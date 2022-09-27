ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
DALLAS, TX
msn.com

NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time

The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
UPI News

Wilson, Broncos earn ugly win over Garoppolo, 49ers

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos struggled again on offense, but came alive late to earn a narrow victory in one of the lowest-scoring NFL game so far this season, beating the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 in Denver. Wilson completed 20 of 33 passes for 184...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Aaron Donald makes history, Jimmy G staggers: NFC West Stock Watch

Aaron Donald is a transcendent talent headed for a gold jacket when his playing career is over. Donald reached another milestone in the Rams' win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, reaching 100 career sacks faster than any other defensive tackle in NFL history (130 career games). Donald took down quarterback Kyler Murray in impressive fashion, clipping his feet as he tried to escape.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the NFC East in Week 3

Commanders 1-2 Eagles show they are Best in the division, beat Commanders 24-8 Brandon Graham was a stud Sunday, repeatedly pressuring Carson Wentz, registering 6 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for a loss, 1 pass breakup, and 1 forced fumble. What a HUGE day! No surprise, Graham was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The Eagles accumulated nine sacks and 17 QB hits against what was thought to be a stronger Commanders’ offensive line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy