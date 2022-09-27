Read full article on original website
‘Complete and Utter Nonsense’: Judge Denies ’11th Hour’ Request from Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes to Switch Lawyers, Delay Trial
The federal judge overseeing the government’s prosecution of members of the right-wing Oath Keepers extremist group has denied what he called an “eleventh-hour” motion by the militia’s leader to change lawyers and postpone trial, which is set to start in under three weeks. Stewart Rhodes, who...
Pennsylvania pro-life activist's arrest puts DOJ, FBI injustice and contempt on full display
The FBI and Department of Justice could care less about the escalating attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers or violence against anti-abortion activists. But don’t dare oppose the pro-choice movement or Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray will come down on you with the full force of the federal government like a ton of bricks.
Judge Keeps Oath Keepers’ Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Trial in D.C., Rejecting Claims of Juror Bias and Media Saturation
The federal judge overseeing the high-profile trial of several members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group has rejected the defendants’ latest effort to get the case moved out of Washington, D.C. Five members of the group — including founder Stewart Rhodes — are facing charges of seditious conspiracy...
District Court Rejects Right of Publicity Claim on "Parody" Grounds
From Steele v. Goodman, decided Thursday by Judge John A. Gibney, Jr. (E.D. Va.):. The plaintiffs assert that [Jason] Goodman violated [the right of publicity statute] by publishing videos and selling merchandise on the website Red Bubble that depicted [David] Steele's face on the hind end of an animal and on a cartoon body. The Court finds that Goodman's creations, while repugnant, are parody images protected by the First Amendment.
Federal judge denies request to halt transfer of violent youth to infamous Louisiana prison
(The Center Square) — A federal judge denied a request to halt plans to transfer violent, troubled youth to Louisiana’s Angola penitentiary, arguing "the untenable must yield to the intolerable." U.S. District Court Judge Shelly Dick ruled against an adolescent inmate and youth justice advocates who sued to...
Oklahoma bathroom law challenged in federal lawsuit
Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of three transgender Oklahoma schoolchildren, arguing the state's new law requiring students use only the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate is unconstitutional. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City lists the State Department...
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
Judge says alleged clinic shooter can be forcibly medicated
A mentally ill man charged with killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 because it offered abortion services can be forcibly medicated to try to make him competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled Monday.The prosecution of Robert Dear, 64, has stalled because he has been repeatedly found mentally incompetent since his arrest and he has refused to take anti-psychotic medication for delusional disorder.During a three-day hearing this summer, prosecutors argued that medication had a substantial likelihood, based on research and the experience of government experts, to make Dear well enough to meet the legal...
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
AOC Rival’s Family Caught in Drug and Gun Bust
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s long-shot Republican opponent has labeled the left-wing lawmaker a “crime surge creator”—but in fact, the GOP candidate’s own family have been part of the uptick in illegal activity she has lamented.A Snopes investigation earlier this year revealed that Tina Forte has a long history of flirting with the political right’s violent fringes: posting photos on social media of herself with the leader of the Proud Boys gang, sharing QAnon-flavored slogans, and even participating in events around Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 rally that culminated in the bloody rampage through the U.S. Capitol. But as a candidate for Congress,...
Migrants bused from Texas moved to village in Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of migrants who were bused to Chicago from the Texas-Mexico border have been moved from their location in Burr Ridge. The mayor of Burr Ridge announced that the migrants, initially from Venezuela, were transported from a Hampton Inn hotel to a different village in Cook County. He did not know which village. The mayor went on to call out the state for not being transparent with their plans for the migrants. The Illinois Department of Human Services previously said it is working on a minute-by-minute situation.
Former Navy engineer and wife plead guilty in plot to sell nuclear submarine secrets
A US Navy nuclear engineer and his wife have entered new guilty pleas in connection to an alleged scheme to sell secrets about nuclear-powered submarines.Prosecutors say the FBI posed as foreign officials to exchange encrypted messages with Jonathan Toebbe, 43, using code names, negotiate dead-drop locations, and send $100,000 in US dollars in the Monero cryptocurrency before he allegedly shared a memory card with top-secret plans inside a peanut butter sandwich, a Band-Aid and a chewing gum package.Diana Toebbe, a 46-year-old private school teacher, was accused of being a lookout as the couple left the memory cards containing at...
Oklahoma sued by 3 transgender students over new prohibitive bathroom law
Three transgender students in Oklahoma sued the state on Tuesday over a new law requiring students at some schools to use restrooms and locker rooms that match the sex listed on their birth certificates, arguing that the measure is discriminatory and should be struck down.
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes goes on trial for seditious conspiracy over January 6 riots - as attorneys argue that he and others in the far-right group won't get a fair hearing in DC
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes will go on trial next week for seditious conspiracy over the January 6 riots on the US Capitol, considered one of the most serious cases to emerge from the insurrection. Jury selection began Tuesday and could take several days with the trial expected to last...
Supreme Court to hear arguments in 2 cases at Parsons HS
PARSONS, Kan. – The Kansas Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in two cases in Parsons next week. Justices will hear the following cases on October 3, 2022, from 6:30 pm to about 8:00 pm at the Parsons High School. Appeal No. 123,077: State of Kansas v. Richard I....
Trump might be protected from E. Jean Carroll lawsuit, court rules
An appeals court ruled Tuesday that the Justice Department may be able to shield former President Donald Trump from a 2019 defamation suit filed by author E. Jean Carroll. The court ruled Tuesday that as an employee of the federal government, the president is protected from certain lawsuits. Trump's attorneys had been joined by attorneys with the Justice Department in arguing that the president is protected from certain lawsuits by the Westfall Act, which shields federal employees from suits related to their work.
Judge refuses Lindell motion to dismiss suit brought by voting machine company
The complaint is one of a flurry of cases filed after the 2020 election by Smartmatic and Dominion against Trump allies and media outlets who have spread false allegations about the companies’ voting systems.
A Mississippi man burned a cross in a hate crime, the U.S. Justice Department alleges
The 23-year-old suspect burned the cross in front of his Black neighbors because of their race, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Lawsuit claims fellowship for minorities is illegal for banning White applicants: ‘Blatant discrimination’
EXCLUSIVE -- Nonprofit organization Do No Harm filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Health Affairs and Project Hope, claiming a fellowship for minorities is illegal because of "blatant discrimination" against White applicants. The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleges that Health Affairs, a prominent...
Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist
Supported raised over $500,000 for Pieper Lewis on GoFundMe. Attorneys for an Iowa teen asked a judge to overturn a portion of the sentence that ordered her to pay $150,000 to the estate of her rapist. Pieper Lewis, who turned 18 on Wednesday, was sentenced earlier this month to five...
