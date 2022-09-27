Read full article on original website
Related
KING-5
Furniture flipping is a fulltime job for this West Seattle artist
SEATTLE — What’s old is new again, thanks to the growing trend of “furniture flipping” and people like Amanda Whitworth. She runs a small business from her home in West Seattle, turning unwanted furniture into stylish and usable pieces. "I just like taking the most dilapidated...
Eater
One of Seattle’s Best Ramen Shops Expands to Fremont
Ooink, a Capitol Hill ramen shop that’s one of Seattle’s top destinations for the dish, is now serving its signature pork bone broth ramen at a new location on Stone Way North in Fremont. While there are many traditional Japanese ramen shops in Seattle, Ooink’s owner, Chong Boon...
Portland And Seattle Rank High For Best Vegan Cities
Portland is the number one city in the nation to be a vegetarian, a new study from Wallet Hub reveals. Somewhat surprisingly, Seattle takes the number six spot on the list. I thought it would be higher. But that's still in the top ten, and another thing the Northwest can boast about. We gave you:
This Is The Best Dive Bar In Washington
TripSavvy has the scoop on the best dive bar in every state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KING-5
Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees
From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
matadornetwork.com
8 Waterfalls Near Seattle To See The True Beauty of the Pacific Northwest
Seattle may well be the most outdoorsy metropolis in the US. It’s a green, hilly, and lush city backing to forested mountains chock-full of alpine lakes and waterfalls. In fact, some people say the waterfalls are what gave the Cascade Mountains their name. And while plenty of Seattleites don’t...
Yakima Herald Republic
Nearly 40% of U.S. adults have strong feelings about Seattle
Is Seattle considered a desirable place to live? With our beautiful natural scenery, outdoorsy lifestyle and temperate climate, I've always thought so. But these days, not everyone seems to conjure up such positive associations with the city. In fact, a new national survey suggests Seattle may have become one of...
KOMO News
How much money do you need to make to afford a starter home in Seattle?
SEATTLE — People in Seattle need to make more money to afford the purchase of a starter home than buyers in New York City, Miami and the District Columbia. In fact, Seattle residents need to bring in a larger annual income to buy a starter home than people in all but six major cities in the United States, according to a new report from realtor.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMO News
Viet-Wah, a Little Saigon staple, closing Friday amid crime, COVID concerns
SEATTLE — It's a bittersweet goodbye for a Vietnamese supermarket that's been a longtime staple in Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood. Viet-Wah near 12th and Jackson will be closing its doors on Sept. 30 after owners say they've lost customers throughout the pandemic because of crime, short-staffing and more. “We’re...
shorelineareanews.com
North City Bistro has new owners
Sharon and Ray Bloom have signed papers to sell the North City Bistro and Wine Shop to Taylor and Leah Park. The Parks are currently in the labor-intensive process of obtaining a license from the State Liquor Control Board. Ray says, "Taylor is a Very well known Chef with a...
Pearl Jam, Heart and YES band members to perform in honor of late drummer Alan White
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A hole-in-the-wall Bellevue drum shop was where a rock and roll legend found a humble place to hang. "He would just come and make himself comfortable here," said Gigi White. "It was kind of like a second home." YES drummer Alan White arrived in western Washington...
Mountaineer and Seattle-native Hilaree Nelson missing in Nepal
Hilaree Nelson, a ski mountaineer and the first woman to summit Everest and Lhotse in one 24-hour push, is missing after apparently falling into a crevasse in Nepal, according to The New York Times. Nelson and her partner, Jim Morrison, were attempting to ski down from the peak of Manaslu...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tacoma Daily Index
Tacoma’s Hilltop
My mother first moved to Tacoma in the late 1920s or early 1930s. Like many from her tiny North Dakota farmtown, she saw Tacoma as the big city – a place dense with opportunity in every way, from work to entertainment and, for her and her five blond, Norwegian sisters, relationships.
The Stranger
Seattle Times' Danny Westneat Says Tips Are Too Damn High
I really did not want to believe it. Clearly, people were misreading Danny Westneat's column about how tips had, in recent times, become excessive. There is no way an established, educated, and upper-middle-class Seattle Times writer would ever post such a thing. But I was wrong. His September 22 column,...
The Suburban Times
Joint Base Lewis-McChord Exchange to Celebrate Grand Reopening of $72.6 Million Shopping Center
Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will cut the ribbon on its newly expanded and upgraded $72.6 million shopping center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 am. As the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, the Exchange offers tax-free shopping and military...
davyjoneslockerroom.com
Kraken to release new mascot on October 1st
The Kraken’s preseason opened with quite the bang — and it wasn’t just because they shut out their Pacific division foes in Edmonton. They also dropped a big piece of off-ice news:. The Kraken will unveil their new mascot on Saturday, October 1st!. Mark your calendars, mascot-heads....
Construction started on new Pier 58 park that previously collapsed
SEATTLE — On Monday, construction began on a big part of Seattle’s waterfront, where crews will complete a family and tourist attraction next to Miner’s Landing. Two years ago this month, the deteriorating Pier 58 had collapsed and plunged into Elliott Bay while workers were preparing to remove it. Those workers had gone down into the water with the once-named Waterfront Park.
Washington’s #1 Donut (Ranked the Best in the Nation) Looks Crazy Good
Washington State's #1 Donut Shop Is A Hidden Gem Worth Finding. Who doesn't love a fresh fluffy donut? I know Homer Simpson never turns one down. There are a lot of great donut places in Washington State but a website has ranked all the donut shops in the nation and they've crowned a winner.
q13fox.com
Black-owned coffee shop in Shoreline vandalized again; owners say 'enough is enough'
SHORELINE, Wash. - A popular Black-owned coffee shop in King County was vandalized yet again early Wednesday morning. Black Coffee Northwest has been the target of multiple racist attacks and incidents of vandalism in the past. "We were once again vandalized early this morning," the company wrote in a tweet...
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
As we use more batteries in our daily lives, our ability to dispose of them will struggle to keep up. At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s.
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0