ELIZABETHTON — Testimony began Tuesday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Paul Morgan Beard, who is accused in the death of his 4-month-old daughter, Kenlyn, in September 2019. Beard told responders he dropped the baby while he was holding it, saying the baby’s 2-year-old half sister had been trying to climb up his legs at the time.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO