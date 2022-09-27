ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

wkzo.com

GM asking white collar employees to return to the office

DETROIT, MI — General Motors is making office employees who have been working remotely since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic return to the office at least three days a week. The move will take effect before the end of the year. The Detroit-based automaker says the COVID-19 situation...
DETROIT, MI
Instawork

How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in Detroit

As the birthplace of the automobile, Detroit is no stranger to the positive changes that innovative technology can bring. While inflation is keeping the cost of everything from groceries to gas at record highs, Detroit’s minimum wage has remained at just $9.87 per hour. Since courts recently paused a hike in the local hourly rate until at least February 2023, that rate will remain unchanged for some time.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit delays free legal aid program for renters facing eviction

Detroit's newly formed right to counsel program is going to be delayed in ensuring low-income renters have free legal aid when facing eviction because the city is expected to miss its Saturday launch. The Detroit City Council unanimously approved the ordinance in May guaranteeing an office for eviction defense to...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Travelers rank these airports as best and worst. Here's where Detroit lands

With life returning to normal, the post-pandemic travel boom has created a burst of grumpy customers. Crowded airports, jammed parking lots and standing-room only bars and restaurants have left many feeling frazzled. Satisfaction with the overall experience slipped on a measure of traveler sentiment on J.D. Power’s 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, after hitting an all-time high in 2021 when passenger volumes were low. And there doesn’t appear to be any relief in sight.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

New Belle Isle Nature Center • Detroit activist snubbed at White House • Thieves steal construction loader

WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - New exhibits and new habitats are part of the Belle Isle Nature Center's $2.5 million renovation it plans to unveil during its grand opening Wednesday. The nature center has been closed for improvements since March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Since then, it's undergone "transformative renovations" that the public will get to see for the first time Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI

