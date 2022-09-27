Read full article on original website
Phoenix Continues Winning Streak with Sweep at Purdue Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Green Bay volleyball team secured a 3-0 sweep over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons Tuesday on the road to secure their eighth-straight win. The victory improved GB's record to 13-5 overall and 4-0 in Horizon play. The Phoenix currently sits at the top of the Horizon League standings.
Women's Soccer Falls to St. Thomas, 3-0
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay women's soccer and St. Thomas played the final 37 of their postponed game Tuesday night at Aldo Santaga Stadium. The Phoenix opened the season in St. Paul, but the match was postponed due to thunderstorms in the 53d minute. The Tommies led 2-0 coming into the night, and scored one more in Green Bay to take the contest 3-0 HOW IT HAPPENED.
Men's Basketball Ticket Information
Season Ticket Packages (14 GAMES) Same seat at each venue for all scheduled home games. Invitations to exclusive events with team and coaches. Receive exclusive communication from athletics department. Student Tickets. All UW-Green Bay and branch campus students (Manitowoc Campus, Marinette Campus and Sheboygan Campus) will receive free admission to...
