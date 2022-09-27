After-sticker shock: Wise County official says new car shortage contributed to higher assessments

Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel plans to apply for grant to create pedestrian path
MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a resolution at its last meeting to apply for a state grant that would allow it to create a pedestrian path that would eventually connect to the Kingsport Greenbelt. The BMA voted on the resolution at its...
Johnson City Press
Former KTN business reporter named editor of Bristol Now
BRISTOL — Marina Waters, former business and Scott County reporter for the Kingsport Times News, has been named editor of Bristol Now, a weekly newspaper and online publication for Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. Waters, 29, is from Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. She obtained a bachelor’s...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport communications department looking for public feedback on strategy
The city of Kingsport is conducting a survey on communication strategies to the public and is seeking help. “By using the data collected from this survey, our hope is to have better communication with all residents in the future,” said Adrienne Batara, public information and communications director for the city. “We just want to make sure we’re putting out accurate city information, that’s easily accessible in the most commonly used channels.”
Johnson City Press
TCAT Hawkins County sets tentative start date for truck driving class
SURGOINSVILLE — An administrator with the Hawkins County campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology spoke to the Hawkins County Industrial Board about the status of the new truck driving course. Charles Johnson, the interim coordinator for the Hawkins County Extension campus for TCAT Morristown, gave updates about...
Johnson City Press
Sept. 19 death under investigation in Sullivan County
KINGSPORT — A death deputies of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office found Sept. 19 in a house near Interstate 81 and state Route 36 remains under investigation. A dead man was found in a house where deputies also found a live man who pointed a firearm at deputies and was arrested.
Johnson City Press
Chamber of Commerce sells old building
The Johnson City Chamber of Commerce has finally sold its previous home at 603 E. Market St., which they inhabited from 1978 to 2020. “A lot has evolved in Johnson City over the past four decades. Our employment growth has grown, our business community has grown, our population has changed immensely during that time,” said Chamber President/CEO Bob Cantler.
Johnson City Press
The Santa Train returns for its 80th year after two years of drive-thru events
KINGSPORT — After two years of drive-thru events, the popular Santa Train will return for its 80th year on Nov. 19 thanks to to community support and staffing developments. Last month, Santa Train sponsors CSX, Food City, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls announced that the Santa Train program would consist of a drive-thru gift distribution for the third year in a row.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County mayor recognizes September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte signed a proclamation earlier this month recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. DeWitte read the proclamation at the regular meeting of the Hawkins County Commission on Monday. The document was signed on Sept. 7.
Johnson City Press
Crews work throughout Sunday night and Monday morning to clear storm damage, restore power
ELIZABETHTON — A Sunday evening storm rolled through Carter County, causing lots of trees to fall, resulting in power outages and blocked roads. Workers from the Carter County Highway Department and the Elizabethton Electric Department worked throughout the night to make repairs before the Monday workday started. The storm...
Johnson City Press
Woman dies after tree strikes SUV during storm
A 51-year-old Kingsport woman died Sunday after a tree fell on her car. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Seabolt said Monday that Kingsport resident Laura Castle died around 6:36 p.m. after a tree fell on her 2005 Jeep Liberty.
Johnson City Press
Hunger First finds new building for pantry, closet
Hunger First, a non-profit set up to help the homeless through the Tri-Cities, has opened a new brick-and-mortar building in the area of Lynn Garden. Michael Gillis, executive director of Hunger First, said Wednesday it would still be difficult for the non-profit organization to conduct its mission, but he said they would try to do their best.
Johnson City Press
NWS: Funnel cloud spotted in Washington County Sunday was likely a 'landspout'
A funnel cloud spotted by some residents of southern Washington County on Sunday was likely a “landspout,” a National Weather Service meteorologist said Monday, but it did not touch down. NWS Morristown Meteorologist Andrew Moulton said they reviewed photo evidence, radar and consulted with other local meteorologists to...
Johnson City Press
Lakeway Christian Schools has high bid of $2.3 million for Colonial Heights Middle
KINGSPORT — Colonial Heights Middle Schools sold to Lakeway Christian Schools in an online auction for $2.3 million, according to unofficial results on the Sullivan County Schools website. The only two bidders were Lakeway and Kingsport City Schools, the latter via the city and Kingsport Economic Development Board.
Johnson City Press
Man faces multiple charges after reported kidnapping, rape
The Johnson City Police Department, in cooperation with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, arrested Christopher Wayne Bennett in connection to a reported incident involving a victim of a carjacking that occurred in Johnson City around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Both departments responded to an abandoned residence located in Washington...
Johnson City Press
Washington County Commission will meet to act on committees, new voting machines
The Washington County Commission meets today to appoint members to the board’s standing committees and to approve the purchase of new voting machines for the 2024 election. The 6 p.m. meeting will be held at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough.
Johnson City Press
Bays Mountain offering kayak stargazing
Enjoy an evening under the stars along the Bays Mountain Reservoir from the comfort of your own kayak. It’ll be a calm and relaxing evening like no other. Bays Mountain Park is offering kayak stargazing programs this week and in early October. Join park staff in the middle of the reservoir for a guided hike through the night sky.
Johnson City Press
SWVA Community Health Project deals with health, nutrition, community building
APPALACHIA — For 14 months, a coalition of health professionals, community groups and a neighborhood in the town of Appalachia has been finding ways to improve many quality-of-life issues. Wendy Welch of the Southwest Virginia Graduate Medical Education Consortium and Tori Makal, adviser to the UVA Wise Future Professionals...
Johnson City Press
Two dead after separate Kingsport crashes
KINGSPORT – Two drivers have died after separate crashes – one Sunday and the other two weeks ago – in Kingsport. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Seabolt said Monday that 51-year-old Kingsport resident Laura Castle died Sunday around 6:36 p.m. after a tree fell on her 2005 Jeep Liberty.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 28
Sept. 28, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today The Knoxville Sentinel reported several items of interest to those in the Upper East Tennessee area. “A new academy is to be erected at Elizabethton.”. “W.T. Smythe is the new postmaster at Mountain City, Johnson county.”
Johnson City Press
Chris Hampton may become interim Kingsport superintendent Nov. 1
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton may become interim Kingsport City Schools superintendent on Nov. 1. He would replace the retiring Jeff Moorhouse through June 30, 2023. That's based on a proposal unveiled Tuesday night by Board of Education President Melissa Woods, who said she had an...
