NFL Analysis Network

Rex Ryan Rips Into Russell Wilson And The Broncos

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos were able to squeak out another win on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers. They pushed their record to 2-1 on the season, but this isn’t a team that has instilled much confidence in people around the football world.
DENVER, CO
Zac Taylor
Yardbarker

Week 3 Game Changers: Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts needed some “game changers” to step up in order to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. The Colts held the Chiefs to 17 points . That is only the seventh time Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been held under 20 points since the beginning of the 2018 NFL season. This came with the help of these game changers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts finally got their first win of the season Sunday. They beat the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in a surprisingly low-scoring affair. Colts QB Matt Ryan found Jelani Woods for the game-winning touchdown from 12 yards out with just 24 seconds remaining. The Chiefs made a ton of mistakes during the game. But the Colts still played very well defensively and earned the win. We look toward the Colts Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN Sioux Falls

Minnesota Vikings Fans Among The Moodiest In The NFL

Is this news or is this something Minnesota Vikings fans have always known?. Y’all are a moody bunch of cusses. The Action Network did the dirty work, scraping “Twitter and Reddit posts over the course of the 2021-22 NFL season to collect data.” And what did they find? Fans of the Minnesota Vikings aren’t THE moodiest in the NFL, not once did they rank in the Top 5. But they did rank in the Top 6/7.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

The Best Run Blocker on the Indianapolis Colts

With Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, anyone can look like the best run blocker on the Indianapolis Colts. The best of the bunch this season is not something to be totally proud of, but who is the best on the squad?. Left guard Quenton Nelson? Or maybe right tackle Braden...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
