tuesday and could take several days with the trial expected to last...
Trump might be protected from E. Jean Carroll lawsuit, court rules

An appeals court ruled Tuesday that the Justice Department may be able to shield former President Donald Trump from a 2019 defamation suit filed by author E. Jean Carroll. The court ruled Tuesday that as an employee of the federal government, the president is protected from certain lawsuits. Trump's attorneys had been joined by attorneys with the Justice Department in arguing that the president is protected from certain lawsuits by the Westfall Act, which shields federal employees from suits related to their work.
