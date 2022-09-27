ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers DT Cam Heyward not hitting panic button on the season

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Thursday’s performance by the Pittsburgh Steelers defense against the Cleveland Browns was underwhelming, to say the least. This is a group filled with high draft picks and huge contracts. But through three games things have not gone according to plan.

But defensive tackle Cam Heyward isn’t ready to hit the panic button on the season just because this group has struggled.

“Let’s focus on what we can control,” Heyward said. “Last game happened, but I am not going to beat a dead horse and say the sky is falling. We just have to play football. Guys know how to do that. Guys know how to play better. Let’s do it.”

The Steelers’ defense is currently No. 18 in points allowed and No. 24 in yards allowed. Specifically, the team is No. 28 in rushing yards allowed and No. 31 in the league in rush attempts allowed. If you can’t stop the run there’s no reason to stop trying to run it.

This week the Steelers get a great job they really do know how to play football as they try and snap their two-game losing streak by beating the New York Jets.

