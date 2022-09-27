ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, VA

After-sticker shock: Wise County official says new car shortage contributed to higher assessments

By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net
Johnson City Press
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Johnson City Press

Mount Carmel plans to apply for grant to create pedestrian path

MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a resolution at its last meeting to apply for a state grant that would allow it to create a pedestrian path that would eventually connect to the Kingsport Greenbelt. The BMA voted on the resolution at its...
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Johnson City Press

Former KTN business reporter named editor of Bristol Now

BRISTOL — Marina Waters, former business and Scott County reporter for the Kingsport Times News, has been named editor of Bristol Now, a weekly newspaper and online publication for Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. Waters, 29, is from Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. She obtained a bachelor’s...
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Kingsport communications department looking for public feedback on strategy

The city of Kingsport is conducting a survey on communication strategies to the public and is seeking help. “By using the data collected from this survey, our hope is to have better communication with all residents in the future,” said Adrienne Batara, public information and communications director for the city. “We just want to make sure we’re putting out accurate city information, that’s easily accessible in the most commonly used channels.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

TCAT Hawkins County sets tentative start date for truck driving class

SURGOINSVILLE — An administrator with the Hawkins County campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology spoke to the Hawkins County Industrial Board about the status of the new truck driving course. Charles Johnson, the interim coordinator for the Hawkins County Extension campus for TCAT Morristown, gave updates about...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wise County, VA
Wise County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Cars
Local
Virginia Government
Johnson City Press

Sept. 19 death under investigation in Sullivan County

KINGSPORT — A death deputies of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office found Sept. 19 in a house near Interstate 81 and state Route 36 remains under investigation. A dead man was found in a house where deputies also found a live man who pointed a firearm at deputies and was arrested.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Chamber of Commerce sells old building

The Johnson City Chamber of Commerce has finally sold its previous home at 603 E. Market St., which they inhabited from 1978 to 2020. “A lot has evolved in Johnson City over the past four decades. Our employment growth has grown, our business community has grown, our population has changed immensely during that time,” said Chamber President/CEO Bob Cantler.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

The Santa Train returns for its 80th year after two years of drive-thru events

KINGSPORT — After two years of drive-thru events, the popular Santa Train will return for its 80th year on Nov. 19 thanks to to community support and staffing developments. Last month, Santa Train sponsors CSX, Food City, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls announced that the Santa Train program would consist of a drive-thru gift distribution for the third year in a row.
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Property Tax#Sticker#Mullins#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
Johnson City Press

Woman dies after tree strikes SUV during storm

A 51-year-old Kingsport woman died Sunday after a tree fell on her car. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Seabolt said Monday that Kingsport resident Laura Castle died around 6:36 p.m. after a tree fell on her 2005 Jeep Liberty.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Hunger First finds new building for pantry, closet

Hunger First, a non-profit set up to help the homeless through the Tri-Cities, has opened a new brick-and-mortar building in the area of Lynn Garden. Michael Gillis, executive director of Hunger First, said Wednesday it would still be difficult for the non-profit organization to conduct its mission, but he said they would try to do their best.
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Johnson City Press

Man faces multiple charges after reported kidnapping, rape

The Johnson City Police Department, in cooperation with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, arrested Christopher Wayne Bennett in connection to a reported incident involving a victim of a carjacking that occurred in Johnson City around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Both departments responded to an abandoned residence located in Washington...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bays Mountain offering kayak stargazing

Enjoy an evening under the stars along the Bays Mountain Reservoir from the comfort of your own kayak. It’ll be a calm and relaxing evening like no other. Bays Mountain Park is offering kayak stargazing programs this week and in early October. Join park staff in the middle of the reservoir for a guided hike through the night sky.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

SWVA Community Health Project deals with health, nutrition, community building

APPALACHIA — For 14 months, a coalition of health professionals, community groups and a neighborhood in the town of Appalachia has been finding ways to improve many quality-of-life issues. Wendy Welch of the Southwest Virginia Graduate Medical Education Consortium and Tori Makal, adviser to the UVA Wise Future Professionals...
APPALACHIA, VA
Johnson City Press

Two dead after separate Kingsport crashes

KINGSPORT – Two drivers have died after separate crashes – one Sunday and the other two weeks ago – in Kingsport. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Seabolt said Monday that 51-year-old Kingsport resident Laura Castle died Sunday around 6:36 p.m. after a tree fell on her 2005 Jeep Liberty.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 28

Sept. 28, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today The Knoxville Sentinel reported several items of interest to those in the Upper East Tennessee area. “A new academy is to be erected at Elizabethton.”. “W.T. Smythe is the new postmaster at Mountain City, Johnson county.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Chris Hampton may become interim Kingsport superintendent Nov. 1

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton may become interim Kingsport City Schools superintendent on Nov. 1. He would replace the retiring Jeff Moorhouse through June 30, 2023. That's based on a proposal unveiled Tuesday night by Board of Education President Melissa Woods, who said she had an...
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy