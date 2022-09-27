Read full article on original website
Rex Ryan Rips Into Russell Wilson And The Broncos
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos were able to squeak out another win on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers. They pushed their record to 2-1 on the season, but this isn’t a team that has instilled much confidence in people around the football world.
Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders odds: NFL Week 4 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule. The Raiders are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Raiders are -130 on...
NFL games today: Week 4 opens with huge AFC matchup between Dolphins and Bengals
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Colts vs. Chiefs | Crunching Numbers
Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
Week 3 Game Changers: Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts needed some “game changers” to step up in order to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. The Colts held the Chiefs to 17 points . That is only the seventh time Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been held under 20 points since the beginning of the 2018 NFL season. This came with the help of these game changers.
Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts finally got their first win of the season Sunday. They beat the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in a surprisingly low-scoring affair. Colts QB Matt Ryan found Jelani Woods for the game-winning touchdown from 12 yards out with just 24 seconds remaining. The Chiefs made a ton of mistakes during the game. But the Colts still played very well defensively and earned the win. We look toward the Colts Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Minnesota Vikings Fans Among The Moodiest In The NFL
Is this news or is this something Minnesota Vikings fans have always known?. Y’all are a moody bunch of cusses. The Action Network did the dirty work, scraping “Twitter and Reddit posts over the course of the 2021-22 NFL season to collect data.” And what did they find? Fans of the Minnesota Vikings aren’t THE moodiest in the NFL, not once did they rank in the Top 5. But they did rank in the Top 6/7.
The Best Run Blocker on the Indianapolis Colts
With Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, anyone can look like the best run blocker on the Indianapolis Colts. The best of the bunch this season is not something to be totally proud of, but who is the best on the squad?. Left guard Quenton Nelson? Or maybe right tackle Braden...
NFL Week 3 grades: Chiefs get a 'D' after upset loss to Colts, Cowboys get 'B+' after Monday win over Giants
It's not often you see the Kansas City Chiefs fully implode, but that's exactly what happened on Sunday during the team's shocking 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. There was an offensive implosion, a defensive implosion and even a special teams implosion that might have actually been the worst one of all.
Penei Sewell Is Highest PFF-Graded Right Tackle in NFL
In his second season in the NFL, Penei Sewell is playing at a very high level.
NFL coaches on rise, decline entering Week 4: Dolphins' Mike McDaniel keeps rolling, Jets' Robert Saleh flops
Judging coaches or teams on a weekly basis is harsh business. But in the NFL, every week really does matter. And some coaches -- both first-year hires and longtime veterans -- certainly did more to help their teams than others in Week 3. Approaching Week 4 of the 2022 season,...
