On September 6-7, 2022, in recognition of National Suicide Prevention Week, Public Health Educator, Mia McNeal, partnered with Chester County Jr. High School and the Jason Foundation to sign up to be part of the solution. The students pledged to be part of the B1 Project, by taking the silence away from the “Silent Epidemic” of youth suicide. The students were told to Be Aware and understand the problem of youth suicide, Be Able To Identify signs of concern in a friend who may be hurting, and Be Prepared To React with a plan in the event that your friend displays warning signs of suicide. According to the Jason Foundation, suicide is the second leading cause of middle and high school age youth (ages 12-18) deaths. Individuals considering suicide can call the Tennessee crisis hotline at 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255). The Crisis Text Line is also available for those experiencing suicidal thoughts and other mental health issues, including stress related to COVID-19. To connect, text TN to 741741.

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO