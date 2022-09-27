Area police reports

State patrol---

Wednesday, 11:39 a.m., at Banner School and Adams Ridge roads in Defiance County's Adams Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Serendipity Becker, 18, 3105 Sandalwood Drive, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Timothy Bidlack, 47, 03662 Adams Ridge Road. Bidlack had suspected minor injuries, but self-transported to Mercy-Defiance Hospital. Bidlack's vehicle had disabling damage and Becker's vehicle had moderate damage. Becker was cited for failure to yield.

Thursday, 7:54 a.m., at county roads C and 15 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brent Psurny, 38, was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Justin Lucas, 37, Edgerton. Psurny's vehicle had disabling damage and Lucas had light damage. Psurny was cited for failure to yield.

Friday, 3:10 a.m., on Ohio-Indiana State Line Road in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a northbound Defiance County Commissioners' vehicle driven by Elijah Fackler, 25, 113 Biede Ave., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Saturday, 2:35 a.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 108 in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Ina Storrs, 40, Fayette, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.

Sunday, 8:55 a.m., at County Road E and U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an unidentified, westbound vehicle attempted a left turn south and struck the rear of an eastbound vehicle driven by Danielle Trausch, 28, Bryan. Trausch's vehicle had light damage.

Defiance sheriff---

Sept. 20, 8:18 p.m., on Domersville Road, south of Flory Road in Richland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Daniel Kendall, 34, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 7:05 a.m., on Sausman Road in Delaware Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Angela Hearne, 52, 10509 The Bend Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 5:27 p.m., at CCNO, Curtis Otto, 41, Custar, was served a warrant from Defiance County common pleas for violating conditions of probation.

Friday, 8:01 p.m., at 08524 Ohio 18 in Mark Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Julie Bromagen, 49, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a dog.

Sunday, 1:11 a.m., at U.S. 127 and CSX Maumee River Bridge, Melanie Hedger, 39, Sherwood, was arrested for failure to comply with the signal of a police officer, driving under suspension and speeding violation and taken to CCNO.

Monday, 7:03 a.m., on Ohio 111, just north of Hammersmith Road in Defiance, a southbound vehicle driven by Deborah Grove, 76, Oakwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance police---

Friday, 2:34 p.m., at Ottawa Avenue at the CSX Railroad tracks, a northbound vehicle driven by Shirley Deitrick, 79, 1721 Alpha Lane, was struck by a CSX pickup truck on the tracks that was traveling westbound. Deitrick's vehicle had light damage, and both vehicles cleared the scene after the crash.

Sunday, 1:51 a.m., at Perry and West Third streets, Daniel Farris, 52, 19490 Powers Road, was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and taken to CCNO.

Henry sheriff---

Saturday, 1:09 a.m., at county roads 2 and V in Liberty Township, Tommy Brown, 42, Delta, was charged with disorderly conduct, inducing panic and litter.

Saturday, 5:24 p.m., on North East Street, just north of Maple Road in Liberty Center, a southbound vehicle driven by Jessie Miller, 17, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Brenda Baker, 54, Liberty Center. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Miller was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Saturday, 11:21 p.m., on U.S. 6, half way between county roads P and O3 in Harrison Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Keegan Naugle, 20, McClure, sustained moderate damage when it crossed the center line, went off the east side of the road and came to rest off the roadway. Naugle was cited for failure to control.

Sunday, 4:23 p.m., at milepost 46.6 on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Benjamin Arrick, 18, Howell, Mich., left the north side of the roadway and struck a ditch. The vehicle had light damage and was cited for failure to control.

Napoleon police---

Friday, 2:05 p.m., at 1058 Dodd St., Thomas Woodward, 46, Napoleon, was arrested for passing bad checks and theft and taken to CCNO.

Friday, 3:40 p.m., at 2-926 Ohio 6, Watershed, Curtis Otto, 41, Custar, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Fulton sheriff---

Friday, 7:39 a.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jennifer Hostutler, 38, 632 Ottawa Ave., Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 8:16 a.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Autumn Hardin, 39, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer in the roadway that had been struck earlier.

Sept. 20, 9:34 p.m., at U.S. 20A and County Road 17 in Clinton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Emma Fidler, 17, Pioneer, sustained disabling damage when it struck a cow in the roadway.

Friday, 10:03 p.m., at U.S. 20A and County Road 17 in Clinton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Andrew Spotts, 35, Archbold, sustained disabling damage when it struck a cow in the roadway.

Wauseon police---

Thursday, 3:55 p.m., at North Shoop Avenue and Cole Street, a stopped northbound vehicle driven by Roderick Martin, 55, Holland, was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Harlan Knox, 39, Dayton. Knox was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon. Knox's vehicle had disabling damage and Martin's vehicle had moderate damage. Knox was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Fires

Defiance---

Saturday, 6:25 p.m., firefighters were called to Zion's Lutheran Church, 1801 E. Second St., for an elevator entrapment. Upon arrival firefighters observed a man in an electric wheelchair trapped in an elevator that would not move and the doors would not open. By 6:37 p.m., he was extracted.