The rest of the 49ers will have to save themselves from Jimmy Garoppolo
The 49ers are tough, cohesive and versatile; they're built to hang in close games. Their quarterback makes sure they'll have to.
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
msn.com
NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
NFL・
New York Giants: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Cowboys
The New York Giants lost for the first time in the 2022 NFL season after dropping their Week 3 assignment to the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium. Here are some takeaways from the Giants’ Week 3 loss. The 2-1 Giants were attempting to achieve their first 3-0 start...
Eli Manning Takes Major Shot at Russell Wilson on the ‘ManningCast’
Eli Manning is more well known for throwing fades than tossing shade. During the ManningCast on Monday, though, the two-time Super Bowl champion took a shot at Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. As the ManningCast welcomed former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee onto the program, punting became a big topic...
Wilson, Broncos earn ugly win over Garoppolo, 49ers
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos struggled again on offense, but came alive late to earn a narrow victory in one of the lowest-scoring NFL game so far this season, beating the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 in Denver. Wilson completed 20 of 33 passes for 184...
FOX Sports
Aaron Donald makes history, Jimmy G staggers: NFC West Stock Watch
Aaron Donald is a transcendent talent headed for a gold jacket when his playing career is over. Donald reached another milestone in the Rams' win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, reaching 100 career sacks faster than any other defensive tackle in NFL history (130 career games). Donald took down quarterback Kyler Murray in impressive fashion, clipping his feet as he tried to escape.
NFL・
Around the NFC East in Week 3
Commanders 1-2 Eagles show they are Best in the division, beat Commanders 24-8 Brandon Graham was a stud Sunday, repeatedly pressuring Carson Wentz, registering 6 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for a loss, 1 pass breakup, and 1 forced fumble. What a HUGE day! No surprise, Graham was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The Eagles accumulated nine sacks and 17 QB hits against what was thought to be a stronger Commanders’ offensive line.
