Mrs. Orelia Sparrow Dann, 78, of Dexter, Mich., and Machipongo, died Sept. 17, 2022, after a brief illness. Orelia was born in Bourne, Mass., the daughter of Irving Thompson Sparrow and Gloria Lindberg Sparrow. Her father, a member of the U.S. Coast Guard, served for a dozen years as lighthouse keeper in Massachusetts and Maine. Orelia and her brother, Irving Thompson Sparrow Jr., spent their early years living on lighthouses and on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. She is descended from a long line of watermen on both sides of her family; her father’s side fished and oyster farmed on the Chesapeake Bay and her mother’s side included sailors, boat-builders, whalers, fishermen, and summer boarding housekeepers from Cape Cod. At a young age, after nearly drowning off Cape Neddick (Nubble) Light, she was sent to live for a year with her grandparents on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. There, perhaps appropriately as a Sparrow, she attended the Birdsnest School.

