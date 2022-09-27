ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Chester County Independent

Day: September 27, 2022

Yoga of Henderson joins Chester County chamber of commerce. Yoga of Henderson recently opened up in Henderson to serve as a place people in the community can do yoga for heart health, better sleep, muscle and flexibility, reduce anxiety and depression, enhance breathing and boost bone density. On Thursday, September 15, the local business joined the Henderson|Chester County Chamber of Commerce and had a…
HENDERSON, TN
WBBJ

Events this week in West Tennessee

Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Semper Fi Golf Tournament (Jackson) One More Light (Henderson) Planetarium Show (Jackson) Wednesday, September 28. Thursday, September 29. RIFA Canstruction (Jackson) Feast in the Field (Henderson) “Oscar and...
JACKSON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Chester County, TN
Government
Henderson, TN
Government
County
Chester County, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WBBJ

14th Annual ‘Remember Me’ walk coming to Jackson October 3

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college hosts a walk to remember victims of homicides. Union University is preparing to host their 14th annual commemorative “Remember Me” walk. The walk’s purpose is to honor survivors of homicides and suicides and remember those lost. The walk’s origins developed...
JACKSON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chester County Independent

News from Chester County Middle School

PTS will host their first FUN FRIDAY this week. They will provide all students with a fun treat at the end of the week. Our first Benchmark test will begin next week. Please make sure your child attends everyday if possible in order for them to complete the test. The testing window is September 26-October 7. Subjects tested are reading, math and science.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Chester County High Boys Golf wins regionals

Last week, the CCHS Boys Golf team bcame regional champions. Austin Ketchum won the fourth place medal with a score of a 77. Other team members include McKinley Hopkins, Jett Cox, Kase Cupples, Colton Owen and Ty Baker. This team is moving on to state in Sevierville.
HENDERSON, TN
Chester County Independent

Chester County Board of Education votes to move ahead with process

The Chester County School Board met in regular session Thursday, September 22. All members were present, with Becky Hutcherson attending the meeting virtually. The meeting was held at East Chester Elementary, where students presented a “Leader in Me” program, outlining Seven Habits of Happy Kids. Clay Rogers was...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
Chester County Independent

Chester Co. Junior High Softball goes undefeated 18-0

With multiple shutouts, the Chester County Junior High Softball team goes their entire season without losing a game in school competition. Their last game of the year was a great win over Decatur County last Tuesday with the final score being 16-2. “This is a very special team,” head coach Wes Murphy said. “They’re a really good group… There’s not a weak spot in the lineup. They can all hit. They all field really well. We also have some really good pitching. ”
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Shiloh event to commemorate 160th battle anniversary

CORINTH, Miss. – A national park will honor the anniversary of a major battle. According to Shiloh National Military Park, the first weekend in October is the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Corinth. In commemoration of the anniversary, the park will host special events throughout the weekend. Visitors...
CORINTH, MS
Chester County Independent

Chester County Jr. High participates in Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

On September 6-7, 2022, in recognition of National Suicide Prevention Week, Public Health Educator, Mia McNeal, partnered with Chester County Jr. High School and the Jason Foundation to sign up to be part of the solution. The students pledged to be part of the B1 Project, by taking the silence away from the “Silent Epidemic” of youth suicide. The students were told to Be Aware and understand the problem of youth suicide, Be Able To Identify signs of concern in a friend who may be hurting, and Be Prepared To React with a plan in the event that your friend displays warning signs of suicide. According to the Jason Foundation, suicide is the second leading cause of middle and high school age youth (ages 12-18) deaths. Individuals considering suicide can call the Tennessee crisis hotline at 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255). The Crisis Text Line is also available for those experiencing suicidal thoughts and other mental health issues, including stress related to COVID-19. To connect, text TN to 741741.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Stanton, Tennessee, residents excited for Ford's BlueOval City

STANTON, Tennessee — Sprouting up amid the cotton fields of sleepy Stanton, Tennessee are building cranes, temporary trailers and construction trucks paving the way for Ford's BlueOval City. Lesa Tard, better known as "Suga" by other residents of Stanton, said that a lot of the people in the town...
STANTON, TN
WBBJ

Fire destroys motor home on Interstate 40 in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Fire Department responded to a motor home fire over the weekend. According to the department, firefighters responded to the fire at the 102 mile marker on Interstate 40 early Sunday afternoon. The department says upon arrival, the vehicle was engulfed in flames,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy