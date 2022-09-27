Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Sept. 19 death under investigation in Sullivan County
KINGSPORT — A death deputies of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office found Sept. 19 in a house near Interstate 81 and state Route 36 remains under investigation. A dead man was found in a house where deputies also found a live man who pointed a firearm at deputies and was arrested.
Johnson City Press
Man faces multiple charges after reported kidnapping, rape
The Johnson City Police Department, in cooperation with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, arrested Christopher Wayne Bennett in connection to a reported incident involving a victim of a carjacking that occurred in Johnson City around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Both departments responded to an abandoned residence located in Washington...
Johnson City Press
Two dead after separate Kingsport crashes
KINGSPORT – Two drivers have died after separate crashes – one Sunday and the other two weeks ago – in Kingsport. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Seabolt said Monday that 51-year-old Kingsport resident Laura Castle died Sunday around 6:36 p.m. after a tree fell on her 2005 Jeep Liberty.
Johnson City Press
Woman dies after tree strikes SUV during storm
A 51-year-old Kingsport woman died Sunday after a tree fell on her car. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Seabolt said Monday that Kingsport resident Laura Castle died around 6:36 p.m. after a tree fell on her 2005 Jeep Liberty.
Johnson City Press
Former KTN business reporter named editor of Bristol Now
BRISTOL — Marina Waters, former business and Scott County reporter for the Kingsport Times News, has been named editor of Bristol Now, a weekly newspaper and online publication for Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. Waters, 29, is from Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. She obtained a bachelor’s...
Johnson City Press
TCAT Hawkins County sets tentative start date for truck driving class
SURGOINSVILLE — An administrator with the Hawkins County campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology spoke to the Hawkins County Industrial Board about the status of the new truck driving course. Charles Johnson, the interim coordinator for the Hawkins County Extension campus for TCAT Morristown, gave updates about...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County mayor recognizes September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte signed a proclamation earlier this month recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. DeWitte read the proclamation at the regular meeting of the Hawkins County Commission on Monday. The document was signed on Sept. 7.
Johnson City Press
Paul Beard on trial in death of his 4-month-old daughter
ELIZABETHTON — Testimony began Tuesday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Paul Morgan Beard, who is accused in the death of his 4-month-old daughter, Kenlyn, in September 2019. Beard told responders he dropped the baby while he was holding it, saying the baby’s 2-year-old half sister had been trying to climb up his legs at the time.
Johnson City Press
Overmountain Men once again cross the Watauga
ELIZABETHTON — Dozens of historical reenactors crossed the Watauga River at 2 p.m. Sunday as a large group of spectators welcomed them to the southern bank of the river and to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. It was the annual commemoration of the crossing made by 400 Virginia militia...
Johnson City Press
Unicoi County Commission votes to increase pay for sheriff's department employees
The Unicoi County Commission voted to increase pay for sheriff’s department employees during their meeting Monday. Commissioners voted to increase hourly pay for correctional officers from $12.38 to $15 and increase pay for road officers to $18. Sergeants in the sheriff’s department will receive $20 an hour. Sergeants were boosted by $2 an hour and road officers by $3 to open discussion on the proposed increase.
Johnson City Press
More than 1,000 electric customers without power in Kingsport area
More than 1,000 customers are still without power in the Kingsport area after storms swept through the area Sunday night. Teresa Hall, spokeswoman for Appalachian Power, said Monday that more than 3,700 customers lost power initially from the storms.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 28
Sept. 28, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today The Knoxville Sentinel reported several items of interest to those in the Upper East Tennessee area. “A new academy is to be erected at Elizabethton.”. “W.T. Smythe is the new postmaster at Mountain City, Johnson county.”
Johnson City Press
The Santa Train returns for its 80th year after two years of drive-thru events
KINGSPORT — After two years of drive-thru events, the popular Santa Train will return for its 80th year on Nov. 19 thanks to to community support and staffing developments. Last month, Santa Train sponsors CSX, Food City, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls announced that the Santa Train program would consist of a drive-thru gift distribution for the third year in a row.
Johnson City Press
Crews work throughout Sunday night and Monday morning to clear storm damage, restore power
ELIZABETHTON — A Sunday evening storm rolled through Carter County, causing lots of trees to fall, resulting in power outages and blocked roads. Workers from the Carter County Highway Department and the Elizabethton Electric Department worked throughout the night to make repairs before the Monday workday started. The storm...
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel plans to apply for grant to create pedestrian path
MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a resolution at its last meeting to apply for a state grant that would allow it to create a pedestrian path that would eventually connect to the Kingsport Greenbelt. The BMA voted on the resolution at its...
Johnson City Press
Medical experts say baby's brain injuries caused by multiple impacts to head
ELIZABETHTON — After hearing about the last days of 4-month-old Kenlyn Beard from family members and first responders on Tuesday, the murder trial of Paul Beard was dominated Wednesday with the medical assessments from physicians who treated the child at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and the findings of lead investigator Special Agent Erica Stephens of the Tennessee Bureau of Identification.
Johnson City Press
NWS: Funnel cloud spotted in Washington County Sunday was likely a 'landspout'
A funnel cloud spotted by some residents of southern Washington County on Sunday was likely a “landspout,” a National Weather Service meteorologist said Monday, but it did not touch down. NWS Morristown Meteorologist Andrew Moulton said they reviewed photo evidence, radar and consulted with other local meteorologists to...
Johnson City Press
Blue Devils' running back among state leaders
Unicoi County's Nehemiah Edwards has been one of Tennessee's best in finding the end zone this season. The Blue Devils' senior running back has scored 21 touchdowns in six games. That total ranks him tied for No. 2 in the state with Karns standout Desean Bishop. White County's Malaki Dowell leads both the state and the nation with 27 touchdowns.
Johnson City Press
After-sticker shock: Wise County official says new car shortage contributed to higher assessments
WISE — It may be a seller’s market for cars, but it may also be a tax assessor’s market. Wise County Commissioner of Revenue Doug Mullins Jr. said Monday that personal property tax tickets sent to county vehicle owners in September actually showed an increased value for many vehicles.
Johnson City Press
Chris Hampton may become interim Kingsport superintendent Nov. 1
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton may become interim Kingsport City Schools superintendent on Nov. 1. He would replace the retiring Jeff Moorhouse through June 30, 2023. That's based on a proposal unveiled Tuesday night by Board of Education President Melissa Woods, who said she had an...
