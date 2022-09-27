Read full article on original website
msn.com
Expect minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes next year
Good morning, everyone. Here’s some animal photos to start out your day (h/t NYT). As always, send news and tips our way: rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Today’s edition: The Senate Finance Committee is releasing a draft of its legislation to bolster the mental health workforce. Updated booster shots for children 5 and up could come in October. But first …
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Biogen Agrees to Settlement; Fertility Preservation for Patients With Cancer; Supreme Court Medicaid Case
Biogen Inc agreed to pay $900 million to settle allegations about improper physician payments; the American Cancer Society warns that fertility preservation for patients with cancer is at risk after the overturn of Roe v Wade; the Supreme Court will hear a case about Medicaid recipients’ ability to sue their providers.
McKnight's
After awarding COVID bonuses, operator hit by $120,000 back-pay order
A Detroit-area long-term care provider that offered bonuses for perfect attendance and working COVID wards recently found itself in hot water over an accounting technicality. The company paid more than $120,000 in overtime back pay as a result of a Department of Labor investigation, the agency announced Monday. A technical...
McKnight's
Feds: Staffing agency shorted nurses $4.6 million in overtime
A $9.3 million judgment against a nurse staffing firm shows the ongoing challenges both workers and nursing homes face in finding reliable temporary staffing agencies. The US Department of Labor announced Tuesday it had obtained a consent judgment to recover more than $4.6 million in unpaid overtime, an equal amount in damages and a civil monetary penalty of $700,000 from U.S. Medical Staffing.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
CMS reveals more nursing home ownership information
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services yesterday made more nursing home ownership data available as part of the White House’s push to increase transparency in the sector. The new batch of data, to be posted at data.cms.gov and updated monthly, will give state licensing officials, state and federal...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina healthcare executive pleads guilty to Medicare fraud scheme
(The Center Square) — A Raleigh healthcare executive faces up to five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to swindling millions from Medicare through false claims since 2014. Kala Sloan, 28, pleaded guilty last week to Making/Using False Healthcare Writings and Documents and Aiding and Abetting efforts to...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Mother-daughter duo arrested for reportedly defrauding Medicaid of $106,000 for services not provided to assisted living residents
A mother-daughter duo has been arrested in Florida for allegedly defrauding the Medicaid program of more than $106,000 by billing for psycho-social rehabilitation services they did not provide to six assisted living residents as they had reported. “I’m glad we were able to stop this Medicaid fraud scheme ripping off...
FOXBusiness
DOJ charges 47 people in $250M COVID fraud scheme exploiting federally funded child nutrition program
The Justice Department on Tuesday charged nearly four dozen people for their alleged roles in a $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally funded child nutrition program during the coronavirus pandemic. Federal prosecutors charged 47 people in Minnesota across six separate indictments with charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, money...
Food scheme stole $250 million meant for low-income children in "the largest pandemic fraud in the United States," feds say
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts on Tuesday in what they said was a massive scheme that took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to steal $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger called it "the...
Doctors Offices, Hospitals and Clinics Permanently Closing Amid Financial Woes
Medical offices have been quietly shutting down since the advent of COVID-19. Insurance company complexities have not helped. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, WUSF News, and Google.com.
McKnight's
Significant Kansas closures reflect broader US nursing home staffing problems
Recent closings and downsizings of Kansas nursing homes represent a microcosm of major troubles facing nursing homes nationwide. During the pandemic, 35 long-term care facilities in the state have either closed, or reduced admissions and capacity, according to LeadingAge Kansas. Nationwide, staff shortages from before the pandemic have intensified during...
McKnight's
Home-based palliative care cuts risk of hospital death
Patients with chronic heart failure who received collaborative home-based palliative care were more likely to die at home, rather than in a hospital, according to new research. Investigators studied more than 1,400 patients with chronic heart failure from two large health districts in Ontario, Canada, between 2013 and 2019. The...
bloomberglaw.com
Recruiting Platforms Put Employers at Risk of Unintentional Bias
Employers using online recruiting platforms risk running afoul of immigration law, as the Justice Department has taken a new focus on hiring discrimination against non-citizens. As of last week, 20 companies have settled with the DOJ’s Immigrant and Employee Rights Section over the alleged bias, including such big names as...
Scrubs Magazine
Nurse “Trapped” in Contract Sues Staffing Agency for Punishing Quitters
A healthcare staffing agency that serves facilities throughout New York state has been accused of using illegal tactics to keep foreign-born healthcare workers stuck in low-paying jobs that some American-born workers no longer want. Benzor Shem Vidal, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines, says Advanced Care Staffing forced...
McKnight's
Crisis management: Back to basics with the CQAPI process
The Silver Tsunami is here, and our long-term care system is the most stressed it has ever been, losing more staff than any other sector of healthcare. Older adults and their caregivers are struggling to keep their heads above water as options for care, funding and work/life balance are shrinking.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
OIG finds 'significantly reduced' improper payments to acute care hospitals
An audit of inappropriate Medicare payments to acute care hospitals has found that such improper payments are on the decline: While hospitals logged $39.3 million in improper Medicare Part B payments from 2016 to 2021, that's a decrease from the $51.6 million in alleged overpayments that occurred between 2013 and 2016.
McKnight's
‘Understaffing’ alleged in nursing home class action suit doubling as notice to industry
A class action lawsuit filed Monday is seeking a court order to stop regional provider Alden Management Services from what plaintiffs call “an ongoing practice of profiting from systematically and knowingly understaffing.”. The complainants said the filing is a warning shot across the bow to any operators who allegedly...
Travel Nurses Suing Agencies Say Their Pay was Slashed in 'Bait and Switch'
Nurses across the U.S. report having their pay cut up to 70% after they relocate for work. Now some are trying to fight back via class actions.
healthleadersmedia.com
Medical Groups Renew Challenge to IDR Provision of Surprise Billing Rule
Providers are still unhappy with the government's final rule regarding the No Surprises Act's independent dispute resolution (IDR) process. — Provider groups are once taking aim at the arbitration process under the No Surprises Act, expressing dissatisfaction with the government's rewritten final rule. The Texas Medical Association (TMA), Tyler...
healthleadersmedia.com
CMS Urged to Lighten Rev Cycle Staff Burden
Hospital groups are asking CMS to avoid added advanced explanation of benefits (AEOB) burdens. — The American Hospital Association, American Medical Association, and Medical Group Management Associationare urging CMS not to include a convening framework when implementing the AEOB and insured good faith estimate (GFE) provisions under the No Surprises Act.
