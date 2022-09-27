Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Traditional incentives don't offset COVID vaccine hesitancy
Neither money nor other nudges are enough to persuade vaccine-hesitant people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, a new USC study shows. The findings, published recently in the journal Vaccine, suggest the standard public health playbook may be ineffective, and mitigating future pandemics may require stronger policy levers such as employer rules or government mandates.
McKnight's
Federal regulators intensify spotlight on nursing homes; providers ask for more attention
Federal regulators took their campaign to make nursing home ownership more transparent to a new level Monday, and providers responded by urging the administration to do even more to reform a “broken system.”. The new data release is meant primarily to help government agencies and researchers. It also will...
McKnight's
Significant Kansas closures reflect broader US nursing home staffing problems
Recent closings and downsizings of Kansas nursing homes represent a microcosm of major troubles facing nursing homes nationwide. During the pandemic, 35 long-term care facilities in the state have either closed, or reduced admissions and capacity, according to LeadingAge Kansas. Nationwide, staff shortages from before the pandemic have intensified during...
McKnight's
Home-based palliative care cuts risk of hospital death
Patients with chronic heart failure who received collaborative home-based palliative care were more likely to die at home, rather than in a hospital, according to new research. Investigators studied more than 1,400 patients with chronic heart failure from two large health districts in Ontario, Canada, between 2013 and 2019. The...
ProPublica
The COVID-19 Booster’s Public Relations Problem
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. With the rollout this month of a new coronavirus booster, U.S. public health leaders once more face the challenge of persuading Americans that they should roll up their sleeves and get another, possibly better, shot targeted at the omicron strain.
drugtopics.com
Adjustments in Drug Coverage Criteria in Health Plans Based on New Evidence
However, researchers found that only a small percentage of plans use available real-world evidence studies and economic evaluations in their coverage policies. Health plans use updated evidence when revising their specialty drug coverage policies, but those updates tend to focus on health technology assessments, randomized clinical trials, and systematic reviews/meta-analyses and not real-world evidence studies and economic evaluations, according to a recent review published in the Journal of Managed Care + Specialty Pharmacy.
medtechdive.com
FDA finalizes guidance on how clinical decision support software is regulated
The Food and Drug Administration has published final guidance on determining whether clinical decision support software is considered a medical device. The final text diverges significantly from the draft released in 2019, omitting sections on the International Medical Device Regulators Forum’s (IMDRF) risk categorization, and completely rewriting other parts of the document.
healthleadersmedia.com
Healthcare Associations Seek Delay of Information Blocking Compliance Period
CHIME and others say hospitals and other providers are not ready and need more help from HHS. — Despite assertions from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC) that it has gone the extra mile to help health systems abide by new information blocking rules that begin to take effect on October 6, several are lobbying for a significant extension of the deadline.
New athenahealth Research Finds that Telehealth Fills Care Gaps
– Increased usage of telehealth, driven by COVID-19, not only remains substantially above pre-pandemic levels but has also emerged as both a key diagnostic tool and treatment vehicle, according to new research from athenahealth. – The findings, announced today by athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for...
massdevice.com
7 innovative digital health offerings to treat diabetes
From using your smartphone to track data to reversing your diabetes altogether, these digital health technologies stand out. Advances in treatments for diabetes never stop coming. Whether that be in the form of insulin pumps or continuous glucose monitors, we’ve seen plenty. Moving away from the physical device, innovations...
MedicalXpress
Researchers describe novel way to identify primary care workforce to help prepare for future workforce needs
Health care stakeholders have long relied upon the American Medical Association's Masterfile to identify physicians who practice primary care medicine. This approach has proven problematic because the AMA does not differentiate physicians with primary care training from physicians who practice true primary care. As a result, estimates of U.S. primary...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Pork industry input guides US Swine Health Improvement Plan forward
More than 250 producers, veterinarians, swine health officials, state pork association officials and others recently met as delegates to the US Swine Health Improvement Plan meeting in Bloomington, Minnesota. The delegation discussed and passed resolutions and standards to bring more clarity and definition to the project works toward its goal of becoming a full USDA program designed to safeguard, certify and improve animal health.
msn.com
Coronavirus Daily Briefing
Here are five of today's top Microsoft Start stories about the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Check out our roundup daily for the news you need. CDC Relaxes COVID-19 Mask Guidelines For Health Care Workers. The latest mask recommendations apply to all health care settings, including nursing homes and private homes. |...
