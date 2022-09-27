Read full article on original website
wkzo.com
GM asking white collar employees to return to the office
DETROIT, MI — General Motors is making office employees who have been working remotely since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic return to the office at least three days a week. The move will take effect before the end of the year. The Detroit-based automaker says the COVID-19 situation...
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in Detroit
As the birthplace of the automobile, Detroit is no stranger to the positive changes that innovative technology can bring. While inflation is keeping the cost of everything from groceries to gas at record highs, Detroit’s minimum wage has remained at just $9.87 per hour. Since courts recently paused a hike in the local hourly rate until at least February 2023, that rate will remain unchanged for some time.
Detroit News
Detroit delays free legal aid program for renters facing eviction
Detroit's newly formed right to counsel program is going to be delayed in ensuring low-income renters have free legal aid when facing eviction because the city is expected to miss its Saturday launch. The Detroit City Council unanimously approved the ordinance in May guaranteeing an office for eviction defense to...
Detroit News
Travelers rank these airports as best and worst. Here's where Detroit lands
With life returning to normal, the post-pandemic travel boom has created a burst of grumpy customers. Crowded airports, jammed parking lots and standing-room only bars and restaurants have left many feeling frazzled. Satisfaction with the overall experience slipped on a measure of traveler sentiment on J.D. Power’s 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, after hitting an all-time high in 2021 when passenger volumes were low. And there doesn’t appear to be any relief in sight.
dbusiness.com
Henry Ford Health First in Michigan to Offer Blood Test that Detects 50 Types of Cancer
Henry Ford Health, an academic medical center based in Detroit, will be the first health care provider in Michigan to offer Galleri, a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test from GRAIL. Henry Ford is among an early group of health care providers in the U.S. to offer this MCED test.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
Looking for an apprenticeship? Detroit training school promoting trade careers
All week the Operating Engineers Local 324 Stationary Engineer Education Center on Howard St. has open enrollment for apprenticeships.
wdet.org
The staffing challenges facing police departments and their communities
Between January and September of this year, the Detroit Police Department lost 223 officers – a rate of nearly one per day. This is despite the city announcing incentive bonuses to prevent losing officers earlier in the year. The shortage is not unique to Michigan, with police agencies nationwide...
WNEM
Potentially 3k jobs coming to Flint area following property purchase
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says the old Buick City property, one of the largest Brownfield sites in the state, is getting closer to having a new purpose. “It’s a game changer,” Neeley said. “We have just one more, two more steps to make sure that...
wcmu.org
About a half-dozen counties in Michigan remain at a high risk for Covid-19
Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals a high risk of COVID infections in seven counties, including Macomb and St. Clair. In those areas, CDC guidelines call for wearing a mask indoors. Twice as many counties were rated a high risk the week before. Wayne, Oakland,...
13abc.com
Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You wash your hair, you wash your clothes, but did you know washing a check is a thing?. It is -- and it’s no joke because it almost cost a Toledo woman thousands of dollars. People getting caught up in it are doing the right...
fox2detroit.com
Gas prices at the pump worsen, an expert from Triple A knows why
FOX 2 - It’s almost like everyone blinked and gas prices went up. Triple A says gas prices went up 13 cents compared to a week ago. Unfortunately, Metro Detroit has the highest prices in the state. And for the first time in several weeks — gas prices are...
People with Michigan ties evacuate Florida as hurricane nears
Waves are crashing along the southernmost point of the United States as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, sending those on the coast inland to safety.
Michigan woman accused of stealing $100K from vulnerable adult
Back in 2016, Ludy petitioned for her company, Community Guardian Care, Inc., to be appointed as the guardian and conservator for the victim.
Texas truck driver bound for Detroit with 406 pounds of drugs gets lengthy prison sentence
DETROIT – A Texas man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was arrested in Michigan with a truck full of illegal drugs. Roque Carranza-Alvarado, 28, formerly of Dallas, was sentenced in federal court in Port Huron by the Hon. Robert H. Cleland, Untied States District Judge, on Wednesday.
fox2detroit.com
New Belle Isle Nature Center • Detroit activist snubbed at White House • Thieves steal construction loader
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - New exhibits and new habitats are part of the Belle Isle Nature Center's $2.5 million renovation it plans to unveil during its grand opening Wednesday. The nature center has been closed for improvements since March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Since then, it's undergone "transformative renovations" that the public will get to see for the first time Wednesday.
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Scammer steals thousands from Chelsea resident’s bank account
CHELSEA, MI – A Chelsea resident discovered thousands of dollars missing from her bank account after the bank allegedly called her to verify some information. Little did she know, the caller requesting the information was not from her bank, but instead was a scammer. Police were contacted Monday, Sept....
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan president pens letter to Jewish community following antisemitic incident off-campus
ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman wrote a letter expressing solidarity for the university’s Jewish community after antisemitic fliers were placed on porches and driveways in off-campus neighborhoods on Sunday. The fliers were placed ahead of the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New...
