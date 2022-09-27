Read full article on original website
Daily Princetonian
Eisgruber announces second Clash of Colleges, losers to be transferred to Columbia
The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. In a recent statement, President Christopher Eisgruber ’83 announced a second Clash of Colleges this year, “to provide yet another opportunity for the Great Class of 2026 to work together and display their college pride.”. However, a whistleblower leaked...
Daily Princetonian
Princeton advises to ‘plan ahead’ for COVID-19 scenarios as students express frustration
In July, the University informed students that the majority of those who test positive for COVID-19 would need to isolate in their dorms, as opposed to in designated isolation housing. But one month into the fall semester, some students — particularly those who have had roommates test positive — expressed confusion and concern about the policy.
Daily Princetonian
Dylan Shapiro
Honor Committee Chair: Student leadership matters in the disciplinary process. “The Honor Committee is not a perfect institution, but we should believe in the idea that only our peers can assess what we should have reasonably known. [...] I urge you to include applying to join the Honor Committee in that effort.”
