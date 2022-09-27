ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KING-5

Furniture flipping is a fulltime job for this West Seattle artist

SEATTLE — What’s old is new again, thanks to the growing trend of “furniture flipping” and people like Amanda Whitworth. She runs a small business from her home in West Seattle, turning unwanted furniture into stylish and usable pieces. "I just like taking the most dilapidated...
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

One of Seattle’s Best Ramen Shops Expands to Fremont

Ooink, a Capitol Hill ramen shop that’s one of Seattle’s top destinations for the dish, is now serving its signature pork bone broth ramen at a new location on Stone Way North in Fremont. While there are many traditional Japanese ramen shops in Seattle, Ooink’s owner, Chong Boon...
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Portland And Seattle Rank High For Best Vegan Cities

Portland is the number one city in the nation to be a vegetarian, a new study from Wallet Hub reveals. Somewhat surprisingly, Seattle takes the number six spot on the list. I thought it would be higher. But that's still in the top ten, and another thing the Northwest can boast about. We gave you:
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
KING-5

Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees

From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
WASHINGTON STATE
matadornetwork.com

8 Waterfalls Near Seattle To See The True Beauty of the Pacific Northwest

Seattle may well be the most outdoorsy metropolis in the US. It’s a green, hilly, and lush city backing to forested mountains chock-full of alpine lakes and waterfalls. In fact, some people say the waterfalls are what gave the Cascade Mountains their name. And while plenty of Seattleites don’t...
Yakima Herald Republic

Nearly 40% of U.S. adults have strong feelings about Seattle

Is Seattle considered a desirable place to live? With our beautiful natural scenery, outdoorsy lifestyle and temperate climate, I've always thought so. But these days, not everyone seems to conjure up such positive associations with the city. In fact, a new national survey suggests Seattle may have become one of...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

How much money do you need to make to afford a starter home in Seattle?

SEATTLE — People in Seattle need to make more money to afford the purchase of a starter home than buyers in New York City, Miami and the District Columbia. In fact, Seattle residents need to bring in a larger annual income to buy a starter home than people in all but six major cities in the United States, according to a new report from realtor.com.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Viet-Wah, a Little Saigon staple, closing Friday amid crime, COVID concerns

SEATTLE — It's a bittersweet goodbye for a Vietnamese supermarket that's been a longtime staple in Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood. Viet-Wah near 12th and Jackson will be closing its doors on Sept. 30 after owners say they've lost customers throughout the pandemic because of crime, short-staffing and more. “We’re...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

North City Bistro has new owners

Sharon and Ray Bloom have signed papers to sell the North City Bistro and Wine Shop to Taylor and Leah Park. The Parks are currently in the labor-intensive process of obtaining a license from the State Liquor Control Board. Ray says, "Taylor is a Very well known Chef with a...
SHORELINE, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Tacoma’s Hilltop

My mother first moved to Tacoma in the late 1920s or early 1930s. Like many from her tiny North Dakota farmtown, she saw Tacoma as the big city – a place dense with opportunity in every way, from work to entertainment and, for her and her five blond, Norwegian sisters, relationships.
TACOMA, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Times' Danny Westneat Says Tips Are Too Damn High

I really did not want to believe it. Clearly, people were misreading Danny Westneat's column about how tips had, in recent times, become excessive. There is no way an established, educated, and upper-middle-class Seattle Times writer would ever post such a thing. But I was wrong. His September 22 column,...
SEATTLE, WA
davyjoneslockerroom.com

Kraken to release new mascot on October 1st

The Kraken’s preseason opened with quite the bang — and it wasn’t just because they shut out their Pacific division foes in Edmonton. They also dropped a big piece of off-ice news:. The Kraken will unveil their new mascot on Saturday, October 1st!. Mark your calendars, mascot-heads....
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Construction started on new Pier 58 park that previously collapsed

SEATTLE — On Monday, construction began on a big part of Seattle’s waterfront, where crews will complete a family and tourist attraction next to Miner’s Landing. Two years ago this month, the deteriorating Pier 58 had collapsed and plunged into Elliott Bay while workers were preparing to remove it. Those workers had gone down into the water with the once-named Waterfront Park.
SEATTLE, WA
InvestigateWest

The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state

As we use more batteries in our daily lives, our ability to dispose of them will struggle to keep up. At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s.
KING COUNTY, WA
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

