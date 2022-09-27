Read full article on original website
Chester County BBQ Festival enjoyed by kids of all ages
The 44th Annual Barbecue Festival was deemed a success in Chester County.
Chester County High School celebrates 2022 Homecoming/ recognizes homecoming court
Before the big homecoming game last week against Obion County, Chester County High School recognized the homecoming royalty for this year. Senior Kristen Daniel was crowned Homecoming Queen that evening. Daniel is the survivor from a wreck that occurred in May 2020 which was fatal for three other girls and...
Day: September 27, 2022
Yoga of Henderson joins Chester County chamber of commerce. Yoga of Henderson recently opened up in Henderson to serve as a place people in the community can do yoga for heart health, better sleep, muscle and flexibility, reduce anxiety and depression, enhance breathing and boost bone density. On Thursday, September 15, the local business joined the Henderson|Chester County Chamber of Commerce and had a…
Events this week in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Semper Fi Golf Tournament (Jackson) One More Light (Henderson) Planetarium Show (Jackson) Wednesday, September 28. Thursday, September 29. RIFA Canstruction (Jackson) Feast in the Field (Henderson) “Oscar and...
From East To West Tennessee, Farms Offer Outdoor Family Activities This Fall
NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s agritourism season is in full swing. Spanning from Shelby County to Johnson County, people of all ages will visit pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple orchards looking for décor, wagon rides, festivals and all sorts of fun right up through Halloween. “Now more than...
Local nonprofit invites community to drive up, fill up on food essentials for Fall break
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local nonprofit gives back to help local families in need. “All Things Family, Inc.” held a free “Fall Break Fill-up”, Monday evening. The organization invited the community to come and receive cereal boxes at Destiny Church, on Wallace Road, in west Jackson.
14th Annual ‘Remember Me’ walk coming to Jackson October 3
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college hosts a walk to remember victims of homicides. Union University is preparing to host their 14th annual commemorative “Remember Me” walk. The walk’s purpose is to honor survivors of homicides and suicides and remember those lost. The walk’s origins developed...
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on September 29, 2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 23 day of September, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the Estate of Martha Rhea Lewis who died August 4, 2022, were issued to Mary Rhea Long by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court for Chester County, Tennessee. All persons,...
News from Chester County Middle School
PTS will host their first FUN FRIDAY this week. They will provide all students with a fun treat at the end of the week. Our first Benchmark test will begin next week. Please make sure your child attends everyday if possible in order for them to complete the test. The testing window is September 26-October 7. Subjects tested are reading, math and science.
Chester County High Boys Golf wins regionals
Last week, the CCHS Boys Golf team bcame regional champions. Austin Ketchum won the fourth place medal with a score of a 77. Other team members include McKinley Hopkins, Jett Cox, Kase Cupples, Colton Owen and Ty Baker. This team is moving on to state in Sevierville.
Drag show, Jackson Pride to go on as planned, officials confirm after closed-door meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — One upcoming event has caused controversy for the past couple of weeks, and Monday, some had the chance to voice their opinions in a closed meeting. A private meeting was held at City Hall to discuss the upcoming drag show that’s taking place at this year’s Jackson Pride Festival.
Chester County Board of Education votes to move ahead with process
The Chester County School Board met in regular session Thursday, September 22. All members were present, with Becky Hutcherson attending the meeting virtually. The meeting was held at East Chester Elementary, where students presented a “Leader in Me” program, outlining Seven Habits of Happy Kids. Clay Rogers was...
BlueOval City leaders excited about progress on one-year anniversary of investment announcement
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Tuesday marked a major milestone: the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the largest investment in Tennessee history, Ford's BlueOval City, to rise 40 miles north of Memphis. Construction at BlueOval City broke ground last week. It will create nearly 6,000 direct jobs building Ford...
Chester Co. Junior High Softball goes undefeated 18-0
With multiple shutouts, the Chester County Junior High Softball team goes their entire season without losing a game in school competition. Their last game of the year was a great win over Decatur County last Tuesday with the final score being 16-2. “This is a very special team,” head coach Wes Murphy said. “They’re a really good group… There’s not a weak spot in the lineup. They can all hit. They all field really well. We also have some really good pitching. ”
Shiloh event to commemorate 160th battle anniversary
CORINTH, Miss. – A national park will honor the anniversary of a major battle. According to Shiloh National Military Park, the first weekend in October is the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Corinth. In commemoration of the anniversary, the park will host special events throughout the weekend. Visitors...
Chester County Jr. High participates in Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
On September 6-7, 2022, in recognition of National Suicide Prevention Week, Public Health Educator, Mia McNeal, partnered with Chester County Jr. High School and the Jason Foundation to sign up to be part of the solution. The students pledged to be part of the B1 Project, by taking the silence away from the “Silent Epidemic” of youth suicide. The students were told to Be Aware and understand the problem of youth suicide, Be Able To Identify signs of concern in a friend who may be hurting, and Be Prepared To React with a plan in the event that your friend displays warning signs of suicide. According to the Jason Foundation, suicide is the second leading cause of middle and high school age youth (ages 12-18) deaths. Individuals considering suicide can call the Tennessee crisis hotline at 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255). The Crisis Text Line is also available for those experiencing suicidal thoughts and other mental health issues, including stress related to COVID-19. To connect, text TN to 741741.
Tennessee Highway Patrol seeks to fill 130 vacant positions across the state
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for recruits in West Tennessee. Currently, THP has 130 positions vacant across the State of Tennessee. Job duties consist of traffic patrol, crash investigation, and drivers safety education. Starting pay is $46,000 annually. Applicants are expected to pass a physical...
Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Set for Pickwick Lake, Tennessee
COUNCE, Tenn. – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s Bama, LBL, Music City and South Carolina divisions will finish out their 2022 season next month in Counce, Tennessee, Oct. 13-15, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Presented by T-H Marine at Pickwick Lake.
Stanton, Tennessee, residents excited for Ford's BlueOval City
STANTON, Tennessee — Sprouting up amid the cotton fields of sleepy Stanton, Tennessee are building cranes, temporary trailers and construction trucks paving the way for Ford's BlueOval City. Lesa Tard, better known as "Suga" by other residents of Stanton, said that a lot of the people in the town...
Fire destroys motor home on Interstate 40 in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Fire Department responded to a motor home fire over the weekend. According to the department, firefighters responded to the fire at the 102 mile marker on Interstate 40 early Sunday afternoon. The department says upon arrival, the vehicle was engulfed in flames,...
